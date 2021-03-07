Charlotte Hook Becomes Fastest 17-Year-old In the 200-Yard Fly (1:52.72)

2021 ESSZ SENIOR SECTIONAL MEET
- March 4-7, 2021
- Triangle Aquatic Center, Cary, NC
- SCY (25y)
- Hosted by TAC Titans
- Friday Psych Sheet – A Flight | B Flight
- Saturday Psych Sheet – A Flight | B Flight
- Sunday Psych Sheet – A Flight | B Flight
- Live Results
After hitting a new 400 IM personal best (4:06.43) at the 2021 ESSZ Senior Sectional Meet, 17-year-old Charlotte Hook once again impressed during Saturday’s finals session, this time in the 200-yard fly. After cruising to a 1:55.56 prelims effort, the TAC Titans swimmer blasted to a 1:52.72, setting another new lifetime best. Her previous lifetime best was 1:53.49 before aging up from August 2020, which ranks 3rd in 15-16 history.
Hook’s swim now rank 3rd all-time in 17-18 age group history, only behind Stanford alum Ella Eastin (1:51.04) and Michigan junior Olivia Carter (1:52.70). Looking at the 18&U all-time rankings, Hook sits 4th behind Regan Smith‘s 15-16 NAG of 1:51.24. Hook’s time also beat the legendary Mary T. Meagher, who swam 1:52.99 in 1981 at 16 years old. In all-time U.S. rankings, Hook also managed to squeeze in as the 24th-fastest performer in US history.vIn addition to all of Hook’s historic rankings, she is also the fastest 17-year-old to swim the event in the last decade.
Hook currently ranks 5th this 2020-2021 season, only behind NCAA swimmers. The next fastest age grouper in the country is TAC Titans teammate Claire Curzan, who ranks 9th at 1:53.75. After Hook’s 200 fly, Curzan went 21.50 in the 50 free and 50.03 in the 100 back, both 15-16 NAGs.
2020-2021 US Women’s Rankings- 200 FL SCY
- 1:52.03, Olivia Bray (TEX)
- 1:52.04, Dakota Luther (UGA)
- 1:52.17, Olivia Carter (MICH)
- 1:52.69, Kelly Pash (TEX)
- 1:52.72, Charlotte Hook**
- 1:53.37, Katie Drabot (STAN)
- 1:53.50, Courtney Harnish (UGA)
- 1:53.73, Abby Harter (UVA)
- 1:53.74, Sydney Harrington (NAVY)
- 1:53.75, Claire Curzan
All-Time 17-18 US Women’s Rankings- 200 FL SCY
- 1:51.04, Ella Eastin (2016)
- 1:52.70, Olivia Carter (2019)
- 1:52.72, Charlotte Hook (2021)**
- 1:52.92, Janet Hu (2014)
- 1:53.28, Kathleen Hersey (2007)
- 1:53.37, Mary T. Meagher (1982)
- 1:53.44, Lauren Case (2017)
- 1:53.51, Mary Descenza (2003)/Sofia Moufarrej (2016)
- –
- 1:53.72, Olivia Bray (2019)
All-Time 18&U US Women’s Rankings- 200 FL SCY
- 1:51.04, Ella Eastin (2016)
- 1:51.24, Regan Smith (2018)
- 1:52.70, Olivia Carter (2019)
- 1:52.72, Charlotte Hook (2021)**
- 1:52.92, Janet Hu (2014)
- 1:52.99, Mary T. Meagher (1981)
- 1:53.28, Kathleen Hersey (2007)
- 1:53.44, Lauren Case (2017)
- 1:53.51, Mary Descenza (2003)/Sofia Moufarrej (2016)
- –