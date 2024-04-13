Hubi Kos on 50.8 100 Fly: “I’m probably the greatest IMer… if you take out the breaststroke”

2024 Pro Swim Series – San Antonio: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap Another day another double for Kate Douglass, who takes on her 200 breaststroke/50 freestyle lineup on the last day of the San Antonio Pro Series.

2024 PSS San Antonio Day 4 Prelims Scratches: Michael Andrew Goes Full Focus on 50 Free After missing finals in the 100 fly yesterday, sprinter Michael Andrew will go full focus on his #2 seed in the men’s 50 free to fend off Caeleb Dressel.

Bob Bowman FULL Press Conference at 2024 San Antonio Pro Swim Bowman confirmed that the pro swimmers who trained with him at ASU would be following him to Austin for the lead up to the US Trials and Paris Olympics

2024 Pro Swim Series – San Antonio: Day 3 Finals Live Recap NCAA record holder and champion Gretchen Walsh is the top seed in the women’s 100 meter fly in San Antonio after punching 56.41 in prelims.