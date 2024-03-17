14-Year-Old Nicholas Liberty Shines at PV Senior Champs

2024 PV SC Junior & Senior Championships

Nicholas Liberty broke a 19-year-old Potomac Valley Swimming age group record in the 1650 free at the Potomac Valley Senior Championships last weekend. Liberty’s time of 15:34.17 lowered the previous record by four seconds and lowered his personal best time by over 12 seconds.

In addition to setting a new record and best time, the performance catapulted him into the all-time top 30 for 13-14 boys in the event; Liberty now sits 28th on the national age group rankings in the 1650. He also secured a Speedo Summer Championships cut, punching a ticket to compete at Junior Nationals this summer.

Liberty’s performance is the second-fastest time in the mile this season. Luka Mijatovic holds the number one spot this season with a time of 14:45.79 from the Speedo Sectionals Championship back in December, where he set a new National Age Group record in the event.

Liberty also raced the 1000 free at Senior Champs, posting another personal best time and taking 5th overall with a time of 9:24.62. His time bumped him up to 78th on the all-time age group top times ranking and is the third fastest time this season in the 13-14 age group.

He took to the pool again to compete in the 200 breast, this time at the Junior Championship meet taking place simultaneously, only to narrowly miss out on making it into finals. Placing 28th in prelims with a 2:21.29, slightly off his personal best, there was less than .3 seconds between Liberty and the C final: 24th-place swam a time of 2:21.02.

A member of Rockville Montgomery Swim Club, Liberty has seen notable improvements in his distance races over the last year or two. He currently trains at Olympian and American record holder Jack Conger’s old site.

Other Notable Performances