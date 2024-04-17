Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 Australian Open Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2024 AUSTRALIAN OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Good morning (or evening for international viewers), it’s day two of the 2024 Australian Open Championships.

As a reminder, this meet is NOT a selection meet for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Most elite-level swimmers will use this meet as a tune-up for the Olympic Trials, which are scheduled to take place from June 10-15 at the Brisbane Aquatic Center.

This morning’s prelim session will include the women’s 400 IM, men’s 200 freestyle, women’s 100 backstroke, women’s 50 freestyle, men’s 200 breaststroke, women’s 200 butterfly, men’s 50 backstroke, and women’s 100 breaststroke.

WOMEN’S 400 IM — HEATS

  • World Record — 4:25.87, Summer McIntosh (2023)
  • Australian Record — 4:29.45, Stephanie Rice (2008)
  • Commonwealth Record — 4:25.87, Summer McIntosh (2023)
  • Australian Olympic Qualifying Time — 4:38.53

Top 10 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – HEATS

  • World Record — 1:42.00, Paul Biedermann (2009)
  • Australian Record — 1:44.06, Ian Thorpe (2001)
  • Commonwealth Record — 1:44.06, Ian Thorpe (2001)
  • Australian Olympic Qualifying Time — 1:45.97

Top 10 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – HEATS

Top 10 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – HEATS

  • World Record — Sarah Sjostrom, 23.61 (2023)
  • Australian Record — Cate Campbell, 23.78 (2018)
  • Commonwealth Record — Cate Campbell, 23.78 (2018)
  • Australian Olympic Qualifying Time — 24.67

Top 10 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – HEATS

  • World Record – 2:05.48, Qin Haiyang (2023)
  • Australian Record – 2:05.95, Zac Stubblety-Cook (2022)
  • Commonwealth Record – 2:05.95, Zac Stubblety-Cook (2022)
  • Australian Olympic Qualifying Time — 2:09.50

Top 10 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – HEATS

  • World Record – 2:01.81, Liu Zige, China (2009)
  • Australian Record – 2:03.41, Jessicah Schipper (2009)
  • Commonwealth Record – 2:03.41, Jessicah Schipper (2009)
  • Australian Olympic Qualifying Time — 2:07.72

Top 10 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE — HEATS

  • World Record — 23.55, Kliment Kolesnikov (2023)
  • Australian Record — 24.12, Isaac Cooper (2023)
  • Commonwealth Record — 24.04, Liam Tancock (2009)

Top 10 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE — HEATS

  • World Record — 1:04.13, Lilly King (2017)
  • Australian Record — 1:05.09, Leisel Jones (2006)
  • Commonwealth Record — 1:04.82, Tatjana Schoenmaker (2021)
  • Australian Olympic Qualifying Time — 1:06.31

Top 10 Qualifiers:

RealCrocker5040
3 minutes ago

A bit unrelated but Shoma Sato, who went a 2:06.40 in the 200 breast at the 2021 Japanese Trials and has since regressed to a 2:09.92 (he went that time at the 2024 Trials), should really look into training in Australia full-time.

This clearly worked to an extent for Rikako who was in a big plateau ever since coming back.

RealCrocker5040
6 minutes ago

ZSC vs Watanabe should be an epic one

Kaylee is probably capable of at least a low 4:30 right now

With Seebohm definitely out of contention and knowing that Kaylee is going to throw down a 57, I’d love to see how low that Mollie can go

Can Giuliani back up his 1:44 from earlier this season?

Hoping that Rikako swims the 50 today

Troyy
12 minutes ago

No stream up on YouTube. Maybe it was a mistake yesterday.

Oceanian
Reply to  Troyy
7 minutes ago

and the caller just shouted out to ‘all our international viewers’ lol

swimswimaus
Reply to  Troyy
5 minutes ago

ikr i need the youtube link 🙏

Troyy
Reply to  swimswimaus
5 seconds ago

Are you outside Australia?

Chris Bailey
14 minutes ago

Hopefully the M200F delivers like the M400 and W100 last night

Sub13
31 minutes ago

I posted this on Twitter and I stand by it:

To match last night this session needs at least 3 of:

1. Kaylee 400IM PB
2. 1:44 200 Fr
3. MOC 58.0 100 Bk
4. Meg 24.0 50 Fr
5. 1:06 mid 100 Br
6. ZSC 2:06

Obviously this is for the whole day, not the heats session lol

swimswimaus
Reply to  Sub13
4 minutes ago

no kaylee time for the W100B?

