Michael Andrew Offers Play-by-Play of Dominant 200 IM in San Antonio (Video)

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO (MARCH)

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

MEN’S 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS

World Record: 1:54.00 – Ryan Lochte (2011)

(2011) American Record: 1:54.00 – Ryan Lochte (2011)

(2011) U.S. Open Record: 1:54.56 – Ryan Lochte (2009)

(2009) Jr. World Record: 1:57.06 – Qin Haiyang (2017)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:56.32 – Michael Phelps (2012)

Michael Andrew was out fast in comparison to the rest of the field, opening the first 100 fly/back in a 54.75. Andrew continued to stay ahead with a solid 33.29 breast effort, building a lead no one could catch. Andrew took the top time in the event at 1:58.05, which now takes over as the top time in the nation this season. Andrew’s time also moves up to 8th in the world this 2020-2021 season.

Taking over Andrew Seliskar for second place was Abrahm DeVine, breaking 2 minutes at 1:59.65 to rank 3rd in the nation this season. Sitting in second in the nation is Florida’s Kieran Smith (1:59.38) from January. Seliskar settled for third at 2:00.59, which ranks 6th in the nation.

Winning the B-final was Dynamo’s Raunak Khosla at 2:03.06.