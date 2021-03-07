2021 Pro Swim Series – San Antonio (March): Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO (MARCH)

The last session of the 2021 Pro Swim Series in San Antonio will feature the finals of the men’s and women’s 100 back, 200 breast, 50 free, 200 IM, and the fastest-seeded heats of the 800 free. If you’re counting, that’s 10 different events and 18 races to watch tonight.

Among the races to watch, the evening will start with the women’s 100 back, featuring another battle between backstroke stars Regan Smith, Olivia Smoliga, and Kathleen Baker. On the men’s side, Ryan Murphy leads Wolfpack Elite duo Coleman Stewart and Kacper Stokowski of Poland. Following will be the 200 breast finals, led by Annie Lazor for the women and Kevin Cordes for the men. Keep an eye on Nic Fink, who has a stellar closing speed.

In the women’s 50 free, Polish native Kasia Wasick leads Olympians Abbey Weitzeil and Simone Manuel. For the men, Olympian Nathan Adrian holds the top seed over Italy’s Santo Condorelli and Worlds teamer Zach Apple. Into the IMs, Madisyn Cox leads over backstroker Baker for the women while Michael Andrew leads a stacked men’s field.

Topping off the night will be the 800 free timed finals, featuring Katie Ledecky and Leah Smith for the women and Jordan Wilimovsky, Chris Wieser, and Egypt’s Marwan El Kamash for the men.

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

The top 3 American women in the 100 back this Olympic cycle had a three-way battle during the finishing meters of tonight’s race. After Regan Smith went out into the lead, Kathleen Baker slowly began to gain on her in the second 50. Then, Olivia Smoliga switched gears and caught up to Smith and Baker, with the three women swimming neck-and-neck. At the finish, Smoliga touched out Smith by one one-hundredth at 59.49. Baker took a narrow third place at 59.57.Looking at this season’s world rankings, Smoliga (5th), Smith (6th), and Baker (9th) all crack the top-10 times.

Picking up 4th was Lisa Bratton (1:01.21), ahead of flyer Hali Flickinger (1:01.57) and 14-year-old Levenia Sim (1:01.88). Winning the B-final tonight was Tevyn Waddell of Minnesota, touching in at 1:02.58.

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

World Record: 51.85 – Ryan Murphy (2016)

(2016) American Record: 51.85 – Ryan Murphy (2016)

(2016) U.S. Open Record: 51.94 – Aaron Peisol (2009)

Jr. World Record: 52.53 – Kliment Kolesnikov (2018)

Pro Swim Series Record: 52.40 – David Plummer (2016)

Easily winning his signature event was Ryan Murphy, clocking in the top time of 53.56. That is actually one one-hundredth off his season best of 53.55 from the January Pro Swim Series in the same pool, which ranks 8th in the world this season. Justin Ress, who scratched his top seed, holds the top time in the nation at 53.37 also from the January Pro Swim Series.

Placing second was Coleman Stewart, touching in at 54.48. Stewart ranks 4th in the US and 22nd in the World with his season best of 54.37 also from January. NC State teammate Kacper Stokowski settled for third at 55.30. Winning the B-final was another Wolfpack Elite member, Alex Gliese, touching in at 56.20.

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

World Record: 2:19.11 – Rikke Moellr Pedersen

American Record: 2:19.59 – Rebecca Soni

U.S. Open Record: 2:20.30 – Rebecca Soni

Jr. World Record: 2:19.54 – Viktoria Gunes

Pro Swim Series Record: 2:20.77 – Annie Lazor

Winning a tight race was Annie Lazor, clocking in 2:23.91 to runner-up Emily Escobedo‘s 2:24.45. Escobedo still remains the fastest US swimmer this season at 2:23.46 from January, which ranks 7th in the world. Lazor’s sub-2:24 effort, however, moves her up to 2nd in the nation and 9th in the world this season.

Taking third in the final was Micah Sumrall at 2:27.81, touching ahead of Molly Hannis (2:28.60), the 4th sub-2:30 swim of the event. Winning the B-final was 16-year-old Abigail Hersecu at 2:32.70.

2020-2021 LCM Women 200 Breast Evgenia RUS

Chikunova 2 Molly

Renshaw GBR 2:22.08 3 Abbie

Wood GBR 2:22.77 4 Tatjana

Schoenmaker RSA 2:23.05 5 Kanako

Watanabe JPN 2:23.15 6 Maria

Temnikova RUS 2:23.19 7 Emily

Escobedo USA 2:23.46 8 Daria

Chikunova RUS 2:23.88 9 Annie

Lazor USA 2:23.91 9 Yu

Jingyao CHN 2:23.91 View Top 41»

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

World Record: 2:06.12 – Anton Chupkov

American Record: 2:07.17 – Josh Prenot

U.S. Open Record: 2:07.17 – Josh Prenot

Jr. World Record: 2:09.39 – Qin Haiyang (2017)

Pro Swim Series Record: 2:08.95 – Andrew Wilson

It was tight into the last wall, yet Nic Fink pulled off an impressive closing finish to win the 200 breast at 2:11.92. Taking second place was Will Licon at 2:12.40, just ahead of Josh Prenot (2:12.96). Placing fourth was prelims leader Kevin Cordes at 2:12.63.

Fink and Licon currently rank 4th and 5th respectively in the nation at 2:11.28 from January while Prenot now moves up to 6th in the nation. Stanford’s Daniel Roy holds the top time in the nation at 2:08.89.

Winning the B-final was Connor Morikawa at 2:18.04.

