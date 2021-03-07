2021 Pro Swim Series – San Antonio (March): Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO (MARCH)
- March 3-7, 2021
- North East ISD Blossom Athletic Complex, San Antonio, TX
- LCM Format
- Start Times (Central Time): Prelims: 10 AM / Finals: 7 PM
SATURDAY FINALS HEAT SHEET
The last session of the 2021 Pro Swim Series in San Antonio will feature the finals of the men’s and women’s 100 back, 200 breast, 50 free, 200 IM, and the fastest-seeded heats of the 800 free. If you’re counting, that’s 10 different events and 18 races to watch tonight.
Among the races to watch, the evening will start with the women’s 100 back, featuring another battle between backstroke stars Regan Smith, Olivia Smoliga, and Kathleen Baker. On the men’s side, Ryan Murphy leads Wolfpack Elite duo Coleman Stewart and Kacper Stokowski of Poland. Following will be the 200 breast finals, led by Annie Lazor for the women and Kevin Cordes for the men. Keep an eye on Nic Fink, who has a stellar closing speed.
In the women’s 50 free, Polish native Kasia Wasick leads Olympians Abbey Weitzeil and Simone Manuel. For the men, Olympian Nathan Adrian holds the top seed over Italy’s Santo Condorelli and Worlds teamer Zach Apple. Into the IMs, Madisyn Cox leads over backstroker Baker for the women while Michael Andrew leads a stacked men’s field.
Topping off the night will be the 800 free timed finals, featuring Katie Ledecky and Leah Smith for the women and Jordan Wilimovsky, Chris Wieser, and Egypt’s Marwan El Kamash for the men.
WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – FINALS
- World Record: 57.57 – Regan Smith (2019)
- American Record: 57.57 – Regan Smith (2019)
- U.S. Open Record: 58.00 – Kathleen Baker (58.00)
- Jr. World Record: 57.57 – Regan Smith (2019)
- Pro Swim Series Record: 58.18 – Regan Smith (2020)
- Olivia Smoliga (Athens Bulldog), 59.49
- Regan Smith (Riptide), 59.50
- Kathleen Baker (Team Elite), 59.57
The top 3 American women in the 100 back this Olympic cycle had a three-way battle during the finishing meters of tonight’s race. After Regan Smith went out into the lead, Kathleen Baker slowly began to gain on her in the second 50. Then, Olivia Smoliga switched gears and caught up to Smith and Baker, with the three women swimming neck-and-neck. At the finish, Smoliga touched out Smith by one one-hundredth at 59.49. Baker took a narrow third place at 59.57.Looking at this season’s world rankings, Smoliga (5th), Smith (6th), and Baker (9th) all crack the top-10 times.
Picking up 4th was Lisa Bratton (1:01.21), ahead of flyer Hali Flickinger (1:01.57) and 14-year-old Levenia Sim (1:01.88). Winning the B-final tonight was Tevyn Waddell of Minnesota, touching in at 1:02.58.
2020-2021 LCM Women 100 Back
McKeown
57.93
|2
|Kira
Toussaint
|NED
|58.91
|12/06
|3
|Minna
Atherton
|AUS
|59.46
|12/13
|4
|Fu
Yuanhui
|CHN
|59.48
|09/26
|5
|Olivia
Smoliga
|USA
|59.49
|03/06
|6
|Regan
Smith
|USA
|59.50
|03/06
|7
|Natsumi
Sakai
|JPN
|59.54
|12/04
|8
|Wang
Xue'er
|CHN
|59.55
|09/26
|9
|Kathleen
Baker
|USA
|59.57
|03/06
|10
|Mollie
O'Callaghan
|AUS
|59.59
|12/15
MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – FINALS
- World Record: 51.85 – Ryan Murphy (2016)
- American Record: 51.85 – Ryan Murphy (2016)
- U.S. Open Record: 51.94 – Aaron Peisol (2009)
- Jr. World Record: 52.53 – Kliment Kolesnikov (2018)
- Pro Swim Series Record: 52.40 – David Plummer (2016)
- Ryan Murphy (Cal Aquatics), 53.56
- Coleman Stewart (Wolfpack Elite), 54.48
- Kacper Stokowski (NC State), 55.30
Easily winning his signature event was Ryan Murphy, clocking in the top time of 53.56. That is actually one one-hundredth off his season best of 53.55 from the January Pro Swim Series in the same pool, which ranks 8th in the world this season. Justin Ress, who scratched his top seed, holds the top time in the nation at 53.37 also from the January Pro Swim Series.
Placing second was Coleman Stewart, touching in at 54.48. Stewart ranks 4th in the US and 22nd in the World with his season best of 54.37 also from January. NC State teammate Kacper Stokowski settled for third at 55.30. Winning the B-final was another Wolfpack Elite member, Alex Gliese, touching in at 56.20.
WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS
- World Record: 2:19.11 – Rikke Moellr Pedersen
- American Record: 2:19.59 – Rebecca Soni
- U.S. Open Record: 2:20.30 – Rebecca Soni
- Jr. World Record: 2:19.54 – Viktoria Gunes
- Pro Swim Series Record: 2:20.77 – Annie Lazor
- Annie Lazor (Mission Viejo), 2:23.91
- Emily Escobedo (Condors), 2:24.45
- Micah Sumrall (Gamecock), 2:27.81
Winning a tight race was Annie Lazor, clocking in 2:23.91 to runner-up Emily Escobedo‘s 2:24.45. Escobedo still remains the fastest US swimmer this season at 2:23.46 from January, which ranks 7th in the world. Lazor’s sub-2:24 effort, however, moves her up to 2nd in the nation and 9th in the world this season.
Taking third in the final was Micah Sumrall at 2:27.81, touching ahead of Molly Hannis (2:28.60), the 4th sub-2:30 swim of the event. Winning the B-final was 16-year-old Abigail Hersecu at 2:32.70.
2020-2021 LCM Women 200 Breast
Chikunova
2:21.87
|2
|Molly
Renshaw
|GBR
|2:22.08
|02/12
|3
|Abbie
Wood
|GBR
|2:22.77
|02/12
|4
|Tatjana
Schoenmaker
|RSA
|2:23.05
|02/19
|5
|Kanako
Watanabe
|JPN
|2:23.15
|12/06
|6
|Maria
Temnikova
|RUS
|2:23.19
|10/30
|7
|Emily
Escobedo
|USA
|2:23.46
|01/16
|8
|Daria
Chikunova
|RUS
|2:23.88
|10/03
|9
|Annie
Lazor
|USA
|2:23.91
|03/06
|9
|Yu
Jingyao
|CHN
|2:23.91
|01/01
MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS
- World Record: 2:06.12 – Anton Chupkov
- American Record: 2:07.17 – Josh Prenot
- U.S. Open Record: 2:07.17 – Josh Prenot
- Jr. World Record: 2:09.39 – Qin Haiyang (2017)
- Pro Swim Series Record: 2:08.95 – Andrew Wilson
- Nic Fink (Athens Bulldog), 2:11.92
- Will Licon (Longhorn), 2:12.40
- Josh Prenot (Cal Aquatics), 2:12.96
It was tight into the last wall, yet Nic Fink pulled off an impressive closing finish to win the 200 breast at 2:11.92. Taking second place was Will Licon at 2:12.40, just ahead of Josh Prenot (2:12.96). Placing fourth was prelims leader Kevin Cordes at 2:12.63.
Fink and Licon currently rank 4th and 5th respectively in the nation at 2:11.28 from January while Prenot now moves up to 6th in the nation. Stanford’s Daniel Roy holds the top time in the nation at 2:08.89.
Winning the B-final was Connor Morikawa at 2:18.04.
WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINALS
- World Record: 23.67 – Sarah Sjostrom (2017)
- American Record: 23.97 – Simone Manuel (2017)
- U.S. Open Record: 24.08 – Pernille Blume (2019)
- Jr. World Record: 24.33 – Rikako Ikee (2017)
- Pro Swim Series Record: 24.17 – Sarah Sjostrom (2016)
- Simone Manuel (Alto Swim Club), 24.70
- Abbey Weitzeil (Cal Aquatics), 25.00
- Kasia Wasick (Unattached), 25.12
MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINALS
- World Record: 20.91 – Cesar Cielo (2009)
- American Record: 21.04 – Caeleb Dressel (2019)
- U.S. Open Record: 20.91 – Cesar Cielo (2009)
- Jr. World Record: 21.75 – Michael Andrew (2017)
- Pro Swim Series Record: 21.51 – Caeleb Dressel (2019)
- Santo Condorelli (Dolphins), 22.49
- Nathan Adrian (Cal Aquatics), 22.56
- Bowe Becker (Sandpipers of Nevada), 22.57
WOMEN’S 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS
- World Record: 2:06.12 – Katinka Hosszu (2015)
- American Record: 2:06.15 – Ariana Kukors (2009)
- U.S. Open Record: 2:08.32 – Kathleen Baker (2018)
- Jr. World Record: 2:09.98 – Rikako Ikee (2017)
- Pro Swim Series Record: 2:08.66 – Katinka Hosszu (2015)
MEN’S 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS
- World Record: 1:54.00 – Ryan Lochte (2011)
- American Record: 1:54.00 – Ryan Lochte (2011)
- U.S. Open Record: 1:54.56 – Ryan Lochte (2009)
- Jr. World Record: 1:57.06 – Qin Haiyang (2017)
- Pro Swim Series Record: 1:56.32 – Michael Phelps (2012)
WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINALS
- World Record: 8:04.79 – Katie Ledecky (2016)
- American Record: 8:04.79 – Katie Ledecky (2016)
- U.S. Open Record: 8:06.68 – Katie Ledecky (2016)
- Jr. World Record: 8:11.00 – Katie Ledecky (2014)
- Pro Swim Series Record: 8:06.68 – Katie Ledecky (2016)
MEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINALS
- World Record: 7:32.12 – Lin Zhang (2009)
- American Record: 7:43.60 – Michael McBroom (2013)
- U.S. Open Record: 7:44.57 – Zane Grothe (2018)
- Jr. World Record: 7:45.67 – Mack Horton (2013)
- Pro Swim Series Record: 7:49.96 – Michael McBroom (2014)
200 IM forecast
Michael Andrew goes out in a 23.58, followed by a 28.46, 33.00, and closing with a 34.85.
Lochte finds his old man strength and pulls out a 1:58.49 taking the win.
Kalisz goes 1:58.50 and says that the race felt terrible.
Seliskar swims breaststroke instead, and almost beats Andrew.
Lochte won’t break 2:00 is my guess.
It seems like Curzan will outscore Regan Smith in 100bk. She just broke the new 15-16 NAG, 50.03 in yards. So who will swim the back leg in women’s medley relay? If Curzan swims back, who will swim the fly leg?
Curzan will most likely be swimming fly on the medley relay the Olympics, is she is able to replicate her 56.61.
She hasn’t broken 1:00 in the LC 100 Back yet, although I’m sure that won’t take long from now.
IDK if Regan will be on the relay, given how she has been swimming. 58.0 this time last year to 59.5 now. But you never know. She has been significantly slower this season for some reason, maybe by design? Maybe not..
It’s hard to say. Smith still seems a bit off her in season times from the past few years and I guess we’ll see if she can make some gains in the next couple of months.
Curzan’s best chance is the 100 fly and she has a ways to go to pass Smith or Baker in this event not to mention Bacon and Smoliga. She could get there, but maybe not in a couple of a months.
Um even if Smith falters in the 100 back (which I doubt) there’s also Baker and Smoliga and Bacon. I doubt Curzan is beating all of them.
The 200 breast has to be one of the weakest US mens events.
100 breast may even be weaker.