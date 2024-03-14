2024 NSW State Open Championships: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

2024 NEW SOUTH WALES STATE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Friday, March 15th – Sunday, March 17th
- Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Center
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Central
- SwimSwam Start List Preview
- Top 5 Races to Watch
- Heats Program
- Results (when available)
- Results also available via Meet Mobile: “2024 NSW State Open Championships”
Day one of the 2024 New South Wales State Open Championships will start within the hour. The championships are being held at Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Center, with heavy hitters such as Mollie O’Callaghan, Kaylee McKeown, Emma McKeon, Maximillian Giuliani, Isaac Cooper, and Cameron McEvoy all in attendance.
The first of three prelim sessions will feature ten events, in addition to some para-class action. The day will kick off with the men’s 400 free, with the women’s 50 fly, men’s 200 fly, women’s 100 breast, men’s 50 breast, women’s 100 free, men’s 100 free, women’s 400 IM, women’s 200 back, and men’s 50 back also on the docket.
Men’s 400 Freestyle — HEATS
- World Record – 3:40.07, Paul Biedermann (2009)
- Australian Record – 3:40.08, Ian Thorpe (2002)
- Commonwealth Record – 3:40.08, Ian Thorpe (2002)
Top 10 Qualifiers:
Women’s 50 Butterfly — HEATS
- World Record: 24.43, Sarah Sjostrom (2014)
- Australian Record: 25.31, Holly Barratt (2019)
- Commonwealth Record: 25.20, Fran Halsall (2014)
Top 10 Qualifiers:
Men’s 200 Butterfly — HEATS
- World Record: 1:50.34, Kristof Milak (2022)
- Australian Record: 1:54.46, Nick D’Arcy (2009)
- Commonwealth Record: 1:52.96, Chad Le Clos (2012)
Top 10 Qualifiers:
Women’s 100 Breaststroke — HEATS
- World Record: 1:04.13, Lilly King (2017)
- Australian Record: 1:05.09, Leisel Jones (2006)
- Commonwealth Record: 1:04.82, Tatjana Schoenmaker (2021)
Top 10 Qualifiers:
Men’s 50 Breaststroke — HEATS
- World Record: 25.95, Adam Peaty (2017)
- Australian Record: 26.32, Sam Williamson (2024)
- Commonwealth Record: 25.95, Adam Peaty (2017)
Top 10 Qualifiers:
Women’s 100 Freestyle — HEATS
- World Record: 51.71, Sarah Sjostrom (2017)
- Australian Record: 51.96, Emma McKeon (2021)
- Commonwealth Record: 51.96, Emma McKeon (2021)
Top 10 Qualifiers:
Men’s 100 Freestyle — HEATS
- World Record: 46.80, Pan Zhanle (2024)
- Australian Record: 47.04, Cameron McEvoy (2016)
- Commonwealth Record: 47.04, Cameron McEvoy (2016)
Top 10 Qualifiers:
Women’s 400 IM — HEATS
- World Record: 4:25.87, Summer McIntosh (2023)
- Australian Record: 4:29.45, Stephanie Rice (2008)
- Commonwealth Record: 4:25.87, Summer McIntosh (2023)
Top 10 Qualifiers:
Women’s 200 Backstroke — HEATS
- World Record: 2:03.14, Kaylee McKeown (2023)
- Australian Record: 2:03.14, Kaylee McKeown (2023)
- Commonwealth Record: 2:03.14, Kaylee McKeown (2023)
Top 10 Qualifiers:
Men’s 50 Backstroke — HEATS
- World Record: 23.55, Kliment Kolesnikov (2023)
- Australian Record: 24.12, Isaac Cooper (2023)
- Commonwealth Record: 24.04, Liam Tancock (2009)
Top 10 Qualifiers:
Para-Class — HEATS
- Men 11 & Over 200 Freestyle Multi-Class
- Women 11 & Over 200 Freestyle Multi-Class
- Men 11 & Over 100 Butterfly Multi-Class
- Women 11 & Over 100 Butterfly Multi-Class
Is Dekkers entered?
Also, how does the Cameron McChoker redemption tour begin? Considering that he has hovered right around 21.8 in-season, if he’s right there, that should be a sign that the McChoker is right on Fukuoka-Doha prelim form.
Multiple points of interest at this meet.
Can Giuliani back up his 1:44.79? Word has it that he is cooking up some big swims.
Can Matthew Temple pull a 50.99 or better 100 fly out of nowhere again and keep up his remarkable consistency this offseason?
Does McKeon keep up her impressive 2024 in-season showing? I have a sneaky feeling that Emma will be back at her best this summer.
How does Kaylee respond after Regan’s super impressive showing at Westmont? She set the 200 back WR at this meet last year IIRC.
Thank you for the recap threads for this!
#everybreathyoutake