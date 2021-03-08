Simone Manuel Details the Work She’s Doing in Practice to Perfect her 50 Free

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO (MARCH)

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Record: 23.67 – Sarah Sjostrom (2017)

American Record: 23.97 – Simone Manuel (2017)

(2017) U.S. Open Record: 24.08 – Pernille Blume (2019)

Jr. World Record: 24.33 – Rikako Ikee (2017)

Pro Swim Series Record: 24.17 – Sarah Sjostrom (2016)

Coming out on top again this weekend was Simone Manuel, swimming the only sub-25 time of the event at 24.70. That now moves Manuel up to 2nd in the nation behind teenager Gretchen Walsh (24.65) as well as 12th in the world this season. Placing second was Abbey Weitzeil at 25.00, just 0.03s off her US #4 time of 24.97 from January. Taking third place was Poland’s Kasia Wasick, clocking in at 25.12, which is the 4th-fastest time in Europe for 2021.

Winning the B-final was 100 back winner Olivia Smoliga, clocking in at 25.61.