Charlotte Hook Becomes Fastest 17-Year-old In the 200-Yard Fly (1:52.72)

2021 ESSZ SENIOR SECTIONAL MEET

After hitting a new 400 IM personal best (4:06.43) at the 2021 ESSZ Senior Sectional Meet, 17-year-old Charlotte Hook once again impressed during Saturday’s finals session, this time in the 200-yard fly. After cruising to a 1:55.56 prelims effort, the TAC Titans swimmer blasted to a 1:52.72, setting another new lifetime best. Her previous lifetime best was 1:53.49 before aging up from August 2020, which ranks 3rd in 15-16 history.

Hook’s swim now rank 3rd all-time in 17-18 age group history, only behind Stanford alum Ella Eastin (1:51.04) and Michigan junior Olivia Carter (1:52.70). Looking at the 18&U all-time rankings, Hook sits 4th behind Regan Smith‘s 15-16 NAG of 1:51.24. Hook’s time also beat the legendary Mary T. Meagher, who swam 1:52.99 in 1981 at 16 years old. In all-time U.S. rankings, Hook also managed to squeeze in as the 24th-fastest performer in US history.vIn addition to all of Hook’s historic rankings, she is also the fastest 17-year-old to swim the event in the last decade.

Hook currently ranks 5th this 2020-2021 season, only behind NCAA swimmers. The next fastest age grouper in the country is TAC Titans teammate Claire Curzan, who ranks 9th at 1:53.75. After Hook’s 200 fly, Curzan went 21.50 in the 50 free and 50.03 in the 100 back, both 15-16 NAGs.

2020-2021 US Women’s Rankings- 200 FL SCY

1:52.03, Olivia Bray (TEX) 1:52.04, Dakota Luther (UGA) 1:52.17, Olivia Carter (MICH) 1:52.69, Kelly Pash (TEX) 1:52.72, Charlotte Hook** 1:53.37, Katie Drabot (STAN) 1:53.50, Courtney Harnish (UGA) 1:53.73, Abby Harter (UVA) 1:53.74, Sydney Harrington (NAVY) 1:53.75, Claire Curzan

All-Time 17-18 US Women’s Rankings- 200 FL SCY

All-Time 18&U US Women’s Rankings- 200 FL SCY