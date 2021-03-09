Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Michael Andrew Offers Play-by-Play of Dominant 200 IM in San Antonio (Video)

Comments: 1

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO (MARCH)

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

MEN’S 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS

  • World Record: 1:54.00 – Ryan Lochte (2011)
  • American Record: 1:54.00 – Ryan Lochte (2011)
  • U.S. Open Record: 1:54.56 – Ryan Lochte (2009)
  • Jr. World Record: 1:57.06 – Qin Haiyang (2017)
  • Pro Swim Series Record: 1:56.32 – Michael Phelps (2012)
  1. Michael Andrew (Race Pace), 1:58.05
  2. Abrahm DeVine (Team Elite), 1:59.65
  3. Andrew Seliskar (Cal Aquatics), 2:00.59

Michael Andrew was out fast in comparison to the rest of the field, opening the first 100 fly/back in a 54.75. Andrew continued to stay ahead with a solid 33.29 breast effort, building a lead no one could catch. Andrew took the top time in the event at 1:58.05, which now takes over as the top time in the nation this season. Andrew’s time also moves up to 8th in the world this 2020-2021 season.

Taking over Andrew Seliskar for second place was Abrahm DeVine, breaking 2 minutes at 1:59.65 to rank 3rd in the nation this season. Sitting in second in the nation is Florida’s Kieran Smith (1:59.38) from January. Seliskar settled for third at 2:00.59, which ranks 6th in the nation.

Winning the B-final was Dynamo’s Raunak Khosla at 2:03.06.

2020-2021 LCM MEN 200 IM

WANGCHN
SHUN

10/01
1:56.27
2 MITCH
LARKIN		 AUS 1:56.32 12/15
3 PHILLIP
HEINTZ		 GER 1:56.42 12/30
4 KOSUKE
HAGINO		 JPN 1:57.67 12/05
5 JEREMY
DESPLANCHES		 SUI 1:57.76 12/13
6 KEITA
SUNAMA		 JPN 1:57.98 12/05
7 ILYA
BORODIN		 RUS 1:58.00 10/26
8 MICHAEL
ANDREW		 USA 1:58.05 03/06
9 HUBERT
KOS		 HUN 1:58.31 12/09
10 ANDREY
ZHILKIN		 RUS 1:58.62 10/04

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
1 Comment
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PhillyMark
3 seconds ago

Pretty honest assessment

0
0
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!