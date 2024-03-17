How Did the Men’s NCAA Championship Cut-Lines Move in 2024?

2024 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Much like we saw on the women’s side, an unusually-high number of men’s events saw slower invites in 2024 than they did in 2013.

Four men’s races (200 free, 500 free, 1650 free, 200 breast) saw cutlines get slower, while the invite time for the 200 back was exactly the same as last year.

Unsurprisingly, the men’s breaststrokes didn’t move much. The “A” final of last year’s 100 breaststroke was made up of five 5th year swimmers and three seniors. While there was more youth in the 200, it was still generally a veteran race, with four 5th years and six seniors among the 16 All-Americans in the event.

In the men’s distance freestyles, while there were a lot of underclassmen among the qualifiers last year, a lot of those aren’t swimming this year – especially thanks to Mark Schubert’s The Swim Team distance group, which has pulled a lot of them out of the collegiate system to train for the Olympics.

Among the mile underclassmen who are redshirting in this group are the defending NCAA Champion in the 1650 free Will Gallant, 6th-place finisher Levi Sandidge, and NCAA Champion in the 500 free Luke Hobson. Others, like Wisconsin’s Jake Newmark, didn’t qualify for this year’s meet after finishing 4th in the 500 free last year.

In short: it’s just kind of a funky year for the men’s distance free, and there are enough familiar faces missing to move the line.

Men’s NCAA Invited Times Through the Years