Rapsys Clocks 48.55 100 Free Lithuanian Record On Day 3 Of Eindhoven Qualification Meet

2024 EINDHOVEN QUALIFICATION MEET

The penultimate night of action at the 2024 Eindhoven Qualification Meet wrapped up tonight with swimmers vying for Olympic selection.

We reported how 24-year-old Marrit Steenbergen busted out a new Dutch national record of 2:08.86 en route to winning the 200m IM after she already logged an impressive time of 52.72 to take the women’s 100m free. You can catch up on these performances here.

She already qualified for the Paris Olympic Games via the performances she put up at this year’s World Championships.

Coming within striking distance of the men’s 100m free Olympic QT was Danas Rapsys of Lithuania; however, he did establish a new national record en route to gold.

28-year-old Rapsys punched a time of 48.55 to win the event while the QT stands at 48.34. Rapsys’ effort checks in as a big-time personal best and his first occasion delving under the 49-second threshold. His previous PB rested at the 49.00 logged at the 2023 World Championships.

Rapsys split 22.39/26.16 to overtake Simonas Bilas’ previous national record of 48.64 produced in 2016.

Rapsys is coming off a successful 2024 World Championships which saw the racing mainstay snag silver in the 200m free in 1:45.05, the 3rd-quickest effort of his career.

Tonight, Sean Niewold of the host nation was next to the wall in 48.90 although he was faster in the morning with a prelims result of 48.79.

The story was the same for teammate Stan Pijnenburg who led the heats in 48.60, the 3rd-best time of his career, but added time to finish 4th in 48.94. Pedro Spajari of Brazil split the Dutchmen, notching 48.88 as the bronze medalist.

Additional Notes

Adam Maraana of Israel topped the men’s 100m back podium in 54.62. Cornelius Jahn was the only other sub-55-second performer, hitting 54.83 as the silver medalist. Tomer Shuster of Israel rounded out the podium in 55.05.

Czech swimmer Miroslva Knedla followed up his 50m back gold with a win in the 200m IM, punching 2:00.62.

Dutch Qualifiers as of Today:

Women

– 50 free (limit 24.70): Marrit Steenbergen (24.42) and Kim Busch (24.68)

– 100 free (53.61): Marrit Steenbergen (52.26)

– 200 free (1.57.26): Marrit Steenbergen (1.55.51)

– 100 back (59.99): Maaike de Waard (59.65) and Kira Toussaint (59.88)

– 100 breast (1.06.79): Tes Schouten (1.05.71)

– 200 breast (2.23.91): Tes Schouten (2.19.81)

– 100 fly (57.92): Tessa Giele (57.38)

– 200 medley (2.11.47): Marrit Steenbergen (2.08.86)

Men:

– 50 free (limit 21.96): Kenzo Simons (21.73) and Renzo Tjon A Joe (21.88)

– 200 back (1.57.50): Kai van Westering (1.56.91)

– 100 breast (59.49): Arno Kamminga (58.71) and Caspar Corbeau (59.33)

– 200 breast (2.09.68): Caspar Corbeau (2.07.99) and Arno Kamminga (2.08.30)

– 100 butterfly (51.67): Nyls Korstanje (50.78)