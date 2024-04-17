Jack Alexy Posts 48.36 in 100 FR at Terrapins Senior Open, Remains #4 in US for 2024

2024 Terrapins LC Senior Open

April 13-14, 2024

Concord, CA

LCM (50m)

Timed Finals

Full Meet Results MM: "Terrapins LC Senior Open Meet"



Over the weekend at the Terrapins LC Senior Open in Concord, CA, some familiar Cal Bear faces made appearances among the highlight performers of the meet.

Cal junior Jack Alexy, coming off aiding the Bears to a 2024 NCAA team runner-up title, was seen swimming a 100 free split for time during the men’s 400 free event. At NCAAs, Alexy recorded double third-place finishes in the 50-/100-yard free and a 200-yard free runner-up finish.

21-year-old Alexy registered a LCM 100 free time of 48.36, just off his 2024 season year best of 48.24 from January 2024 Pro Swim Series Knoxville. This 48.36 time, though, maintains Alexy as the 4th-fastest American this year in this event.

Top 6 US LCM Men’s 100 Free Performers – 2024 Calendar Year

Chris Guiliano, 47.49 (2/25) Hunter Armstrong, 47.83 (2/17) Matt King, 48.03 (2/11) Jack Alexy, 48.24 (2/3)/48.36 (4/14) Caeleb Dressel, 48.40 (4/11) Ryan Held, 48.48 (4/11)

Fellow 21-year-old Cal Bear Gabriel Jett made his LCM splashes following the recent NCAA Championships performance. His highest finish was 4th place in the 500-yard free. Jett went on to win both the 400 free (3:53.88) and the 200 fly (1:58.99) in Concord over the weekend.

Jett’s 400 free was the first swim of the season, well under the 3:55.59 Olympic Trials cut but not quite at his 3:49.72 meet seed. Meanwhile, his 200 fly time was 0.39s off his 1:58.60 season best from the February 2024 Triton Invitational. At the 2024 PSS Westmont stop in March, Jett swam 1:59.26/2:00.37. While Jett’s 400 free time ranks 15th in the nation this year, his near-season best in the 200 fly keeps him in the top 10 US times in 2024.

Another Cal Bear, 22-year-old Colby Mefford, placed second to Jett in the 200 fly, touching the wall at 2:01.92. Mefford also swam alongside Alexy and Jett at NCAAs, contributing a 14th-place 200-yard back finish.

On the women’s side, Cal junior Alicia Henry won the 100 breast with her first LCM swim of the season at 1:10.22. Henry just nipped the Olympic Trials cut of 1:10.29. Last season, Henry bested 1:09.65 at the May 2023 PSS Mission Viejo stop. Henry took the dominant 100 breast win by almost 8 seconds over the next fastest swimmer, 16-year-old Brooke Bennett (1:18.20).

Meanwhile, Bennett was victorious in both the 200 free (2:10.94) and 200 back (2:24.93). Taking second behind Bennet in the 200 free was 14-year-old Violet Rutter of Santa Clara (2:11.02). Rutter went on to win the 800 free (9:32.40). 18-year-old Coco Quill took a runner-up finish behind Bennett too, in the 200 back (2:25.54), plus an additional No.2 finish in the 100 fly (1:04.93). Quill was able to rebound for her own individual win in the 100 back at 1:05.76.

It was 20-year-old Cal junior Mia Kragh who won the 100 fly with a time of 1:00.30. This was her first LCM 100 fly swim since summer 2021. While not a personal best (58.80), her time was 0.11s above the Olympic Trials cut of 1:00.19.

14-year-old Isabel Wu was the big winner in Concord, with four women’s individual first-place finishes: 200 breast (2:48.59), 200 fly (2:23.44), 200 IM (2:23.28), and 400 IM (5:09.02). To win the 400 IM, Wu narrowly held off 15-year-old Rylee Hutchison by 0.51s, who settled for second at 5:09.53. Wu also placed third in the 200 back (2:27.35) and 100 fly (1:06.02).

Multi-event winners on the men’s side include 18-year-old Marre Gattnar of North Bay Aquatics, taking the 50/100 free (23.85/51.80) plus 200 IM (2:16.85), and 16-year-old Frank Nguyen of Santa Clara, who won the 200 breast (2:25.36) and 400 IM (4:50.27).