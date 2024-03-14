2024 NSW State Open Championships: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

2024 NEW SOUTH WALES STATE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day one of the 2024 New South Wales State Open Championships will start within the hour. The championships are being held at Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Center, with heavy hitters such as Mollie O’Callaghan, Kaylee McKeown, Emma McKeon, Maximillian Giuliani, Isaac Cooper, and Cameron McEvoy all in attendance.

The first of three prelim sessions will feature ten events, in addition to some para-class action. The day will kick off with the men’s 400 free, with the women’s 50 fly, men’s 200 fly, women’s 100 breast, men’s 50 breast, women’s 100 free, men’s 100 free, women’s 400 IM, women’s 200 back, and men’s 50 back also on the docket.

Men’s 400 Freestyle — HEATS

World Record – 3:40.07, Paul Biedermann (2009)

Australian Record – 3:40.08, Ian Thorpe (2002)

Commonwealth Record – 3:40.08, Ian Thorpe (2002)

Women’s 50 Butterfly — HEATS

World Record: 24.43, Sarah Sjostrom (2014)

Australian Record: 25.31, Holly Barratt (2019)

Commonwealth Record: 25.20, Fran Halsall (2014)

Men’s 200 Butterfly — HEATS

World Record: 1:50.34, Kristof Milak (2022)

Australian Record: 1:54.46, Nick D’Arcy (2009)

Commonwealth Record: 1:52.96, Chad Le Clos (2012)

Women’s 100 Breaststroke — HEATS

World Record: 1:04.13, Lilly King (2017)

Australian Record: 1:05.09, Leisel Jones (2006)

Commonwealth Record: 1:04.82, Tatjana Schoenmaker (2021)

Men’s 50 Breaststroke — HEATS

World Record: 25.95, Adam Peaty (2017)

Australian Record: 26.32, Sam Williamson (2024)

Commonwealth Record: 25.95, Adam Peaty (2017)

Women’s 100 Freestyle — HEATS

World Record: 51.71, Sarah Sjostrom (2017)

Australian Record: 51.96, Emma McKeon (2021)

(2021) Commonwealth Record: 51.96, Emma McKeon (2021)

Men’s 100 Freestyle — HEATS

World Record: 46.80, Pan Zhanle (2024)

Australian Record: 47.04, Cameron McEvoy (2016)

(2016) Commonwealth Record: 47.04, Cameron McEvoy (2016)

Women’s 400 IM — HEATS

World Record: 4:25.87, Summer McIntosh (2023)

Australian Record: 4:29.45, Stephanie Rice (2008)

Commonwealth Record: 4:25.87, Summer McIntosh (2023)

Women’s 200 Backstroke — HEATS

Men’s 50 Backstroke — HEATS

World Record: 23.55, Kliment Kolesnikov (2023)

Australian Record: 24.12, Isaac Cooper (2023)

Commonwealth Record: 24.04, Liam Tancock (2009)

Para-Class — HEATS