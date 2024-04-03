Reviewing SwimSwam’s 2024 NCAA Event Predictions – Men’s Edition

2024 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The NCAA Championships are arguably the most unpredictable meets of the year, but we do our best to forecast what’s to come in each event before chaos takes over on two Wednesday nights every March.

At the men’s meet, we went 7/8 in picking ‘A’ finalists (or top eight finishers) in eight of 18 events, while we went 6/8 in three events.

We didn’t do quite as well as we did at the women’s meet (though it was close), with there being five events where we were 5/8 and another at a tough 4/8.

There was one where we were perfect, which was the 800 free relay.

On two occasions, one of our top-eight picks was disqualified, but in both instances, another one of our picks was bumped up to ‘A’ final status, so it didn’t affect our % of correct picks.

Below, find our top eight picks in each event, along with where the swimmer/relay team ended up finishing. We’ve also included who finished in the top eight we didn’t predict under “Moving In,” and the number in the bottom right of each event indicates how well we did in picking the top eight.

200 Medley Relay

PICKS FINISH 1 Arizona State 2nd 2 Florida 1st 3 Cal 4th 4 Indiana 6th 5 Tennessee 5th 6 NC State 3rd 7 Texas 9th 8 Auburn 8th Moving In Stanford (7th) 7/8

800 Free Relay

PICKS FINISH 1 Arizona State 2nd 2 Cal 1st 3 Texas 3rd 4 Florida 4th 5 Georgia 5th 6 Stanford 8th 7 Indiana 6th 8 Louisville 7th Moving In 8/8

500 Free

PICKS FINISH 1 Leon Marchand 1st 2 Jake Magahey 3rd 3 Luke Hobson 2nd 4 Gabriel Jett 4th 5 Zalan Sarkany 12th 6 Jake Mitchell 9th 7 Mason Mathias 8th 8 Rex Maurer 31st Moving In Charlie Hawke (5th), Jack Hoagland (6th), Coby Carrozza (7th) 5/8

200 IM

PICKS FINISH 1 Hubert Kos 3rd 2 Destin Lasco 1st 3 Owen McDonald 2nd 4 Arsenio Bustos 4th 5 Carles Coll Marti DQ (time would’ve made ‘A’ final) 6 Will Modglin 29th 7 Gal Cohen Groumi 5th 8 Baylor Nelson 8th Moving In David Schlicht (6th), Nate Germonprez (7th) 6/8

50 Free

PICKS FINISH 1 Jordan Crooks 2nd 2 Jack Alexy 3rd 3 Jack Dolan 7th 4 Josh Liendo 1st 5 Bjorn Seeliger 5th 6 Chris Guiliano 4th 7 Abdelrahman Elaraby 18th 8 Gui Caribe 6th Moving In Jonny Kulow (8th) 7/8

200 Free Relay

PICKS FINISH 1 Cal 2nd 2 Florida 1st 3 NC State 4th 4 Arizona State 3rd 5 Tennessee 5th 6 Virginia 13th 7 Virginia Tech 7th 8 Notre Dame 8th Moving In Auburn (6th) 7/8

400 IM

100 Fly

PICKS FINISH 1 Josh Liendo 1st 2 Youssef Ramadan 4th 3 Ilya Kharun 5th 4 Andrei Minakov 20th 5 Tomer Frankel 2nd 6 Dare Rose 7th 7 Aiden Hayes 6th 8 Scotty Buff 12th Moving In Luke Miller (3rd), Gal Cohen Groumi (7th) 6/8

200 Free

PICKS FINISH 1 Luke Hobson 1st 2 Gabriel Jett 7th 3 Chris Guiliano 3rd 4 Macguire McDuff 10th 5 Jordan Crooks 6th 6 Charlie Hawke 4th 7 Patrick Sammon 14th 8 Coby Carrozza 22nd Moving In Jack Alexy (2nd), Rafael Miroslaw (5th), Murilo Sartori (8th) 5/8

100 Breast

PICKS FINISH 1 Liam Bell 1st 2 Jake Foster 16th 3 Denis Petrashov 3rd 4 Noah Nichols 4th 5 Carles Coll Marti 5th 6 Josh Matheny 6th 7 Peter Varjasi 13th 8 Brian Benzing 2nd Moving In Julian Smith (7th), Ron Polonsky (8th) 6/8

100 Back

PICKS FINISH 1 Hubert Kos 4th 2 Destin Lasco 5th 3 Brendan Burns 1st 4 Kacper Stokowski 2nd 5 Will Modglin 9th 6 Jonny Marshall 8th 7 Ruard van Renen 7th 8 Owen McDonald 6th Moving In Adam Chaney (3rd) 7/8

400 Medley Relay

PICKS FINISH 1 Arizona State 1st 2 Florida DQ (time would be 2nd) 3 Indiana 4th 4 Cal 2nd 5 NC State 3rd 6 Tennessee 5th 7 Texas 8th 8 Virginia Tech 7th Moving In Stanford (5th) 7/8

1650 Free

200 Back

PICKS FINISH 1 Hubert Kos 2nd 2 Destin Lasco 1st 3 Jonny Marshall 4th 4 Owen McDonald 3rd 5 Bradley Dunham 6th 6 Ian Grum 12th 7 Will Modglin 16th 8 Aidan Stoffle 9th Moving In Kacper Stokowski (5th), Brendan Burns (7th), Tommy Janton (8th) 5/8

100 Free

PICKS FINISH 1 Jack Alexy 3rd 2 Josh Liendo 1st 3 Jordan Crooks 4th 4 Bjorn Seeliger 8th 5 Chris Guiliano 5th 6 Macguire McDuff 16th 7 Gui Caribe 2nd 8 Jack Dolan 6th Moving In Matt Brownstead (6th) 7/8

200 Breast

200 Fly

PICKS FINISH 1 Ilya Kharun 1st 2 Andrei Minakov 9th 3 Dare Rose 2nd 4 Aiden Hayes 3rd 5 Brendan Burns 8th 6 Gal Cohen Groumi 7th 7 Gabriel Jett 5th 8 Tomer Frankel 4th Moving In Noah Bowers (6th) 7/8

400 Free Relay

PICKS FINISH 1 Arizona State 1st 2 Cal 3rd 3 Florida 2nd 4 Notre Dame 8th 5 NC State 4th 6 Tennessee 5th 7 Virginia Tech 6th 8 Texas 12th Moving In Stanford (7th) 7/8

TAKEAWAYS