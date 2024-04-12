2024 Pro Swim Series – San Antonio: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2024 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO

Friday Prelims Heat Sheet

The third day of action at the 2024 Knoxville Pro Swim Series will feature four different events: the 200 freestyle, 200 backstroke, 400 IM, and 100 butterfly.

Session Preview:

The women’s 200 free is the first event of this session, and the top seed is Siobhan Haughey, who broke the Pro Swim Series record en route to 100 freestyle gold on Thursday. 2016 Olympic Champion Katie Ledecky will also be among the loaded field, and she’s coming off a win from Thursday’s 400 free (4:01.41). Simone Manuel, who’s best known for her 100 free capabilities, will also swim the event after winning it at the Westmont Pro Swim Series stop. Anna Peplowski, Paige Madden, and Erin Gemmell are additional names to look out for this morning.

Texas’ Luke Hobson (1:44.87) is the highest ranked athlete in the men’s 200 free, but Drew Kibler, Kieran Smith, Guilherme Costa, Carson Foster, and Luca Urlando will also be in the mix. Hobson recently earned a bronze medal in this distance at February’s World Championship meet but he’s known to be a taper swimmer.

The 200 backstroke entry lists both include past World Champions, as training partners Regan Smith (2019 World Champion) and Hubert Kos (2023 World Champion) headline the fields. Smith won the 200 butterfly yesterday and clocked two sub-2:06 swims on the day while Kos punched a new 100 free (48.87) best time. At the Westmont stop March, Smith broke the Pro Swim Series record in 2:03.99, just shy of her 2:03.80 U.S. Open record from last June. Smith will have double duty this morning, as she’s also entered in the beyond deep 100 fly event.

In the previously mentioned women’s 100 fly, American record holder Torri Huske is the top seed ahead of 56-second swimmers Gretchen Walsh, Claire Curzan, Kate Douglass and Regan Smith. It very well could be a mirror image preview of what we’ll see at the U.S. Olympic Trials in June, assuming all of those individuals safely advance to tonight’s A-final.

The men’s 100 fly will feature world record holder Caeleb Dressel, who secured victory in last night’s 100 free. Dressel’s time last night was 48.40, his fastest since returning to the sport in early 2023. Pro Swim Series record holder Shaine Casas will also be in the field, but he missed the 100 free finals altogether yesterday with a 40th place showing. Like R. Smith, Kos is also entered to swim the 200 back (1:54.14)/100 fly (51.33) double.

The 400 IMs are also on the docket, where Israel’s Anastasia Gorbenko (4:37.36) and France’s Leon Marchand (4:02.50) are the early favorites. Gorbenko sprinted to a new lifetime best during Thursday’s 100 free (54.29) while Marchand touched 1st in the 200 fly (1:54.97).

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

World Record: 1:52.85, Mollie O’Callaghan (2023)

American Record: 1:53.61, Allison Schmitt (2012)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:54.13, Summer McIntosh (2023)

(2023) U.S Open Record: 1:54.13, Summer McIntosh (2023)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

World Record: 1:42.00, Paul Biedermann (2009)

American Record: 1:42.96, Michael Phelps (2008)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:44.82, Sun Yang (2016)

U.S Open Record: 1:44.10, Michael Phelps (2008)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Record: 2:03.14, Kaylee McKeown (2023)

American Record: 2:03.35, Regan Smith (2019)

(2019) Pro Swim Series Record: 2:03.99, Regan Smith (2024)

(2024) U.S Open Record: 2:03.80, Regan Smith (2023)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Peirsol (2009)

American Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Peirsol (2009)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:55.04, Xu Jiayu (2017)

U.S Open Record: 1:53.08, Aaron Peirsol (2009)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – PRELIMS

World Record: 4:25.87, Summer McIntosh (2023)

(2023) American Record: 4:31.12, Katie Hoff (2008)

Pro Swim Series Record: 4:31.07, Katinka Hosszu (2015)

U.S Open Record: 4:28.61, Summer McIntosh (2022)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – PRELIMS

World Record: 4:02.50, Leon Marchand (2023)

(2023) American Record: 4:03.84, Michael Phelps (2008)

Pro Swim Series Record: 4:07.80, Leon Marchand (2023)

(2023) U.S Open Record: 4:05.25, Michael Phelps (2008)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

World Record: 55.48, Sarah Sjostrom (2016)

American Record: 55.64, Torri Huske (2022)

(2022) Pro Swim Series Record: 56.13, Torri Huske (2024)

(2024) U.S Open Record: 55.66, Torri Huske (2021)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

Top 8 Qualifiers: