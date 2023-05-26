2023 Pro Swim Series: Winners Summary

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES
- January 11-14 – Knoxville, Tennessee (University of Tennessee)
- March 1-4 – Ft. Lauderdale, Florida (Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center)
- April 12-15 – Westmont, Illinois (FMC Aquatic Center)
- May 17-20 – Mission Viejo, California (Marguerite Aquatic Center)
The 2023 Pro Swim Series came to a close last weekend in Mission Viejo, with the four-stop tour having kicked off in January and it now wraps just over one month out of the U.S. National Championships in Indianapolis.
Abbey Weitzeil led all swimmers in prize money, picking up a total of $14,750 after winning nine events over the course of the series, the highest tally of any swimmer. That included sweeping the women’s 50 freestyle.
On the men’s side, Hunter Armstrong earned six wins, including sweeping the 100 backstroke, while Lilly King won seven events and Regan Smith won eight despite only racing at two of the stops.
The Fort Lauderdale stop emerged as the competition that had the fastest winning time most frequently, happening in 17 of 34 events, followed by Westmont (9), Knoxville (5) and Mission Viejo (3).
Below, find a full list of all event winners over the course of the series:
WOMEN’S WINNERS – 2023 PRO SWIM SERIES
|Event
|Knoxville
|Fort Lauderdale
|Westmont
|Mission Viejo
|W 50 FR
|Abbey Weitzeil – 24.74
|Abbey Weitzeil – 24.40
|Abbey Weitzeil – 24.50
|Abbey Weitzeil – 24.59
|W 100 FR
|Erika Brown – 54.15
|Abbey Weitzeil – 53.28
|Abbey Weitzeil – 53.36
|Abbey Weitzeil – 53.26
|W 200 FR
|Katie Ledecky – 1:55.47
|Summer McIntosh – 1:54.13
|Anna Peplowski – 1:58.08
|Bella Sims – 1:58.44
|W 400 FR
|Katie Ledecky – 4:00.20
|Katie Grimes – 4:05.18
|Leah Smith – 4:07.95
|Bella Sims – 4:06.41
|W 800 FR
|Katie Grimes – 8:27.73
|Katie Ledecky – 8:14.70
|Leah Smith – 8:28.23
|Bella Sims – 8:29.85
|W 1500 FR
|Katie Ledecky – 15:37.99
|Katie Grimes – 15:56.27
|Beatriz Dizotti – 16:08.29
|Jillian Cox – 16:31.00
|W 50 BK
|Kylie Masse – 27.38
|Regan Smith – 27.55
|Katharine Berkoff – 27.40
|Isabelle Stadden – 27.88
|W 100 BK
|Kylie Masse – 59.43
|Regan Smith – 57.92
|Regan Smith – 57.90
|Claire Curzan – 59.00
|W 200 BK
|Kylie Masse – 2:08.97
|Regan Smith – 2:05.34
|Regan Smith – 2:04.76
|Claire Curzan – 2:07.78
|W 50 BR
|Mona McSharry – 30.56
|Lilly King – 30.04
|Lydia Jacoby – 30.29
|Lilly King – 30.09
|W 100 BR
|Mona McSharry – 1:06.80
|Lilly King – 1:06.28
|Lydia Jacoby – 1:06.09
|Lilly King – 1:06.67
|W 200 BR
|Mona McSharry – 2:26.34
|Lilly King – 2:23.33
|Lilly King – 2:23.68
|Lilly King – 2:25.34
|W 50 FLY
|Abbey Weitzeil – 26.50
|Abbey Weitzeil / Emilie Beckmann – 26.27
|Beata Nelson – 26.30
|Claire Curzan – 25.88
|W 100 FLY
|Ella Jansen – 58.92
|Regan Smith – 56.60
|Regan Smith – 56.92
|Torri Huske – 56.84
|W 200 FLY
|Katie Grimes – 2:09.58
|Summer McIntosh – 2:05.05
|Regan Smith – 2:07.92
|Kelly Pash – 2:08.20
|W 200 IM
|Leah Smith – 2:13.78
|Summer McIntosh – 2:08.08
|Leah Hayes – 2:10.03
|Torri Huske – 2:11.88
|W 400 IM
|Katie Grimes – 4:35.92
|Katie Ledecky – 4:36.04
|Leah Hayes – 4:39.58
|Kayla Han – 4:42.96
MEN’S WINNERS – 2023 PRO SWIM SERIES
|Event
|Knoxville
|Fort Lauderdale
|Westmont
|Mission Viejo
|M 50 FR
|David Curtiss – 21.97
|Alberto Mestre – 22.04
|Jack Alexy – 22.09
|Bjorn Seeliger – 22.11
|M 100 FR
|Andrej Barna – 49.00
|Dylan Carter – 48.28
|Hunter Armstrong – 48.79
|Ryan Held – 48.74
|M 200 FR
|Henry McFadden – 1:47.23
|Matthew Richards – 1:47.04
|Kieran Smith – 1:47.45
|Gabriel Jett – 1:47.54
|M 400 FR
|Ahmed Hafnaoui – 3:47.41
|Ahmed Hafnaoui – 3:46.02
|Kieran Smith – 3:50.25
|Marwan Elkamash – 3:49.65
|M 800 FR
|Ahmed Hafnaoui – 7:53.10
|Ahmed Hafnaoui – 7:48.50
|Bobby Finke – 7:53.96
|Marwan Elkamash – 7:53.56
|M 1500 FR
|Bobby Finke – 15:06.53
|Ahmed Hafnaoui – 15:00.24
|Bobby Finke – 15:08.51
|Marwan Elkamash – 15:15.19
|M 50 BK
|Justin Ress – 24.49
|Justin Ress – 24.73
|Hunter Armstrong – 24.30
|Justin Ress – 24.79
|M 100 BK
|Hunter Armstrong – 52.68
|Hunter Armstrong – 52.95
|Hunter Armstrong – 52.59
|Hunter Armstrong – 52.82
|M 200 BK
|Daniel Diehl – 1:58.45
|Ryan Murphy – 1:56.44
|Hubert Kos – 1:55.95
|Keaton Jones – 1:57.04
|M 50 BR
|Michael Houlie – 27.47
|Michael Andrew – 27.10
|Nic Fink – 27.13
|Nic Fink – 27.50
|M 100 BR
|Lyubomir Epitropov – 1:01.35
|Nic Fink – 59.97
|Nic Fink – 59.95
|Nic Fink – 59.77
|M 200 BR
|Lyubomir Epitropov – 2:12.15
|Will Licon – 2:10.77
|Leon Marchand – 2:10.52
|Jake Foster – 2:11.58
|M 50 FLY
|Ryan Held – 23.93
|Dylan Carter / Michael Andrew – 23.33
|Shaine Casas – 23.46
|Ryan Held / Youssef Ramadan – 23.76
|M 100 FLY
|Luke Miller – 52.24
|Shaine Casas – 50.80
|Shaine Casas – 51.05
|Dare Rose – 51.47
|M 200 FLY
|Chase Kalisz – 1:56.40
|Ilya Kharun – 1:54.49
|Leon Marchand – 1:55.58
|Trenton Julian – 1:56.51
|M 200 IM
|Finlay Knox – 1:59.27
|Chase Kalisz – 1:58.32
|Leon Marchand – 1:55.68
|Hugo Gonzalez – 1:58.52
|M 400 IM
|Bobby Finke – 4:17.64
|Bobby Finke – 4:15.93
|Leon Marchand – 4:07.80
|David Johnston – 4:17.27
FASTEST TIME PER EVENT
Women
|Event
|Swimmer
|Meet
|W 50 FR
|Abbey Weitzeil – 24.40
|Fort Lauderdale
|W 100 FR
|Abbey Weitzeil – 53.26
|Mission Viejo
|W 200 FR
|Summer McIntosh – 1:54.13
|Fort Lauderdale
|W 400 FR
|Katie Ledecky – 4:00.20
|Knoxville
|W 800 FR
|Katie Ledecky – 8:14.70
|Fort Lauderdale
|W 1500 FR
|Katie Ledecky – 15:37.99
|Knoxville
|W 50 BK
|Kylie Masse – 27.38
|Knoxville
|W 100 BK
|Regan Smith – 57.90
|Westmont
|W 200 BK
|Regan Smith – 2:04.76
|Westmont
|W 50 BR
|Lilly King – 30.04
|Fort Lauderdale
|W 100 BR
|Lydia Jacoby – 1:06.09
|Westmont
|W 200 BR
|Lilly King – 2:23.33
|Fort Lauderdale
|W 50 FLY
|Claire Curzan – 25.88
|Mission Viejo
|W 100 FLY
|Regan Smith – 56.60
|Fort Lauderdale
|W 200 FLY
|Summer McIntosh – 2:05.05
|Fort Lauderdale
|W 200 IM
|Summer McIntosh – 2:08.08
|Fort Lauderdale
|W 400 IM
|Katie Grimes – 4:35.92
|Knoxville
Men
|Event
|Swimmer
|Meet
|M 50 FR
|David Curtiss – 21.97
|Knoxville
|M 100 FR
|Dylan Carter – 48.28
|Fort Lauderdale
|M 200 FR
|Matthew Richards – 1:47.04
|Fort Lauderdale
|M 400 FR
|Ahmed Hafnaoui – 3:46.02
|Fort Lauderdale
|M 800 FR
|Ahmed Hafnaoui – 7:48.50
|Fort Lauderdale
|M 1500 FR
|Ahmed Hafnaoui – 15:00.24
|Fort Lauderdale
|M 50 BK
|Hunter Armstrong – 24.30
|Westmont
|M 100 BK
|Hunter Armstrong – 52.59
|Westmont
|M 200 BK
|Hubert Kos – 1:55.95
|Westmont
|M 50 BR
|Michael Andrew – 27.10
|Fort Lauderdale
|M 100 BR
|Nic Fink – 59.77
|Mission Viejo
|M 200 BR
|Leon Marchand – 2:10.52
|Westmont
|M 50 FLY
|Dylan Carter / Michael Andrew – 23.33
|Fort Lauderdale
|M 100 FLY
|Shaine Casas – 50.80
|Fort Lauderdale
|M 200 FLY
|Ilya Kharun – 1:54.49
|Fort Lauderdale
|M 200 IM
|Leon Marchand – 1:55.68
|Westmont
|M 400 IM
|Leon Marchand – 4:07.80
|Westmont