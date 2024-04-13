Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Hubi Kos on 50.8 100 Fly: “I’m probably the greatest IMer… if you take out the breaststroke”

Comments: 9

2024 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO

Hubi Kos, the 2023 world champion in the 200 backstroke, tied world record holder Caeleb Dressel in the 100 fly last night in San Antonio, both touching at 50.8. Kos confirms that he will target the 100 fly as an individual event in Paris, which falls on Day 7/8, after both the 100 and 200 back.

9
Swimmerfan
3 minutes ago

The best imer if you exclude breaststroke is probably Ceccon
He is world champion in butterfly and backstroke, and Olympic medalist in free relay

re-re-relay
16 minutes ago

He was also the fastest 100 flier yesterday until 99 meters and 99 centimeters.

Adrian
19 minutes ago

A crime that the 200 back and 200 IM clash at the Olympics, making people who are good at both events not able to do both (Kos, Hugo, Foster, even Casas), especially since there is so much overlap between these 2 events.

Ploki
29 minutes ago

Michael Andrew is probably the greatest IMer if you take out the freestyle

Ploki
Reply to  Ploki
27 minutes ago

This could be an interesting article idea for a less busy day: Who are the best IMers in history (if you took out a stroke)

SwimmerFan99
Reply to  Ploki
21 minutes ago

Marchand would be even more disgusting with the Backstroke taken out

Alice Wang
Reply to  Ploki
27 minutes ago

MA has no closing speed whatsoever

Steve Nolan
Reply to  Ploki
9 minutes ago

fr tho if the first 150m of an IM was an actual event I think he’d still be the undisputed WR holder.

Facts
Reply to  Ploki
5 minutes ago

For a 200 IM: No fly: Lochte, no back: Marchand, no breast: Phelps, no free: MA

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks.

