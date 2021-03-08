Regan Smith Compares the 2020 and 2021 Olympic Years (Video)

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO (MARCH)

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

  1. Olivia Smoliga (Athens Bulldog), 59.49
  2. Regan Smith (Riptide), 59.50
  3. Kathleen Baker (Team Elite), 59.57

The top 3 American women in the 100 back this Olympic cycle had a three-way battle during the finishing meters of tonight’s race. After Regan Smith went out into the lead, Kathleen Baker slowly began to gain on her in the second 50. Then, Olivia Smoliga switched gears and caught up to Smith and Baker, with the three women swimming neck-and-neck. At the finish, Smoliga touched out Smith by one one-hundredth at 59.49. Baker took a narrow third place at 59.57.Looking at this season’s world rankings, Smoliga (5th), Smith (6th), and Baker (9th) all crack the top-10 times.

Picking up 4th was Lisa Bratton (1:01.21), ahead of flyer Hali Flickinger (1:01.57) and 14-year-old Levenia Sim (1:01.88). Winning the B-final tonight was Tevyn Waddell of Minnesota, touching in at 1:02.58.

