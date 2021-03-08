Former UMBC Head Swim Coach Chad Cradock Dies at 47

Former UMBC coach Chad Cradock has died, the team was told in a meeting on Sunday evening. He was 47 years old.

Cradock spent 19 seasons as the head coach of the men’s & women’s swimming & diving teams at UMBC, or the University of Maryland – Baltimore County. He was just the second head coach in program history, serving in that role from 2001 to late 2020. His tenure as the program’s head coach ended in December after a leave of absence, with the school having announced the move as both a “retirement” and a “resignation.”

UMBC has won four of the past six America East women’s titles and the past four men’s titles.

Cradock and his staff won a number of key coaching accolades cross 19 seasons, including the 2001-2002 Northeast Conference Women’s Coach of the Year (’01-’02), ECAC Men’s Coach of the Year (’01-’02, ’02-’03) and America East Men’s Coaching Staff of the Year (’03-’04 and (’04-’05). After the 2015-2016 season, Cradock was named the CCSA Coach of the Year, and after the 2017-2018 season Cradock and his staff were named Coaching Staff of the Year in both seasons.

The men’s team won 10 consecutive conference titles from 2002-2011.

Cradock and his wife Christie had 3 children.