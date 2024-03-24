Baylor Stanton Cracks 15-16 National Age Group Record in 200 Back in Augusta, Georgia

2024 Northeast Divisional Championship

March 22-24, 2024

Augusta Aquatic Center, Augusta, Georgia

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

Results on Meet Mobile: “2024 Northeast Divisional Championships”

16-year-old Baylor Stanton from Gwinnett Aquatics broke a National Age Group Record in the 200 yard backstroke on Saturday evening at the Northeast Divisional Championships.

Stanton swam 1:41.06 in prelims and followed it with a 1:40.58 in finals, both best times, to surpass Maximus Williamson‘s record of 1:40.88 set at the 2022 Winter Juniors – West meet in Austin.

Stanton entered the meet as the third-best swimmer ever in the 15-16 age group, finding himself among some titans of the sport.

Top 5 All-Time, Boys’ 200 SCY Backstroke:

Baylor Stanton, Gwinnett Aquatics – 1:40.58 Maximus Williamson, Lakeside Aquatic Club – 1:40.88 Ryan Murphy, Bolles School Sharks – 1:40.90 (tie) Carson Foster, Mason Manta Rays/Adriano Arioti, RMSC – 1:41.66

Stanton, a high school sophomore, won Georgia High School 7A (big school) state titles in the 200 IM and 100 back in February; two months earlier he won the Winter Juniors – East title in this same 200 yard back in 1:41.24.

Splits Comparison:

Baylor Stanton Maximus Williamson New 15-16 Record Old 15-16 Record 50y 23.63 23.52 100y 25.47 (49.10) 25.35 (48.87) 150y 25.73 25.92 200y 25.75 (51.48) 26.09 (52.01) Final Time 1:40.58 1:40.88

Stanton came back on Williamson’s record, which is not an easy feat to do against Williamson, one of the best 400 IMers and 500 freestylers in age group history.

Williamson, the #2 recruit in the high school class of 2025, is committed to Virginia. That 1:40.88 from 2022 is still his best time in the event.

Stanton’s time would have been invited to the 2024 NCAA Championships, though he is still three years away from his first crack at an NCAA Championship meet. When SwimSwam unveils its Class of 2026 recruiting rankings later this spring, Stanton is likely to be a top 5 recruit in the class.

That was one of four wins so far for Stanton this weekend. He also won the 500 free in 4:20.53, the 200 fly in 48.79, and split 20.37 on the 2nd leg of Gwinnett’s winning 200 free relay (1:26.12).

That 500 free was a best time by almost three seconds, though he has been 48.04 in the 100 fly.