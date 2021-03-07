Top 10 Swims by Power Points from 2021 Pro Swim Series-San Antonio (March)

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO (MARCH)
- March 3-7, 2021
- North East ISD Blossom Athletic Complex, San Antonio, TX
- LCM Format
Nine of the top ten performances during the four-day meet in San Antonio, according to FINA, were done by women. And of those, Katie Ledecky accounted for four of them. Only Ryan Murphy’s 100 backstroke time of 53.56, with a value of 907 FINA points, made the top ten overall.
- Katie Ledecky, 800 FR LCM – 08:13.64 – 947 FINA points
- Katie Ledecky, 1500 FR LCM – 15:42.92 – 930 FINA points
- Regan Smith, 100 BK LCM – 59.39 – 910 FINA points
- Katie Ledecky, 200 FR LCM – 01:56.62 – 909 FINA points
- Ryan Murphy, 100 BK LCM – 53.56 – 907 FINA points
- Olivia Smoliga, 100 BK LCM – 59.49 – 906 FINA points
- Kathleen Baker, 200 BK LCM – 02:07.54 – 904 FINA points
- Annie Lazor, 200 BR LCM – 02:23.91 – 903 FINA points
- Kathleen Baker, 100 BK LCM – 59.57 – 902 FINA points
- Katie Ledecky, 400 FR LCM – 04:04.72 – 902 FINA points
According to FINA’s 2021 Point Scoring scale, Katie Ledecky’s 800 free (8:13.64) was the #1 swim of the meet. In her last event of the weekend, Ledecky split 4:06/4:07 to win the event by 12 seconds over Leah Smith and take 3.3 seconds off her previous world-leading time for the 2020-21 swim season. Ledecky also had the #2, #4 and #10 performances with the 1500, 200, and 400 freestyles, respectively. She won those three events as well, beating Ashley Twichell (16:04.29) in the 1500 on Wednesday, Leah Smith (4:07.41) in the 400 on Thursday, and Katie McLaughlin (1:57.48) in the 200 on Friday.
Regan Smith’s prelims swim in the 100 back scored the next-highest with FINA. Smith’s 59.39 was her best performance this year and her 19th-fastest lifetime 100 back. Olivia Smoliga, who edged Smith (59.50) in the final by .01 with 59.49, logged the 6th highest-ranking swim of the meet.
Kathleen Baker swam two times that made the top-ten list: her 200 back (2:07.54), in which she beat Smith (2:08.80) by 1.26 seconds, and her 100 back (59.57) from finals when she touched just behind Smoliga and Smith.
Annie Lazor earned her spot on the top-ten list with her 200 breast win of 2:23.91, the 9th-fastest in the world so far this year.
Finally, Ryan Murphy’s 53.56 in the final of the 100 back was the top male performance. Murphy has been faster this year – he went 53.55 in January – so his world ranking (#8 so far this season) didn’t change.
Top Performances of the Meet by Gender
In the tables below, we have included both USA Swimming HY-TEK Power Points, which are based on an age/time ratio, and FINA Points which are solely time-based.
Top 10 Men’s Performances by FINA Points
|Swimmer
|Age
|Event
|Time
|Date of Swim
|Team
|LSC
|USA PP
|FINA Pts
|Murphy, Ryan
|25
|100 BK LCM
|53.56
|3/6/2021
|California Aquatics
|PC
|1040
|907
|Andrew, Michael
|21
|200 IM LCM
|1:58.05
|3/6/2021
|Race Pace Club
|SI
|1056
|900
|Murphy, Ryan
|25
|200 BK LCM
|1:56.06
|3/5/2021
|California Aquatics
|PC
|1043
|896
|Fink, Nic
|27
|200 BR LCM
|2:11.92
|3/6/2021
|Athens Bulldog Swim Club
|GA
|1020
|873
|Seliskar, Andrew
|24
|200 FR LCM
|1:47.01
|3/5/2021
|California Aquatics
|PC
|1008
|866
|Ress, Justin
|23
|100 BK LCM
|54.38
|3/6/2021
|Wolfpack Elite
|NC
|1004
|866
|DeVine, Abrahm
|24
|200 IM LCM
|1:59.65
|3/6/2021
|Team Elite
|NC
|1020
|864
|Licon, Will
|26
|200 BR LCM
|2:12.40
|3/6/2021
|Longhorn Aquatics
|ST
|1012
|864
|Stewart, Coleman
|23
|100 BK LCM
|54.48
|3/6/2021
|Wolfpack Elite
|NC
|1000
|862
|Prenot, Josh
|27
|200 BR LCM
|2:12.96
|3/6/2021
|California Aquatics
|PC
|1004
|853
Top 10 Women’s Performances by FINA Points
|Swimmer
|Age
|Event
|Time
|Date of Swim
|Team
|LSC
|USA PP
|FINA Pts
|Ledecky, Katie
|23
|800 FR LCM
|8:13.64
|3/6/2021
|Nation’s Capital Swim Club
|PV
|1062
|947
|Ledecky, Katie
|23
|1500 FR LCM
|15:42.92
|3/3/2021
|Nation’s Capital Swim Club
|PV
|1091
|930
|Smith, Regan
|19
|100 BK LCM
|59.39
|3/6/2021
|Riptide
|MN
|1060
|910
|Ledecky, Katie
|23
|200 FR LCM
|1:56.62
|3/5/2021
|Nation’s Capital Swim Club
|PV
|1012
|909
|Smoliga, Olivia
|26
|100 BK LCM
|59.49
|3/6/2021
|Athens Bulldog Swim Club
|GA
|1056
|906
|Baker, Kathleen
|24
|200 BK LCM
|2:07.54
|3/5/2021
|Team Elite
|NC
|1036
|904
|Lazor, Annie
|26
|200 BR LCM
|2:23.91
|3/6/2021
|Mission Viejo Nadadores
|CA
|1018
|903
|Baker, Kathleen
|24
|100 BK LCM
|59.57
|3/6/2021
|Team Elite
|NC
|1052
|902
|Ledecky, Katie
|23
|400 FR LCM
|4:04.72
|3/4/2021
|Nation’s Capital Swim Club
|PV
|1016
|902
|Cox, Madisyn
|25
|200 IM LCM
|2:10.84
|3/6/2021
|Longhorn Aquatics
|ST
|1020
|895
Kevin Cordes 22.0 breast split should be up there smh