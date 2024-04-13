Hubi Kos on 50.8 100 Fly: “I’m probably the greatest IMer… if you take out the breaststroke”

2024 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO
- April 10-13, 2024
- Northside Swim Center, San Antonio, TX
- LCM (50m)
- Start Times
- Wednesday Distance: 5pm (Central Time)
- All Prelims: 9am (Central Time)
- Thurs-Sat Finals: 6pm (Central Time)
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Livestream (also available on the USA Swimming Network app)
- Day 1 Finals Live Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Live Recap | Day 2 Finals Live Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Live Recap | Day 3 Finals Live Recap
Hubi Kos, the 2023 world champion in the 200 backstroke, tied world record holder Caeleb Dressel in the 100 fly last night in San Antonio, both touching at 50.8. Kos confirms that he will target the 100 fly as an individual event in Paris, which falls on Day 7/8, after both the 100 and 200 back.
The best imer if you exclude breaststroke is probably Ceccon
He is world champion in butterfly and backstroke, and Olympic medalist in free relay
He was also the fastest 100 flier yesterday until 99 meters and 99 centimeters.
A crime that the 200 back and 200 IM clash at the Olympics, making people who are good at both events not able to do both (Kos, Hugo, Foster, even Casas), especially since there is so much overlap between these 2 events.
Michael Andrew is probably the greatest IMer if you take out the freestyle
This could be an interesting article idea for a less busy day: Who are the best IMers in history (if you took out a stroke)
Marchand would be even more disgusting with the Backstroke taken out
MA has no closing speed whatsoever
fr tho if the first 150m of an IM was an actual event I think he’d still be the undisputed WR holder.
For a 200 IM: No fly: Lochte, no back: Marchand, no breast: Phelps, no free: MA