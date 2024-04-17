2024 Australian Open Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2024 AUSTRALIAN OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Good morning (or evening for international viewers), it’s day two of the 2024 Australian Open Championships.

As a reminder, this meet is NOT a selection meet for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Most elite-level swimmers will use this meet as a tune-up for the Olympic Trials, which are scheduled to take place from June 10-15 at the Brisbane Aquatic Center.

This morning’s prelim session will include the women’s 400 IM, men’s 200 freestyle, women’s 100 backstroke, women’s 50 freestyle, men’s 200 breaststroke, women’s 200 butterfly, men’s 50 backstroke, and women’s 100 breaststroke.

WOMEN’S 400 IM — HEATS

World Record — 4:25.87, Summer McIntosh (2023)

Australian Record — 4:29.45, Stephanie Rice (2008)

Commonwealth Record — 4:25.87, Summer McIntosh (2023)

Australian Olympic Qualifying Time — 4:38.53

Top 10 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – HEATS

World Record — 1:42.00, Paul Biedermann (2009)

Australian Record — 1:44.06, Ian Thorpe (2001)

Commonwealth Record — 1:44.06, Ian Thorpe (2001)

Australian Olympic Qualifying Time — 1:45.97

Top 10 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – HEATS

World Record — 57.33, Kaylee McKeown (2023)

(2023) Australian Record — 57.33, Kaylee McKeown (2023)

(2023) Commonwealth Record — 57.33, Kaylee McKeown (2023)

(2023) Australian Olympic Qualifying Time — 59.62

Top 10 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – HEATS

World Record — Sarah Sjostrom, 23.61 (2023)

Australian Record — Cate Campbell , 23.78 (2018)

, 23.78 (2018) Commonwealth Record — Cate Campbell , 23.78 (2018)

, 23.78 (2018) Australian Olympic Qualifying Time — 24.67

Top 10 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – HEATS

World Record – 2:05.48, Qin Haiyang (2023)

Australian Record – 2:05.95, Zac Stubblety-Cook (2022)

Commonwealth Record – 2:05.95, Zac Stubblety-Cook (2022)

Australian Olympic Qualifying Time — 2:09.50

Top 10 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – HEATS

World Record – 2:01.81, Liu Zige, China (2009)

Australian Record – 2:03.41, Jessicah Schipper (2009)

Commonwealth Record – 2:03.41, Jessicah Schipper (2009)

Australian Olympic Qualifying Time — 2:07.72

Top 10 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE — HEATS

World Record — 23.55, Kliment Kolesnikov (2023)

Australian Record — 24.12, Isaac Cooper (2023)

Commonwealth Record — 24.04, Liam Tancock (2009)

Top 10 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE — HEATS

World Record — 1:04.13, Lilly King (2017)

Australian Record — 1:05.09, Leisel Jones (2006)

Commonwealth Record — 1:04.82, Tatjana Schoenmaker (2021)

Australian Olympic Qualifying Time — 1:06.31

Top 10 Qualifiers: