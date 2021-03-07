Top 10 Swims by Power Points from 2021 Pro Swim Series-San Antonio (March)

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO (MARCH)

Nine of the top ten performances during the four-day meet in San Antonio, according to FINA, were done by women. And of those, Katie Ledecky accounted for four of them. Only Ryan Murphy’s 100 backstroke time of 53.56, with a value of 907 FINA points, made the top ten overall.

According to FINA’s 2021 Point Scoring scale, Katie Ledecky’s 800 free (8:13.64) was the #1 swim of the meet. In her last event of the weekend, Ledecky split 4:06/4:07 to win the event by 12 seconds over Leah Smith and take 3.3 seconds off her previous world-leading time for the 2020-21 swim season. Ledecky also had the #2, #4 and #10 performances with the 1500, 200, and 400 freestyles, respectively. She won those three events as well, beating Ashley Twichell (16:04.29) in the 1500 on Wednesday, Leah Smith (4:07.41) in the 400 on Thursday, and Katie McLaughlin (1:57.48) in the 200 on Friday.

Regan Smith’s prelims swim in the 100 back scored the next-highest with FINA. Smith’s 59.39 was her best performance this year and her 19th-fastest lifetime 100 back. Olivia Smoliga, who edged Smith (59.50) in the final by .01 with 59.49, logged the 6th highest-ranking swim of the meet.

Kathleen Baker swam two times that made the top-ten list: her 200 back (2:07.54), in which she beat Smith (2:08.80) by 1.26 seconds, and her 100 back (59.57) from finals when she touched just behind Smoliga and Smith.

Annie Lazor earned her spot on the top-ten list with her 200 breast win of 2:23.91, the 9th-fastest in the world so far this year.

Finally, Ryan Murphy’s 53.56 in the final of the 100 back was the top male performance. Murphy has been faster this year – he went 53.55 in January – so his world ranking (#8 so far this season) didn’t change.

Top Performances of the Meet by Gender

In the tables below, we have included both USA Swimming HY-TEK Power Points, which are based on an age/time ratio, and FINA Points which are solely time-based.

Top 10 Men’s Performances by FINA Points

Swimmer Age Event Time Date of Swim Team LSC USA PP FINA Pts Murphy, Ryan 25 100 BK LCM 53.56 3/6/2021 California Aquatics PC 1040 907 Andrew, Michael 21 200 IM LCM 1:58.05 3/6/2021 Race Pace Club SI 1056 900 Murphy, Ryan 25 200 BK LCM 1:56.06 3/5/2021 California Aquatics PC 1043 896 Fink, Nic 27 200 BR LCM 2:11.92 3/6/2021 Athens Bulldog Swim Club GA 1020 873 Seliskar, Andrew 24 200 FR LCM 1:47.01 3/5/2021 California Aquatics PC 1008 866 Ress, Justin 23 100 BK LCM 54.38 3/6/2021 Wolfpack Elite NC 1004 866 DeVine, Abrahm 24 200 IM LCM 1:59.65 3/6/2021 Team Elite NC 1020 864 Licon, Will 26 200 BR LCM 2:12.40 3/6/2021 Longhorn Aquatics ST 1012 864 Stewart, Coleman 23 100 BK LCM 54.48 3/6/2021 Wolfpack Elite NC 1000 862 Prenot, Josh 27 200 BR LCM 2:12.96 3/6/2021 California Aquatics PC 1004 853

Top 10 Women’s Performances by FINA Points