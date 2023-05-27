World Championships Medalist William Yang (AUS) To Undergo Back Surgery

Just when it seemed William Yang would be making a move at next month’s Australian World Championships Trials, the 24-year-old Aussie has been forced to withdraw from the competition due to ongoing back issues.

Via a recent Instagram post, Yang detailed his ongoing struggle with a benign tumor located on his spine.

Yang continued to state that this operation and rehabilitation will render him out of next month’s Trials, as well as the World Championships themselves.

Yang represented Australia at the 2022 Commonwealth Games where he took home two gold medals from relays. He also placed 5th in the men’s 100m freestyle event.

Prior to that, the New South Wales Institute of Sport swimmer claimed gold in the mixed medley relay and silver in the men’s 4x100m free relay at the 2022 World Championships.

Below is his post in full.

Hey everyone 🙋‍♂️ Just wanted to share some important updates with my life.

For the last 4 months, I’ve been facing a significant health challenge. I’ve discovered a decent-sized Benign Tumour in my spinal canal that’s pinching my spinal cords. It’s been a tough journey, with interrupted sleeps and discomfort even in everyday activities like walking, coughing, sneezing, and laughing 😔 Of course, I had to adjust my training significantly.

The symptoms is getting worse and worse, and in order to tackle this issue head-on, I’ve made the decision to undergo surgery next Tuesday at Westmead Private Hospital. I’m incredibly fortunate to have the expertise of Dr. Jun Kim, one of the best surgeons out there, leading my operation. The procedure will require a 4 day hospital admission.

This surgery is crucial for me to eliminate the tumour before it grows larger and causes more painful symptoms. Unfortunately, it means that I won’t be able to compete in the upcoming World Championship Trials or World Championship this year.

I want to take a moment to wish all the competitors the best of luck. Go out there and give it your all! 🔥

The recovery process is estimated to be around three months, but I’m staying positive and confident that I WILL be back on my feet even stronger than before.

I want to express my heartfelt appreciation to my incredible physio team, Brent and Krystal. You have been treating me with utmost care and dedication, and I can’t thank you enough for your support.

A special shoutout goes to my coaches @kableadam @edgeperformance_ Your unwavering care and support throughout this challenging time have meant the world to me. Your guidance has been invaluable, and I’m grateful to have you guys by my side.

I also want to extend my thanks to the @nswinstituteofsport @swimmingaustralia @dolphinsaus for the ongoing support. Your belief in me and the resources you’ve provided have played a significant role in my journey.🙏

I’ll keep you updated on my progress along the way. Stay motivated, stay inspired, and most importantly, stay healthy ❤

I’ll be back before you know it! Cheers 🥂