10 Australian Swimmers Headed To 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games

Swimming Australia has announced its 10-strong lineup for the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games. The team consists of five male and five female swimmers aged between 15 and 18, hailing from throughout Australia.

The seventh Commonwealth Youth Games will take place on the Islands of Trinidad and Tobago between August 4th – August 11th. Over 1,000 athletes and para-athletes between the ages of 14-18 are set to participate in seven sports.

Trinidad and Tobago were initially awarded the 2021 Commonwealth Youth Games in June 2019, but the Games were postponed due to the impact of the pandemic on the international sports calendar.

The last edition of the Commonwealth Youth Games took place in 2017 in Nassau, the Bahamas. There, Australia placed 6th in the overall swimming medal table, accumulating 8 pieces of hardware including 1 gold.

The sole gold medalist was represented by Meg Harris‘ victory in the women’s 50m freestyle.

Additional past participants include Jarrod Poort, Leah Neale, Kotuku Ngawati and Ariarne Titmus.

Gary Barclay, General Manager of Performance Pathways said of this year’s event, “The Commonwealth Youth Games is an exceptional way for our young athletes to gain crucial experience on the international stage.

“The meet provides these athletes with an opportunity to test themselves against some of the best young athletes across the world, and it is great recognition of how they have performed in the pool to date.”