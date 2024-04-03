Victims of UMBC Swimming Sexual Abuse & Harassment Could Receive Up to $180,000 Each

The Maryland Board of Public Works has approved a $4.1 million settlement to former UMBC swimmers who were sexually abused and harassed by former swim coach Chad Cradock. The US Department of Justice will determine the settlement amount for each individual plaintiff in the case, with each receiving either $60,000 or $180,000.

The money will come from the state and no UMBC programs will be impacted.

“Students at UMBC today will not pay for the misconduct of the past,” UMBC president Valerie Sheares Ashby said at Wednesday’s Board of Public Works meeting.

Rignal Baldwin V, an attorney representing six former UMBC swimmers, indicated to The Baltimore Sun that his clients are ready to accept the settlement.

The DOJ conducted an extensive investigation into allegations that Cradock sexually harassed male swimmers and discriminated against female swimmers, and concluded that UMBC’s “failures allowed the former head coach to exploit his power over student-athletes, prey on student-athletes’ vulnerabilities and engage in egregious and ongoing abuse spanning many years.”

The DOJ initially opened an investigation into UMBC in November 2020 regarding its response to complaints of student sexual assault. It was during this investigation that the Department received allegations relating to Cradock, and it thus expanded the investigation.

Cradock was not named in the official press release, but was in the DOJ’s letter sent to UMBC notifying it of the violation.

Cradock died by suicide in March 2021 after resigning as UMBC’s head coach in December 2020. He served as the Retrievers’ head coach for 19 seasons dating back to 2001.

Sheares Ashby released a video apologizing to the victims of abuse.

“It revealed not only dispicable actions by one individual, but profound failures in the university’s response during that period,” Ashby said of the investigation. “These students deserved better.”

“Let me be very clear: We take full responsibility for what happened and I am committed to addressing these failures through our words and actions,” Ashby said in the video.

Ashby became president in 2022, after Cradock’s resignation and death.

She encouraged community members to read the report, acknowledging that it was “difficult” but “important” to “start the process of healing and change the culture so that this never happens again.”

As part of the settlement, UMBC has agreed to improve its processes for responding to Title IX complaints and to provide additional resources and staffing for its Title IX compliance program, among other changes to policies and procedures.

A summary of the settlement agreement can be seen here.