Michael Andrew Offers Play-by-Play of Dominant 200 IM in San Antonio (Video)

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO (MARCH)
- March 3-7, 2021
- North East ISD Blossom Athletic Complex, San Antonio, TX
- LCM Format
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Session Timelines
- Live Stream (USA Swimming)
- Live Stream (Olympic Channel)
- Start Times (Central Time): Prelims: 10 AM / Finals: 7 PM
Reported by Nick Pecoraro.
MEN’S 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS
- World Record: 1:54.00 – Ryan Lochte (2011)
- American Record: 1:54.00 – Ryan Lochte (2011)
- U.S. Open Record: 1:54.56 – Ryan Lochte (2009)
- Jr. World Record: 1:57.06 – Qin Haiyang (2017)
- Pro Swim Series Record: 1:56.32 – Michael Phelps (2012)
- Michael Andrew (Race Pace), 1:58.05
- Abrahm DeVine (Team Elite), 1:59.65
- Andrew Seliskar (Cal Aquatics), 2:00.59
Michael Andrew was out fast in comparison to the rest of the field, opening the first 100 fly/back in a 54.75. Andrew continued to stay ahead with a solid 33.29 breast effort, building a lead no one could catch. Andrew took the top time in the event at 1:58.05, which now takes over as the top time in the nation this season. Andrew’s time also moves up to 8th in the world this 2020-2021 season.
Taking over Andrew Seliskar for second place was Abrahm DeVine, breaking 2 minutes at 1:59.65 to rank 3rd in the nation this season. Sitting in second in the nation is Florida’s Kieran Smith (1:59.38) from January. Seliskar settled for third at 2:00.59, which ranks 6th in the nation.
Winning the B-final was Dynamo’s Raunak Khosla at 2:03.06.
2020-2021 LCM MEN 200 IM
SHUN
1:56.27
|2
|MITCH
LARKIN
|AUS
|1:56.32
|12/15
|3
|PHILLIP
HEINTZ
|GER
|1:56.42
|12/30
|4
|KOSUKE
HAGINO
|JPN
|1:57.67
|12/05
|5
|JEREMY
DESPLANCHES
|SUI
|1:57.76
|12/13
|6
|KEITA
SUNAMA
|JPN
|1:57.98
|12/05
|7
|ILYA
BORODIN
|RUS
|1:58.00
|10/26
|8
|MICHAEL
ANDREW
|USA
|1:58.05
|03/06
|9
|HUBERT
KOS
|HUN
|1:58.31
|12/09
|10
|ANDREY
ZHILKIN
|RUS
|1:58.62
|10/04
Pretty honest assessment