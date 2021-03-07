Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Top 10 Swims by Power Points from 2021 Pro Swim Series-San Antonio (March)

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO (MARCH)

Nine of the top ten performances during the four-day meet in San Antonio, according to FINA, were done by women. And of those, Katie Ledecky accounted for four of them. Only Ryan Murphy’s 100 backstroke time of 53.56, with a value of 907 FINA points, made the top ten overall.

  1. Katie Ledecky, 800 FR LCM – 08:13.64 – 947 FINA points
  2. Katie Ledecky, 1500 FR LCM – 15:42.92 – 930 FINA points
  3. Regan Smith, 100 BK LCM – 59.39 – 910 FINA points
  4. Katie Ledecky, 200 FR LCM – 01:56.62 – 909 FINA points
  5. Ryan Murphy, 100 BK LCM – 53.56 – 907 FINA points
  6. Olivia Smoliga, 100 BK LCM – 59.49 – 906 FINA points
  7. Kathleen Baker, 200 BK LCM – 02:07.54 – 904 FINA points
  8. Annie Lazor, 200 BR LCM – 02:23.91 – 903 FINA points
  9. Kathleen Baker, 100 BK LCM – 59.57 – 902 FINA points
  10. Katie Ledecky, 400 FR LCM – 04:04.72 – 902 FINA points

According to FINA’s 2021 Point Scoring scale, Katie Ledecky’s 800 free (8:13.64) was the #1 swim of the meet. In her last event of the weekend, Ledecky split 4:06/4:07 to win the event by 12 seconds over Leah Smith and take 3.3 seconds off her previous world-leading time for the 2020-21 swim season. Ledecky also had the #2, #4 and #10 performances with the 1500, 200, and 400 freestyles, respectively. She won those three events as well, beating Ashley Twichell (16:04.29) in the 1500 on Wednesday, Leah Smith (4:07.41) in the 400 on Thursday, and Katie McLaughlin (1:57.48) in the 200 on Friday.

Regan Smith’s prelims swim in the 100 back scored the next-highest with FINA. Smith’s 59.39 was her best performance this year and her 19th-fastest lifetime 100 back. Olivia Smoliga, who edged Smith (59.50) in the final by .01 with 59.49, logged the 6th highest-ranking swim of the meet.

Kathleen Baker swam two times that made the top-ten list: her 200 back (2:07.54), in which she beat Smith (2:08.80) by 1.26 seconds, and her 100 back (59.57) from finals when she touched just behind Smoliga and Smith.

Annie Lazor earned her spot on the top-ten list with her 200 breast win of 2:23.91, the 9th-fastest in the world so far this year.

Finally, Ryan Murphy’s 53.56 in the final of the 100 back was the top male performance. Murphy has been faster this year – he went 53.55 in January – so his world ranking (#8 so far this season) didn’t change.

Top Performances of the Meet by Gender

In the tables below, we have included both USA Swimming HY-TEK Power Points, which are based on an age/time ratio, and FINA Points which are solely time-based.

Top 10 Men’s Performances by FINA Points

Swimmer Age Event Time Date of Swim Team LSC USA PP FINA Pts
Murphy, Ryan 25 100 BK LCM 53.56 3/6/2021 California Aquatics PC 1040 907
Andrew, Michael 21 200 IM LCM 1:58.05 3/6/2021 Race Pace Club SI 1056 900
Murphy, Ryan 25 200 BK LCM 1:56.06 3/5/2021 California Aquatics PC 1043 896
Fink, Nic 27 200 BR LCM 2:11.92 3/6/2021 Athens Bulldog Swim Club GA 1020 873
Seliskar, Andrew 24 200 FR LCM 1:47.01 3/5/2021 California Aquatics PC 1008 866
Ress, Justin 23 100 BK LCM 54.38 3/6/2021 Wolfpack Elite NC 1004 866
DeVine, Abrahm 24 200 IM LCM 1:59.65 3/6/2021 Team Elite NC 1020 864
Licon, Will 26 200 BR LCM 2:12.40 3/6/2021 Longhorn Aquatics ST 1012 864
Stewart, Coleman 23 100 BK LCM 54.48 3/6/2021 Wolfpack Elite NC 1000 862
Prenot, Josh 27 200 BR LCM 2:12.96 3/6/2021 California Aquatics PC 1004 853

Top 10 Women’s Performances by FINA Points

Swimmer Age Event Time Date of Swim Team LSC USA PP FINA Pts
Ledecky, Katie 23 800 FR LCM 8:13.64 3/6/2021 Nation’s Capital Swim Club PV 1062 947
Ledecky, Katie 23 1500 FR LCM 15:42.92 3/3/2021 Nation’s Capital Swim Club PV 1091 930
Smith, Regan 19 100 BK LCM 59.39 3/6/2021 Riptide MN 1060 910
Ledecky, Katie 23 200 FR LCM 1:56.62 3/5/2021 Nation’s Capital Swim Club PV 1012 909
Smoliga, Olivia 26 100 BK LCM 59.49 3/6/2021 Athens Bulldog Swim Club GA 1056 906
Baker, Kathleen 24 200 BK LCM 2:07.54 3/5/2021 Team Elite NC 1036 904
Lazor, Annie 26 200 BR LCM 2:23.91 3/6/2021 Mission Viejo Nadadores CA 1018 903
Baker, Kathleen 24 100 BK LCM 59.57 3/6/2021 Team Elite NC 1052 902
Ledecky, Katie 23 400 FR LCM 4:04.72 3/4/2021 Nation’s Capital Swim Club PV 1016 902
Cox, Madisyn 25 200 IM LCM 2:10.84 3/6/2021 Longhorn Aquatics ST 1020 895

 

Kevin Cordes 22.0 breast split should be up there smh

