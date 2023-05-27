China Announces 41-Strong Lineup For 2023 World Championships

The Chinese Swimming Federation has revealed its 41-strong lineup for this summer’s World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

The roster includes 22 females and 19 males. At the last edition of the World Championships in Budapest China brought a title of 45 swimmers.

Headlining the men’s side is 19-year-old Pan Zhanle, the teen who crushed a new Asian Record in the 100m freestyle while competing at the Chinese National Championships.

Pan registered a time of 47.22 to enter Fukuoka currently ranked #1 in the world in the event in which he finaled in Budapest, ultimately placing 4th in 47.79.

Qin Haiyang is another man to watch on the roster, with the Olympian having become just the 3rd man ever to delve under the 58-second threshold in the 100m breaststroke.

At the aforementioned Chinese National Championships, the 24-year-old ripped a time of 57.93 to join Adam Peaty (GBR) and Arno Kamminga (NED) in the 57-point club.

The women’s roster sees 2012 Olympic champion Ye Shiwen among its members, along with 21-year-old Li Bingjie.

Li recently tied her Asian Record in the 400m free, notching a result of 4:01.08, matching the time she produced for bronze at the 2020 Olympic Games.

Olympic multi-medalist Zhang Yufei is another big-time produced headed to Fukuoka, with the 25-year-old currently ranked 5th in the world in the 50m free (24.40), 1st in the world in the 100m fly (56.48) and 3rd in the 50m fly (25.32).

Men

Wang Changhao, Wang Gukailai, Wang Haoyu, Niu Guangsheng, Yan Zibei, Sun Jiajun, Ji Yicun, Yang Jintong, Wang Shun, Zhang Ziyang, Chen Juner, Ji Xinjie, Hong Jinquan, Fei Liwei, Xu Jiayu, Tao Guannan, Dong Zhihao, Qin Haiyang, Pan Zhanle

Women

Wan Letian, Ma Yonghui, Wang Yichun, Ai Yanhan, Ye Shiwen, Zhu Menghui, Li Bingjie, Li Jiaping, Yang Chang, Yang Peiqi, Yang Junxuan, Wu Qingfeng, Yu Yiting, Wang Xueer, Zhang Yufei, Liu Yaxin, Yu Liyan, Gao Weizhong, Tang Qianting, Peng Xuwei, Ge Chutong, Cheng Yujie

China wound up 10th in the overall swimming medal table at the 2022 World Championships. The nation’s sole individual gold medalist came in the form of Yang Junxuan‘s victory in the women’s 200m free.