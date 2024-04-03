Reviewing SwimSwam’s 2024 NCAA Event Predictions – Men’s Edition

2024 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 27-30, 2024
- IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, Indiana
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
- Meet Central
- Official Psych Sheets
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- Live Results
The NCAA Championships are arguably the most unpredictable meets of the year, but we do our best to forecast what’s to come in each event before chaos takes over on two Wednesday nights every March.
At the men’s meet, we went 7/8 in picking ‘A’ finalists (or top eight finishers) in eight of 18 events, while we went 6/8 in three events.
We didn’t do quite as well as we did at the women’s meet (though it was close), with there being five events where we were 5/8 and another at a tough 4/8.
There was one where we were perfect, which was the 800 free relay.
On two occasions, one of our top-eight picks was disqualified, but in both instances, another one of our picks was bumped up to ‘A’ final status, so it didn’t affect our % of correct picks.
Below, find our top eight picks in each event, along with where the swimmer/relay team ended up finishing. We’ve also included who finished in the top eight we didn’t predict under “Moving In,” and the number in the bottom right of each event indicates how well we did in picking the top eight.
200 Medley Relay
|PICKS
|FINISH
|1
|Arizona State
|2nd
|2
|Florida
|1st
|3
|Cal
|4th
|4
|Indiana
|6th
|5
|Tennessee
|5th
|6
|NC State
|3rd
|7
|Texas
|9th
|8
|Auburn
|8th
|Moving In
|Stanford (7th)
|7/8
800 Free Relay
|PICKS
|FINISH
|1
|Arizona State
|2nd
|2
|Cal
|1st
|3
|Texas
|3rd
|4
|Florida
|4th
|5
|Georgia
|5th
|6
|Stanford
|8th
|7
|Indiana
|6th
|8
|Louisville
|7th
|Moving In
|8/8
500 Free
|PICKS
|FINISH
|1
|Leon Marchand
|1st
|2
|Jake Magahey
|3rd
|3
|Luke Hobson
|2nd
|4
|Gabriel Jett
|4th
|5
|Zalan Sarkany
|12th
|6
|Jake Mitchell
|9th
|7
|Mason Mathias
|8th
|8
|Rex Maurer
|31st
|Moving In
|Charlie Hawke (5th), Jack Hoagland (6th), Coby Carrozza (7th)
|5/8
200 IM
|PICKS
|FINISH
|1
|Hubert Kos
|3rd
|2
|Destin Lasco
|1st
|3
|Owen McDonald
|2nd
|4
|Arsenio Bustos
|4th
|5
|Carles Coll Marti
|
DQ (time would’ve made ‘A’ final)
|6
|Will Modglin
|29th
|7
|Gal Cohen Groumi
|5th
|8
|Baylor Nelson
|8th
|Moving In
|David Schlicht (6th), Nate Germonprez (7th)
|6/8
50 Free
|PICKS
|FINISH
|1
|Jordan Crooks
|2nd
|2
|Jack Alexy
|3rd
|3
|Jack Dolan
|7th
|4
|Josh Liendo
|1st
|5
|Bjorn Seeliger
|5th
|6
|Chris Guiliano
|4th
|7
|Abdelrahman Elaraby
|18th
|8
|Gui Caribe
|6th
|Moving In
|Jonny Kulow (8th)
|7/8
200 Free Relay
|PICKS
|FINISH
|1
|Cal
|2nd
|2
|Florida
|1st
|3
|NC State
|4th
|4
|Arizona State
|3rd
|5
|Tennessee
|5th
|6
|Virginia
|13th
|7
|Virginia Tech
|7th
|8
|Notre Dame
|8th
|Moving In
|Auburn (6th)
|7/8
400 IM
|PICKS
|FINISH
|1
|Leon Marchand
|1st
|2
|Baylor Nelson
|3rd
|3
|David Schlicht
|2nd
|4
|Ian Grum
|12th
|5
|Zalan Sarkany
|17th
|6
|Rex Maurer
|30th
|7
|Tristan Jankovics
|8th
|8
|Jake Magahey
|5th
|Moving In
|Jack Hoagland (4th), Mason Laur (6th), Gio Linscheer (7th)
|5/8
100 Fly
|PICKS
|FINISH
|1
|Josh Liendo
|1st
|2
|Youssef Ramadan
|4th
|3
|Ilya Kharun
|5th
|4
|Andrei Minakov
|20th
|5
|Tomer Frankel
|2nd
|6
|Dare Rose
|7th
|7
|Aiden Hayes
|6th
|8
|Scotty Buff
|12th
|Moving In
|Luke Miller (3rd), Gal Cohen Groumi (7th)
|6/8
200 Free
|PICKS
|FINISH
|1
|Luke Hobson
|1st
|2
|Gabriel Jett
|7th
|3
|Chris Guiliano
|3rd
|4
|Macguire McDuff
|10th
|5
|Jordan Crooks
|6th
|6
|Charlie Hawke
|4th
|7
|Patrick Sammon
|14th
|8
|Coby Carrozza
|22nd
|Moving In
|Jack Alexy (2nd), Rafael Miroslaw (5th), Murilo Sartori (8th)
|5/8
100 Breast
|PICKS
|FINISH
|1
|Liam Bell
|1st
|2
|Jake Foster
|16th
|3
|Denis Petrashov
|3rd
|4
|Noah Nichols
|4th
|5
|Carles Coll Marti
|5th
|6
|Josh Matheny
|6th
|7
|Peter Varjasi
|13th
|8
|Brian Benzing
|2nd
|Moving In
|Julian Smith (7th), Ron Polonsky (8th)
|6/8
100 Back
|PICKS
|FINISH
|1
|Hubert Kos
|4th
|2
|Destin Lasco
|5th
|3
|Brendan Burns
|1st
|4
|Kacper Stokowski
|2nd
|5
|Will Modglin
|9th
|6
|Jonny Marshall
|8th
|7
|Ruard van Renen
|7th
|8
|Owen McDonald
|6th
|Moving In
|Adam Chaney (3rd)
|7/8
400 Medley Relay
|PICKS
|FINISH
|1
|Arizona State
|1st
|2
|Florida
|
DQ (time would be 2nd)
|3
|Indiana
|4th
|4
|Cal
|2nd
|5
|NC State
|3rd
|6
|Tennessee
|5th
|7
|Texas
|8th
|8
|Virginia Tech
|7th
|Moving In
|Stanford (5th)
|7/8
1650 Free
|PICKS
|FINISH
|1
|Zalan Sarkany
|1st
|2
|Ross Dant
|15th
|3
|Gio Linscheer
|2nd
|4
|Owen Lloyd
|5th
|5
|Charlie Clark
|9th
|6
|Krzysztof Chmielewski
|4th
|7
|Levi Sandidge
|24th
|8
|Jack Hoagland
|6th
|Moving In
|Andrew Taylor (3rd), Bar Soloveychik (7th), Ilia Sibirtsev (8th)
|5/8
200 Back
|PICKS
|FINISH
|1
|Hubert Kos
|2nd
|2
|Destin Lasco
|1st
|3
|Jonny Marshall
|4th
|4
|Owen McDonald
|3rd
|5
|Bradley Dunham
|6th
|6
|Ian Grum
|12th
|7
|Will Modglin
|16th
|8
|Aidan Stoffle
|9th
|Moving In
|Kacper Stokowski (5th), Brendan Burns (7th), Tommy Janton (8th)
|5/8
100 Free
|PICKS
|FINISH
|1
|Jack Alexy
|3rd
|2
|Josh Liendo
|1st
|3
|Jordan Crooks
|4th
|4
|Bjorn Seeliger
|8th
|5
|Chris Guiliano
|5th
|6
|Macguire McDuff
|16th
|7
|Gui Caribe
|2nd
|8
|Jack Dolan
|6th
|Moving In
|Matt Brownstead (6th)
|7/8
200 Breast
|PICKS
|FINISH
|1
|Leon Marchand
|1st
|2
|Matt Fallon
|2nd
|3
|Carles Coll Marti
|3rd
|4
|Josh Matheny
|
DQ (time would make ‘B’ final)
|5
|Aleksas Savickas
|15th
|6
|Alex Sanchez
|10th
|7
|Jassen Yep
|7th
|8
|Denis Petrashov
|17th
|Moving In
|Liam Bell (4th), David Schlicht (5th), Noah Nichols (6th), Jack Kelly (8th)
|4/8
200 Fly
|PICKS
|FINISH
|1
|Ilya Kharun
|1st
|2
|Andrei Minakov
|9th
|3
|Dare Rose
|2nd
|4
|Aiden Hayes
|3rd
|5
|Brendan Burns
|8th
|6
|Gal Cohen Groumi
|7th
|7
|Gabriel Jett
|5th
|8
|Tomer Frankel
|4th
|Moving In
|Noah Bowers (6th)
|7/8
400 Free Relay
|PICKS
|FINISH
|1
|Arizona State
|1st
|2
|Cal
|3rd
|3
|Florida
|2nd
|4
|Notre Dame
|8th
|5
|NC State
|4th
|6
|Tennessee
|5th
|7
|Virginia Tech
|6th
|8
|Texas
|12th
|Moving In
|Stanford (7th)
|7/8
TAKEAWAYS
- The 1650 free was the toughest event to predict on the women’s side, and it remained one of the most difficult for the men. We went 5/8, and two of the swimmers we missed, Bar Soloveychik and Ilia Sibirtsev, sat down in 13th and 17th, respectively, on the psych sheets and hit big lifetime bests to earn their top eight spots.
- Our worst showing came in the 200 breast, where we only picked half of the ‘A’ final correctly after three of the top seeds were off just a tocuh in the prelims and missed, and another, Josh Matheny, was DQed but his time would’ve only made the ‘B’ final regardless. Liam Bell, Noah Nichols and David Schlicht all had standout meets and qualified, as did Brown’s Jack Kelly.
- We were only 10/18 in picking winners (compared to 15/18 for the women), with most of the success coming from backing ASU. Leon Marchand‘s three wins were clear-cut selections, and we also correctly picked Ilya Kharun in the 200 fly, Zalan Sarkany in the 1650 free, and the Sun Devil 400 medley and 400 free relays.
- The winners we missed were primarily either Cal or Florida: Destin Lasco in the 200 IM and 200 back, Josh Liendo in the 50 free and 100 free, Brendan Burns in the 100 back, and the Gators (200 free and 200 medley) and Bears (800 free) in the relays.
- Florida proved to be the team we underestimated the most, as five of their swimmers made ‘A’ finals in events we didn’t predict: Mason Laur, Gio Linscheer, Julian Smith, Adam Chaney and Andrew Taylor.
- We also missed three Stanford relays that placed in the top eight, and both Jack Hoagland (SMU) and Schlicht (ASU) were First Team All-Americans in two events we didn’t predict.
- Some of our predictions that missed included two Texas relays, and multiple events for Longhorn Will Modglin, Stanford’s Andrei Minakov and Rex Maurer, Georgia’s Ian Grum, Florida’s Macguire McDuff and ASU’s Sarkany.
- Overall, we went 111/144 in picking top-eight finishers (77.08%), a small downtick relative to the 114 (79.16%) we picked for the women’s meet.