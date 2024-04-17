2024 Australian Open Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2024 AUSTRALIAN OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, April 17th – Saturday, April 20th
- Prelims at 10am local (8pm previous night ET), Finals at 6pm local (4am ET)
- Gold Coast Aquatic Centre, Queensland, Australia
- LCM (50m)
- Non-Olympic Qualifying Event
- Women’s Races to Watch/Men’s Races to Watch
- Meet Central
- Final Start List
- Live Results (also available via Meet Mobile: “2024 Australian Open Championships”)
- Australian Channel 9 Livestream / YouTube Livestream
- Day 1 Prelims Live Recap | Day 1 Finals Live Recap
Good morning (or evening for international viewers), it’s day two of the 2024 Australian Open Championships.
As a reminder, this meet is NOT a selection meet for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Most elite-level swimmers will use this meet as a tune-up for the Olympic Trials, which are scheduled to take place from June 10-15 at the Brisbane Aquatic Center.
This morning’s prelim session will include the women’s 400 IM, men’s 200 freestyle, women’s 100 backstroke, women’s 50 freestyle, men’s 200 breaststroke, women’s 200 butterfly, men’s 50 backstroke, and women’s 100 breaststroke.
WOMEN’S 400 IM — HEATS
- World Record — 4:25.87, Summer McIntosh (2023)
- Australian Record — 4:29.45, Stephanie Rice (2008)
- Commonwealth Record — 4:25.87, Summer McIntosh (2023)
- Australian Olympic Qualifying Time — 4:38.53
Top 10 Qualifiers:
MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – HEATS
- World Record — 1:42.00, Paul Biedermann (2009)
- Australian Record — 1:44.06, Ian Thorpe (2001)
- Commonwealth Record — 1:44.06, Ian Thorpe (2001)
- Australian Olympic Qualifying Time — 1:45.97
Top 10 Qualifiers:
WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – HEATS
- World Record — 57.33, Kaylee McKeown (2023)
- Australian Record — 57.33, Kaylee McKeown (2023)
- Commonwealth Record — 57.33, Kaylee McKeown (2023)
- Australian Olympic Qualifying Time — 59.62
Top 10 Qualifiers:
WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – HEATS
- World Record — Sarah Sjostrom, 23.61 (2023)
- Australian Record — Cate Campbell, 23.78 (2018)
- Commonwealth Record — Cate Campbell, 23.78 (2018)
- Australian Olympic Qualifying Time — 24.67
Top 10 Qualifiers:
MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – HEATS
- World Record – 2:05.48, Qin Haiyang (2023)
- Australian Record – 2:05.95, Zac Stubblety-Cook (2022)
- Commonwealth Record – 2:05.95, Zac Stubblety-Cook (2022)
- Australian Olympic Qualifying Time — 2:09.50
Top 10 Qualifiers:
WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – HEATS
- World Record – 2:01.81, Liu Zige, China (2009)
- Australian Record – 2:03.41, Jessicah Schipper (2009)
- Commonwealth Record – 2:03.41, Jessicah Schipper (2009)
- Australian Olympic Qualifying Time — 2:07.72
Top 10 Qualifiers:
MEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE — HEATS
- World Record — 23.55, Kliment Kolesnikov (2023)
- Australian Record — 24.12, Isaac Cooper (2023)
- Commonwealth Record — 24.04, Liam Tancock (2009)
Top 10 Qualifiers:
WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE — HEATS
- World Record — 1:04.13, Lilly King (2017)
- Australian Record — 1:05.09, Leisel Jones (2006)
- Commonwealth Record — 1:04.82, Tatjana Schoenmaker (2021)
- Australian Olympic Qualifying Time — 1:06.31
Top 10 Qualifiers:
A bit unrelated but Shoma Sato, who went a 2:06.40 in the 200 breast at the 2021 Japanese Trials and has since regressed to a 2:09.92 (he went that time at the 2024 Trials), should really look into training in Australia full-time.
This clearly worked to an extent for Rikako who was in a big plateau ever since coming back.
ZSC vs Watanabe should be an epic one
Kaylee is probably capable of at least a low 4:30 right now
With Seebohm definitely out of contention and knowing that Kaylee is going to throw down a 57, I’d love to see how low that Mollie can go
Can Giuliani back up his 1:44 from earlier this season?
Hoping that Rikako swims the 50 today
No stream up on YouTube. Maybe it was a mistake yesterday.
and the caller just shouted out to ‘all our international viewers’ lol
ikr i need the youtube link 🙏
Are you outside Australia?
Hopefully the M200F delivers like the M400 and W100 last night
I posted this on Twitter and I stand by it:
To match last night this session needs at least 3 of:
1. Kaylee 400IM PB
2. 1:44 200 Fr
3. MOC 58.0 100 Bk
4. Meg 24.0 50 Fr
5. 1:06 mid 100 Br
6. ZSC 2:06
Obviously this is for the whole day, not the heats session lol
no kaylee time for the W100B?