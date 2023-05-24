Abbey Weitzeil Leads All Earners in 2023 Pro Swim Series with $14,750

The final stop of the 2023 Pro Swim Series was held last weekend in Mission Viejo, California, where another $102,000 in prize money was awarded.

50 swimmers earned at least $500 in prize money for a 3rd place finish at the meet. The field was led by Claire Curzan, who earned $6,250 thanks to three 1st-place finishes, a 2nd-place finish, and two 3rd-place finishes (one of which was a tie with Simone Manuel in the 100 free).

That was the highest single-meet output of any swimmer this season, surpassing Regan Smith‘s $6,000 earnings in both Westmont and Fort Lauderdale.

Prize Money Per Event, 2023 Pro Swim Series

1st – $1,500

2nd – $1,000

3rd – $500

Four of the top five earners in Mission Viejo were women, which continues a trend that we’ve seen throughout the series. While the same amount of money is available to men and women, the money for the women has been concentrated in fewer swimmers who tend to win/place in more events.

Of the $102,000 awarded, the majority, $67,000, went to swimmers who didn’t earn prize money in the first two meets. The vast majority of those new earners were college swimmers who are now diving fully into long course after the end of their collegiate seasons.

Sprinter Abbey Weitzeil, who is becoming one of the best American stories on a resurgent season, was the top overall earner of the series, winning $14,750. She swept the 50 freestyles at all four meets this year, and won the 100 free at all meets except Knoxville – where she was comfortably the top seed but scratched the final.

Hunter Armstrong, who swept the 100 backstrokes, finished 2nd in the series this year with $13,500, followed by Lilly King ($12,500) and Regan Smith ($12,000), each of whom missed at least one meet in the series. Six of the top seven earners were women.

Note that this is money earned and does not necessarily reflect prize money accepted – though by this point, there are enough loopholes in amateurism rules that most athletes should be able to accept most of the money, if enough creativity is involved.

There were no series-long prize winners or standings for this year’s series.

Prize Money – 2023 Pro Swim Series – Mission Viejo

rank name age club gender money 1 Claire Curzan 18 Unattached-PC W $ 6,250 2 Torri Huske 20 Unattached-PC W $ 5,500 3 Lilly King 26 Indiana Swim Clu W $ 4,500 3 Bella Sims 17 Sandpipers Of Ne W $ 4,500 3 Marwan El Kamash 29 Egypt-IT M $ 4,500 6 Kayla Han 14 La Mirada Armada W $ 4,000 6 Nic Fink 29 Metro Atlanta Aq M $ 4,000 8 Ryan Held 27 New York Athleti M $ 3,750 9 Abbey Weitzeil 26 California Aquat W $ 3,500 9 Hunter Armstrong 22 New York Athleti M $ 3,500 9 Jake Foster 22 Mason Manta Rays M $ 3,500 12 Jillian Cox 17 Longhorn Aquatic W $ 3,000 12 Isabelle Stadden 20 California Aquat W $ 3,000 12 Kelly Pash 22 Longhorn Aquatic W $ 3,000 12 Trenton Julian 24 Mission Viejo Na M $ 3,000 16 David Johnston 21 Longhorn Aquatic M $ 2,500 16 Bjorn Seeliger 23 California Aquat M $ 2,500 16 Hugo Gonzalez 24 California Aquat M $ 2,500 19 Youssef Ramadan 20 Virginia Tech-VA M $ 2,250 20 Kaitlyn Dobler 21 Trojan Swim Club W $ 2,000 20 Rhyan White 23 Univ of Alabama- W $ 2,000 20 Justin Ress 25 Mission Viejo Na M $ 2,000 20 Dare Rose 20 California Aquat M $ 2,000 20 Ryan Murphy 27 California Aquat M $ 2,000 25 Brandon Fischer 34 Tri Valley Aquat M $ 1,500 25 Jack Dahlgren 23 Team Triumph-MV M $ 1,500 25 Gabriel Jett 20 California Aquat M $ 1,500 25 Keaton Jones 18 Swim Neptune-AZ M $ 1,500 25 Alec Enyeart 19 Tsunami Swim Tea M $ 1,500 30 Dakota Luther 23 Longhorn Aquatic W $ 1,000 30 Michael Cotter 19 TAC Titans-NC M $ 1,000 30 Matthew Jensen 21 California Aquat M $ 1,000 30 Charlotte Brown 20 Sun Devil Swimmi W $ 1,000 30 Yigit Aslan 20 Wisconsin Aquati M $ 1,000 30 Tess Cieplucha 24 Tennessee Aquati W $ 1,000 30 Alicia Wilson 23 Mission Viejo Na W $ 1,000 30 Katarzyna Wasic 31 Team Rebel Aquat W $ 1,000 30 Coby Carrozza 22 Longhorn Aquatic M $ 1,000 39 Simone Manuel 26 Sun Devil Swimmi W $ 750 40 Paige Downey 14 Gold Medal Swim- W $ 500 40 Piper Enge 16 Bellevue Club Sw W $ 500 40 Bailey Hartman 17 Crow Canyon Shar W $ 500 40 Skyler Smith 19 Univ North Carol W $ 500 40 Lucy Bell 18 Unattached-PC W $ 500 40 Baylor Nelson 19 Aggie Swim Club- M $ 500 40 Olivia Smoliga 28 Sun Devil Swimmi W $ 500 40 Isabelle Odgers 22 Trojan Swim Club W $ 500 40 Justina Kozan 19 Trojan Swim Club W $ 500 40 Grant House 24 Sun Devil Swimmi M $ 500 40 Jonathan Kulow 18 Sun Devil Swimmi M $ 500

Prize Money – 2023 Pro Swim Series (TOTAL)