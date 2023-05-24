Abbey Weitzeil Leads All Earners in 2023 Pro Swim Series with $14,750

The final stop of the 2023 Pro Swim Series was held last weekend in Mission Viejo, California, where another $102,000 in prize money was awarded.
50 swimmers earned at least $500 in prize money for a 3rd place finish at the meet. The field was led by Claire Curzan, who earned $6,250 thanks to three 1st-place finishes, a 2nd-place finish, and two 3rd-place finishes (one of which was a tie with Simone Manuel in the 100 free).
That was the highest single-meet output of any swimmer this season, surpassing Regan Smith‘s $6,000 earnings in both Westmont and Fort Lauderdale.
Prize Money Per Event, 2023 Pro Swim Series
- 1st – $1,500
- 2nd – $1,000
- 3rd – $500
Four of the top five earners in Mission Viejo were women, which continues a trend that we’ve seen throughout the series. While the same amount of money is available to men and women, the money for the women has been concentrated in fewer swimmers who tend to win/place in more events.
Of the $102,000 awarded, the majority, $67,000, went to swimmers who didn’t earn prize money in the first two meets. The vast majority of those new earners were college swimmers who are now diving fully into long course after the end of their collegiate seasons.
Sprinter Abbey Weitzeil, who is becoming one of the best American stories on a resurgent season, was the top overall earner of the series, winning $14,750. She swept the 50 freestyles at all four meets this year, and won the 100 free at all meets except Knoxville – where she was comfortably the top seed but scratched the final.
Hunter Armstrong, who swept the 100 backstrokes, finished 2nd in the series this year with $13,500, followed by Lilly King ($12,500) and Regan Smith ($12,000), each of whom missed at least one meet in the series. Six of the top seven earners were women.
Note that this is money earned and does not necessarily reflect prize money accepted – though by this point, there are enough loopholes in amateurism rules that most athletes should be able to accept most of the money, if enough creativity is involved.
There were no series-long prize winners or standings for this year’s series.
Prize Money – 2023 Pro Swim Series – Mission Viejo
|rank
|name
|age
|club
|gender
|money
|1
|Claire Curzan
|18
|Unattached-PC
|W
|$ 6,250
|2
|Torri Huske
|20
|Unattached-PC
|W
|$ 5,500
|3
|Lilly King
|26
|Indiana Swim Clu
|W
|$ 4,500
|3
|Bella Sims
|17
|Sandpipers Of Ne
|W
|$ 4,500
|3
|Marwan El Kamash
|29
|Egypt-IT
|M
|$ 4,500
|6
|Kayla Han
|14
|La Mirada Armada
|W
|$ 4,000
|6
|Nic Fink
|29
|Metro Atlanta Aq
|M
|$ 4,000
|8
|Ryan Held
|27
|New York Athleti
|M
|$ 3,750
|9
|Abbey Weitzeil
|26
|California Aquat
|W
|$ 3,500
|9
|Hunter Armstrong
|22
|New York Athleti
|M
|$ 3,500
|9
|Jake Foster
|22
|Mason Manta Rays
|M
|$ 3,500
|12
|Jillian Cox
|17
|Longhorn Aquatic
|W
|$ 3,000
|12
|Isabelle Stadden
|20
|California Aquat
|W
|$ 3,000
|12
|Kelly Pash
|22
|Longhorn Aquatic
|W
|$ 3,000
|12
|Trenton Julian
|24
|Mission Viejo Na
|M
|$ 3,000
|16
|David Johnston
|21
|Longhorn Aquatic
|M
|$ 2,500
|16
|Bjorn Seeliger
|23
|California Aquat
|M
|$ 2,500
|16
|Hugo Gonzalez
|24
|California Aquat
|M
|$ 2,500
|19
|Youssef Ramadan
|20
|Virginia Tech-VA
|M
|$ 2,250
|20
|Kaitlyn Dobler
|21
|Trojan Swim Club
|W
|$ 2,000
|20
|Rhyan White
|23
|Univ of Alabama-
|W
|$ 2,000
|20
|Justin Ress
|25
|Mission Viejo Na
|M
|$ 2,000
|20
|Dare Rose
|20
|California Aquat
|M
|$ 2,000
|20
|Ryan Murphy
|27
|California Aquat
|M
|$ 2,000
|25
|Brandon Fischer
|34
|Tri Valley Aquat
|M
|$ 1,500
|25
|Jack Dahlgren
|23
|Team Triumph-MV
|M
|$ 1,500
|25
|Gabriel Jett
|20
|California Aquat
|M
|$ 1,500
|25
|Keaton Jones
|18
|Swim Neptune-AZ
|M
|$ 1,500
|25
|Alec Enyeart
|19
|Tsunami Swim Tea
|M
|$ 1,500
|30
|Dakota Luther
|23
|Longhorn Aquatic
|W
|$ 1,000
|30
|Michael Cotter
|19
|TAC Titans-NC
|M
|$ 1,000
|30
|Matthew Jensen
|21
|California Aquat
|M
|$ 1,000
|30
|Charlotte Brown
|20
|Sun Devil Swimmi
|W
|$ 1,000
|30
|Yigit Aslan
|20
|Wisconsin Aquati
|M
|$ 1,000
|30
|Tess Cieplucha
|24
|Tennessee Aquati
|W
|$ 1,000
|30
|Alicia Wilson
|23
|Mission Viejo Na
|W
|$ 1,000
|30
|Katarzyna Wasic
|31
|Team Rebel Aquat
|W
|$ 1,000
|30
|Coby Carrozza
|22
|Longhorn Aquatic
|M
|$ 1,000
|39
|Simone Manuel
|26
|Sun Devil Swimmi
|W
|$ 750
|40
|Paige Downey
|14
|Gold Medal Swim-
|W
|$ 500
|40
|Piper Enge
|16
|Bellevue Club Sw
|W
|$ 500
|40
|Bailey Hartman
|17
|Crow Canyon Shar
|W
|$ 500
|40
|Skyler Smith
|19
|Univ North Carol
|W
|$ 500
|40
|Lucy Bell
|18
|Unattached-PC
|W
|$ 500
|40
|Baylor Nelson
|19
|Aggie Swim Club-
|M
|$ 500
|40
|Olivia Smoliga
|28
|Sun Devil Swimmi
|W
|$ 500
|40
|Isabelle Odgers
|22
|Trojan Swim Club
|W
|$ 500
|40
|Justina Kozan
|19
|Trojan Swim Club
|W
|$ 500
|40
|Grant House
|24
|Sun Devil Swimmi
|M
|$ 500
|40
|Jonathan Kulow
|18
|Sun Devil Swimmi
|M
|$ 500
Prize Money – 2023 Pro Swim Series (TOTAL)
|Rank
|Swimmer
|club
|nation
|gender
|Knoxville money
|FLL money
|Westmont money
|Mission Viejo money
|Total
|1
|Abbey WEITZEIL
|California Aquatics
|USA
|F
|$3,000
|$4,250
|$4,000
|$3,500
|$14,750
|2
|Hunter ARMSTRONG
|New York Athletic Club
|USA
|M
|$2,500
|$3,000
|$4,500
|$3,500
|$13,500
|3
|Lilly KING
|Indiana Swim Club
|USA
|F
|$0
|$4,500
|$3,500
|$4,500
|$12,500
|4
|Regan SMITH
|Sun Devil Swimming
|USA
|F
|$0
|$6,000
|$6,000
|$0
|$12,000
|5
|Katie Grimes
|Sandpipers Of Nevada
|USA
|F
|$6,500
|$4,500
|$0
|$0
|$11,000
|5
|Bella Sims
|Sandpipers Of Nevada
|USA
|F
|$4,500
|$2,000
|$0
|$4,500
|$11,000
|7
|Katie Ledecky
|Gator Swim Club
|USA
|F
|$5,500
|$5,000
|$0
|$0
|$10,500
|8
|Kieran SMITH
|Ridgefield Aquatic Club
|USA
|M
|$3,500
|$2,500
|$3,500
|$0
|$9,500
|8
|Bobby FINKE
|Saint Petersburg Aquatics
|USA
|M
|$4,500
|$2,000
|$3,000
|$0
|$9,500
|8
|Nic FINK
|Metro Atlanta Aquatic Club
|USA
|M
|$0
|$2,500
|$3,000
|$4,000
|$9,500
|11
|Ahmed Hafnaoui
|Tunisia
|TUN
|M
|$4,000
|$4,500
|$0
|$0
|$8,500
|12
|Chase KALISZ
|Sun Devil Swimming
|USA
|M
|$2,500
|$3,500
|$1,500
|$0
|$7,500
|12
|Marwan EL KAMASH
|Egypt
|USA
|M
|$0
|$3,000
|$0
|$4,500
|$7,500
|14
|Shaine CASAS
|Longhorn Aquatics
|USA
|M
|$0
|$2,750
|$4,500
|$0
|$7,250
|14
|Ryan MURPHY
|California Aquatics
|USA
|M
|$1,750
|$2,500
|$1,000
|$2,000
|$7,250
|16
|Justin RESS
|Mission Viejo Nadadores
|USA
|M
|$1,500
|$2,000
|$1,000
|$2,000
|$6,500
|17
|Ryan HELD
|New York Athletic Club
|USA
|M
|$1,500
|$500
|$500
|$3,750
|$6,250
|17
|Claire Curzan
|Unattached-PC
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$6,250
|$6,250
|19
|Leon MARCHAND
|Unattached – Sun Devil
|USA
|M
|$0
|$0
|$6,000
|$0
|$6,000
|19
|Isabelle STADDEN
|California Aquatics
|USA
|F
|$0
|$0
|$3,000
|$3,000
|$6,000
|21
|Michael ANDREW
|MA Swim Academy
|USA
|M
|$0
|$5,250
|$500
|$0
|$5,750
|22
|Torri Huske
|Unattached-PC
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$5,500
|$5,500
|23
|Trenton Julian
|Mission Viejo Nadadores
|USA
|M
|$1,250
|$1,000
|$0
|$3,000
|$5,250
|24
|Leah SMITH
|Longhorn Aquatics
|USA
|F
|$2,000
|$0
|$3,000
|$0
|$5,000
|24
|Olivia SMOLIGA
|Sun Devil Swimming
|USA
|F
|$2,500
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$500
|$5,000
|26
|Erika BROWN
|Tennessee Aquatics
|USA
|F
|$2,500
|$500
|$1,500
|$0
|$4,500
|26
|Mona McSharry
|Tennessee Aquatics
|IRL
|F
|$4,500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$4,500
|26
|Kylie Masse
|Canada
|CAN
|F
|$4,500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$4,500
|26
|Summer MCINTOSH
|Sarasota Sharks
|USA
|F
|$0
|$4,500
|$0
|$0
|$4,500
|30
|Leah HAYES
|Fox Valley Park District Ripti
|USA
|F
|$0
|$0
|$4,000
|$0
|$4,000
|30
|Bjorn SEELIGER
|California Aquatics
|USA
|M
|$1,000
|$0
|$500
|$2,500
|$4,000
|30
|Kayla Han
|La Mirada Armada
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$4,000
|$4,000
|33
|Lyubomir EPITROPOV
|Bulgaria
|USA
|M
|$3,000
|$0
|$500
|$0
|$3,500
|33
|Claire Weinstein
|Sandpipers Of Nevada
|USA
|F
|$1,500
|$2,000
|$0
|$0
|$3,500
|33
|Ella Jansen
|Canada
|CAN
|F
|$2,000
|$1,500
|$0
|$0
|$3,500
|33
|Jake Foster
|Mason Manta Rays
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,500
|$3,500
|37
|Lydia JACOBY
|Unattached (Texas)
|USA
|F
|$0
|$0
|$3,000
|$0
|$3,000
|37
|Carson FOSTER
|Unattached (Texas)
|USA
|M
|$0
|$0
|$3,000
|$0
|$3,000
|37
|Jack ALEXY
|California Aquatics
|USA
|M
|$500
|$0
|$2,500
|$0
|$3,000
|37
|Katharine BERKOFF
|NC State University
|USA
|F
|$1,500
|$0
|$1,500
|$0
|$3,000
|37
|Gabriel Jett
|Unattached
|USA
|M
|$1,500
|$0
|$0
|$1,500
|$3,000
|37
|Jillian Cox
|Longhorn Aquatic
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,000
|$3,000
|37
|Kelly Pash
|Longhorn Aquatic
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,000
|$3,000
|44
|Dylan CARTER
|Indiana Swim Club
|USA
|M
|$0
|$2,750
|$0
|$0
|$2,750
|45
|Anna PEPLOWSKI
|Indiana University
|USA
|F
|$0
|$0
|$2,500
|$0
|$2,500
|45
|Beatriz DIZOTTI
|Brazil
|USA
|F
|$0
|$0
|$2,500
|$0
|$2,500
|45
|Beata NELSON
|Wisconsin Aquatics
|USA
|F
|$0
|$0
|$2,500
|$0
|$2,500
|45
|Charlie CLARK
|Ohio State University
|USA
|M
|$500
|$0
|$2,000
|$0
|$2,500
|45
|Will LICON
|Longhorn Aquatics
|USA
|M
|$0
|$1,500
|$1,000
|$0
|$2,500
|45
|Daniel Diehl
|YMCA of Cumberland
|USA
|M
|$2,500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,500
|45
|Matthew RICHARDS
|Wales
|USA
|M
|$0
|$2,500
|$0
|$0
|$2,500
|45
|Ilya KHARUN
|Sandpipers Of Nevada
|USA
|M
|$0
|$2,500
|$0
|$0
|$2,500
|45
|Tommy COPE
|Club Wolverine
|USA
|M
|$2,000
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$2,500
|45
|Brandon Fischer
|Tri Valley Aquatics
|USA
|M
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|$1,500
|$2,500
|45
|David Johnston
|Longhorn Aquatic
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,500
|$2,500
|45
|Hugo Gonzalez
|California Aquat
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,500
|$2,500
|57
|Siobhan Bernadette HAUGHEY
|Hong Kong
|USA
|F
|$0
|$2,250
|$0
|$0
|$2,250
|57
|Youssef Ramadan
|Virginia Tech-VA
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,250
|$2,250
|59
|Anna ELENDT
|Unattached (Texas)
|USA
|F
|$0
|$0
|$2,000
|$0
|$2,000
|59
|Erin GEMMELL
|Nation’s Capital Swim Club
|USA
|F
|$500
|$0
|$1,500
|$0
|$2,000
|59
|Anastasya GORBENKO
|Israel Swimming Association
|USA
|F
|$0
|$0
|$2,000
|$0
|$2,000
|59
|Miranda Tucker
|Texas Ford Aquatics
|USA
|F
|$2,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,000
|59
|Finlay Knox
|Canada
|CAN
|M
|$1,500
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$2,000
|59
|Tess Cieplucha
|Canada
|CAN
|F
|$500
|$500
|$0
|$1,000
|$2,000
|59
|Kaitlyn Dobler
|Trojan Swim Club
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,000
|$2,000
|59
|Rhyan White
|Univ of Alabama-
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,000
|$2,000
|59
|Dare Rose
|California Aquat
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,000
|$2,000
|68
|Simone Manuel
|Sun Devil Aquatics
|USA
|F
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|$750
|$1,750
|69
|Hubert KOS
|Unattached – Sun Devil
|USA
|M
|$0
|$0
|$1,500
|$0
|$1,500
|69
|Denis PETRASHOV
|University of Louisville
|USA
|M
|$0
|$0
|$1,500
|$0
|$1,500
|69
|Kristel KOBRICH
|Chile
|USA
|F
|$0
|$0
|$1,500
|$0
|$1,500
|69
|Guilherme SANTOS
|Brazil
|USA
|M
|$1,500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,500
|69
|Henry McFadden
|Jersey Wahoos
|USA
|M
|$1,500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,500
|69
|Sophie Angus
|Canada
|CAN
|F
|$1,500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,500
|69
|Luke Miller
|NC State
|USA
|M
|$1,500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,500
|69
|David Curtiss
|NC State
|USA
|M
|$1,500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,500
|69
|Miguel de Lara
|ANV Puebla
|MEX
|M
|$1,500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,500
|69
|Clement Secchi
|Missouri
|FRA
|M
|$1,500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,500
|69
|Michael Houlie
|Tennessee
|RSA
|M
|$1,500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,500
|69
|Andrej Barna
|Cardinal Aquatics
|SRB
|M
|$1,500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,500
|69
|Jay Litherland
|Sun Devil Aquatics
|USA
|M
|$1,000
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$1,500
|69
|Imogen CLARK
|Great Britain
|USA
|F
|$0
|$1,500
|$0
|$0
|$1,500
|69
|Alberto MESTRE
|Unattached GTSA
|USA
|M
|$0
|$1,500
|$0
|$0
|$1,500
|69
|Jack Dahlgren
|Team Triumph-MV
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,500
|$1,500
|69
|Keaton Jones
|Swim Neptune-AZ
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,500
|$1,500
|69
|Alec Enyeart
|Tsunami Swim Tea
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,500
|$1,500
|87
|Katerine SAVARD
|Canada
|USA
|F
|$0
|$1,250
|$0
|$0
|$1,250
|87
|Emilie BECKMANN
|Denmark
|USA
|F
|$0
|$1,250
|$0
|$0
|$1,250
|89
|Jorge IGA
|Unattac hed
|USA
|M
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|$0
|$1,000
|89
|Gabi ALBIERO
|University of Louisville
|USA
|F
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|$0
|$1,000
|89
|Joao LUIZ GOMES JUNIOR
|Esporte Club Pinheiros
|USA
|M
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|$0
|$1,000
|89
|Luke HOBSON
|Unattached (Texas)
|USA
|M
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|$0
|$1,000
|89
|Annie LAZOR
|Indiana Swim Club
|USA
|F
|$0
|$500
|$500
|$0
|$1,000
|89
|Cody MILLER
|Sandpipers Of Nevada
|USA
|M
|$0
|$500
|$500
|$0
|$1,000
|89
|Lindsay LOONEY
|Unattached – Sun Devil
|USA
|F
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|$0
|$1,000
|89
|Jokubas KEBLYS
|Lithuania
|USA
|M
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|$0
|$1,000
|89
|Katherine ZENICK
|Ohio State University
|USA
|F
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|$0
|$1,000
|89
|Finn BROOKS
|Indiana University
|USA
|M
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|$0
|$1,000
|89
|Eric FRIESE
|Unattached
|USA
|M
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|$0
|$1,000
|89
|Lainey Mullins
|Suburban Swim Club
|USA
|F
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|89
|Alexis Yager
|Tennessee Aquatics
|USA
|F
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|89
|Charlotte Crush
|Lakeside Swim Team
|USA
|F
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|89
|Josephine Fuller
|Tennessee
|USA
|F
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|89
|Lorne WIGGINTON
|Canada
|USA
|M
|$0
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|89
|Anton MCKEE
|Pinnacle Racing
|USA
|M
|$0
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|89
|Medi HARRIS
|Wales
|USA
|F
|$0
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|89
|Kasia WASICK
|Team Rebel Aquatics
|USA
|F
|$0
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|89
|Kelsey WOG
|Canada
|USA
|F
|$0
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|89
|Lauren COX
|Great Britain
|USA
|F
|$0
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|89
|Kara HANLON
|Great Britain
|USA
|F
|$0
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|89
|Maria Sophie HARVEY
|Canada
|USA
|F
|$0
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|89
|Dakota Luther
|Longhorn Aquatic
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|$1,000
|89
|Michael Cotter
|TAC Titans-NC
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|$1,000
|89
|Matthew Jensen
|California Aquat
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|$1,000
|89
|Charlotte Brown
|Sun Devil Swimmi
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|$1,000
|89
|Yigit Aslan
|Wisconsin Aquati
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|$1,000
|89
|Alicia Wilson
|Mission Viejo Na
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|$1,000
|89
|Katarzyna Wasic
|Team Rebel Aquat
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|$1,000
|89
|Coby Carrozza
|Longhorn Aquatic
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|$1,000
|120
|Kregor ZIRK
|Estonia
|USA
|M
|$0
|$0
|$500
|$0
|$500
|120
|Giulia GOERIGK
|Texas A & M University
|USA
|F
|$0
|$0
|$500
|$0
|$500
|120
|Matthew KING
|Texas Ford Aquatics
|USA
|M
|$0
|$0
|$500
|$0
|$500
|120
|Emma STICKLEN
|Unattached (Texas)
|USA
|F
|$0
|$0
|$500
|$0
|$500
|120
|Izzy IVEY
|Unattached
|USA
|F
|$0
|$0
|$500
|$0
|$500
|120
|Baturalp UNLU
|Turkey
|USA
|M
|$0
|$0
|$500
|$0
|$500
|120
|Ching Hwee GAN
|Indiana University
|USA
|F
|$0
|$0
|$500
|$0
|$500
|120
|Tommylee CAMBLONG
|France
|USA
|M
|$0
|$0
|$500
|$0
|$500
|120
|Madi MINTENKO
|Pikes Peak Athletics
|USA
|F
|$0
|$0
|$500
|$0
|$500
|120
|Arsenio BUSTOS
|NC State University
|USA
|M
|$0
|$0
|$500
|$0
|$500
|120
|Zalan SARKANY
|Unattached – Sun Devil
|USA
|M
|$0
|$0
|$500
|$0
|$500
|120
|Michael Brinegar
|Ohio State
|USA
|M
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$500
|120
|Sara Stotler
|Tennessee
|USA
|F
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$500
|120
|Nicolas Albiero
|Cardinal Aquatics
|USA
|M
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$500
|120
|Marina Spadoni
|Unattached
|ESA
|F
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$500
|120
|Javier Acevedo
|Canada
|CAN
|F
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$500
|120
|Maria Jose MATA COCCO
|Mexico
|USA
|F
|$0
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$500
|120
|Grant SANDERS
|Tampa Bay Aquatics
|USA
|M
|$0
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$500
|120
|Erika PELAEZ
|Eagle Aquatics
|USA
|F
|$0
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$500
|120
|Daniel JERVIS
|Wales
|USA
|M
|$0
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$500
|120
|Michaela MATTES
|Sarasota Sharks
|USA
|F
|$0
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$500
|120
|Paige Downey
|Gold Medal Swim-
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$500
|$500
|120
|Piper Enge
|Bellevue Club Sw
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$500
|$500
|120
|Bailey Hartman
|Crow Canyon Shar
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$500
|$500
|120
|Skyler Smith
|Univ North Carol
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$500
|$500
|120
|Lucy Bell
|Unattached-PC
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$500
|$500
|120
|Baylor Nelson
|Aggie Swim Club-
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$500
|$500
|120
|Isabelle Odgers
|Trojan Swim Club
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$500
|$500
|120
|Justina Kozan
|Trojan Swim Club
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$500
|$500
|120
|Grant House
|Sun Devil Swimmi
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$500
|$500
|120
|Jonathan Kulow
|Sun Devil Swimmi
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$500
|$500
|151
|Natalie HINDS
|Gator Swim Club
|USA
|F
|$0
|$250
|$0
|$0
|$250
|151
|Luiz ALTAMIR
|Brazil
|USA
|M
|$0
|$250
|$0
|$0
|$250
|151
|Rachel BERNHARDT
|Team Charlotte Swimming
|USA
|F
|$0
|$250
|$0
|$0
|$250
