2023 Pro Swim Series: Winners Summary

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES

January 11-14 – Knoxville, Tennessee (University of Tennessee) Results

March 1-4 – Ft. Lauderdale, Florida (Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center) Results

April 12-15 – Westmont, Illinois (FMC Aquatic Center) Results

May 17-20 – Mission Viejo, California (Marguerite Aquatic Center) Results



The 2023 Pro Swim Series came to a close last weekend in Mission Viejo, with the four-stop tour having kicked off in January and it now wraps just over one month out of the U.S. National Championships in Indianapolis.

Abbey Weitzeil led all swimmers in prize money, picking up a total of $14,750 after winning nine events over the course of the series, the highest tally of any swimmer. That included sweeping the women’s 50 freestyle.

On the men’s side, Hunter Armstrong earned six wins, including sweeping the 100 backstroke, while Lilly King won seven events and Regan Smith won eight despite only racing at two of the stops.

The Fort Lauderdale stop emerged as the competition that had the fastest winning time most frequently, happening in 17 of 34 events, followed by Westmont (9), Knoxville (5) and Mission Viejo (3).

Below, find a full list of all event winners over the course of the series:

WOMEN’S WINNERS – 2023 PRO SWIM SERIES

MEN’S WINNERS – 2023 PRO SWIM SERIES

FASTEST TIME PER EVENT

Women

Men