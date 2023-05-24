Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Abbey Weitzeil Leads All Earners in 2023 Pro Swim Series with $14,750

Comments: 2

The final stop of the 2023 Pro Swim Series was held last weekend in Mission Viejo, California, where another $102,000 in prize money was awarded.

50 swimmers earned at least $500 in prize money for a 3rd place finish at the meet. The field was led by Claire Curzan, who earned $6,250 thanks to three 1st-place finishes, a 2nd-place finish, and two 3rd-place finishes (one of which was a tie with Simone Manuel in the 100 free).

That was the highest single-meet output of any swimmer this season, surpassing Regan Smith‘s $6,000 earnings in both Westmont and Fort Lauderdale.

Prize Money Per Event, 2023 Pro Swim Series

  • 1st – $1,500
  • 2nd – $1,000
  • 3rd – $500

Four of the top five earners in Mission Viejo were women, which continues a trend that we’ve seen throughout the series. While the same amount of money is available to men and women, the money for the women has been concentrated in fewer swimmers who tend to win/place in more events.

Of the $102,000 awarded, the majority, $67,000, went to swimmers who didn’t earn prize money in the first two meets. The vast majority of those new earners were college swimmers who are now diving fully into long course after the end of their collegiate seasons.

Sprinter Abbey Weitzeil, who is becoming one of the best American stories on a resurgent season, was the top overall earner of the series, winning $14,750. She swept the 50 freestyles at all four meets this year, and won the 100 free at all meets except Knoxville – where she was comfortably the top seed but scratched the final.

Hunter Armstrong, who swept the 100 backstrokes, finished 2nd in the series this year with $13,500, followed by Lilly King ($12,500) and Regan Smith ($12,000), each of whom missed at least one meet in the series. Six of the top seven earners were women.

Note that this is money earned and does not necessarily reflect prize money accepted – though by this point, there are enough loopholes in amateurism rules that most athletes should be able to accept most of the money, if enough creativity is involved.

There were no series-long prize winners or standings for this year’s series.

Prize Money – 2023 Pro Swim Series – Mission Viejo

rank name age club gender  money
1 Claire Curzan 18 Unattached-PC W  $           6,250
2 Torri Huske 20 Unattached-PC W  $           5,500
3 Lilly King 26 Indiana Swim Clu W  $           4,500
3 Bella Sims 17 Sandpipers Of Ne W  $           4,500
3 Marwan El Kamash 29 Egypt-IT M  $           4,500
6 Kayla Han 14 La Mirada Armada W  $           4,000
6 Nic Fink 29 Metro Atlanta Aq M  $           4,000
8 Ryan Held 27 New York Athleti M  $           3,750
9 Abbey Weitzeil 26 California Aquat W  $           3,500
9 Hunter Armstrong 22 New York Athleti M  $           3,500
9 Jake Foster 22 Mason Manta Rays M  $           3,500
12 Jillian Cox 17 Longhorn Aquatic W  $           3,000
12 Isabelle Stadden 20 California Aquat W  $           3,000
12 Kelly Pash 22 Longhorn Aquatic W  $           3,000
12 Trenton Julian 24 Mission Viejo Na M  $           3,000
16 David Johnston 21 Longhorn Aquatic M  $           2,500
16 Bjorn Seeliger 23 California Aquat M  $           2,500
16 Hugo Gonzalez 24 California Aquat M  $           2,500
19 Youssef Ramadan 20 Virginia Tech-VA M  $           2,250
20 Kaitlyn Dobler 21 Trojan Swim Club W  $           2,000
20 Rhyan White 23 Univ of Alabama- W  $           2,000
20 Justin Ress 25 Mission Viejo Na M  $           2,000
20 Dare Rose 20 California Aquat M  $           2,000
20 Ryan Murphy 27 California Aquat M  $           2,000
25 Brandon Fischer 34 Tri Valley Aquat M  $           1,500
25 Jack Dahlgren 23 Team Triumph-MV M  $           1,500
25 Gabriel Jett 20 California Aquat M  $           1,500
25 Keaton Jones 18 Swim Neptune-AZ M  $           1,500
25 Alec Enyeart 19 Tsunami Swim Tea M  $           1,500
30 Dakota Luther 23 Longhorn Aquatic W  $           1,000
30 Michael Cotter 19 TAC Titans-NC M  $           1,000
30 Matthew Jensen 21 California Aquat M  $           1,000
30 Charlotte Brown 20 Sun Devil Swimmi W  $           1,000
30 Yigit Aslan 20 Wisconsin Aquati M  $           1,000
30 Tess Cieplucha 24 Tennessee Aquati W  $           1,000
30 Alicia Wilson 23 Mission Viejo Na W  $           1,000
30 Katarzyna Wasic 31 Team Rebel Aquat W  $           1,000
30 Coby Carrozza 22 Longhorn Aquatic M  $           1,000
39 Simone Manuel 26 Sun Devil Swimmi W  $              750
40 Paige Downey 14 Gold Medal Swim- W  $              500
40 Piper Enge 16 Bellevue Club Sw W  $              500
40 Bailey Hartman 17 Crow Canyon Shar W  $              500
40 Skyler Smith 19 Univ North Carol W  $              500
40 Lucy Bell 18 Unattached-PC W  $              500
40 Baylor Nelson 19 Aggie Swim Club- M  $              500
40 Olivia Smoliga 28 Sun Devil Swimmi W  $              500
40 Isabelle Odgers 22 Trojan Swim Club W  $              500
40 Justina Kozan 19 Trojan Swim Club W  $              500
40 Grant House 24 Sun Devil Swimmi M  $              500
40 Jonathan Kulow 18 Sun Devil Swimmi M  $              500

Prize Money – 2023 Pro Swim Series (TOTAL)

Rank Swimmer club nation gender Knoxville money FLL money Westmont money Mission Viejo money Total
1 Abbey WEITZEIL California Aquatics USA F $3,000 $4,250 $4,000 $3,500 $14,750
2 Hunter ARMSTRONG New York Athletic Club USA M $2,500 $3,000 $4,500 $3,500 $13,500
3 Lilly KING Indiana Swim Club USA F $0 $4,500 $3,500 $4,500 $12,500
4 Regan SMITH Sun Devil Swimming USA F $0 $6,000 $6,000 $0 $12,000
5 Katie Grimes Sandpipers Of Nevada USA F $6,500 $4,500 $0 $0 $11,000
5 Bella Sims Sandpipers Of Nevada USA F $4,500 $2,000 $0 $4,500 $11,000
7 Katie Ledecky Gator Swim Club USA F $5,500 $5,000 $0 $0 $10,500
8 Kieran SMITH Ridgefield Aquatic Club USA M $3,500 $2,500 $3,500 $0 $9,500
8 Bobby FINKE Saint Petersburg Aquatics USA M $4,500 $2,000 $3,000 $0 $9,500
8 Nic FINK Metro Atlanta Aquatic Club USA M $0 $2,500 $3,000 $4,000 $9,500
11 Ahmed Hafnaoui Tunisia TUN M $4,000 $4,500 $0 $0 $8,500
12 Chase KALISZ Sun Devil Swimming USA M $2,500 $3,500 $1,500 $0 $7,500
12 Marwan EL KAMASH Egypt USA M $0 $3,000 $0 $4,500 $7,500
14 Shaine CASAS Longhorn Aquatics USA M $0 $2,750 $4,500 $0 $7,250
14 Ryan MURPHY California Aquatics USA M $1,750 $2,500 $1,000 $2,000 $7,250
16 Justin RESS Mission Viejo Nadadores USA M $1,500 $2,000 $1,000 $2,000 $6,500
17 Ryan HELD New York Athletic Club USA M $1,500 $500 $500 $3,750 $6,250
17 Claire Curzan Unattached-PC $0 $0 $0 $6,250 $6,250
19 Leon MARCHAND Unattached – Sun Devil USA M $0 $0 $6,000 $0 $6,000
19 Isabelle STADDEN California Aquatics USA F $0 $0 $3,000 $3,000 $6,000
21 Michael ANDREW MA Swim Academy USA M $0 $5,250 $500 $0 $5,750
22 Torri Huske Unattached-PC $0 $0 $0 $5,500 $5,500
23 Trenton Julian Mission Viejo Nadadores USA M $1,250 $1,000 $0 $3,000 $5,250
24 Leah SMITH Longhorn Aquatics USA F $2,000 $0 $3,000 $0 $5,000
24 Olivia SMOLIGA Sun Devil Swimming USA F $2,500 $1,000 $1,000 $500 $5,000
26 Erika BROWN Tennessee Aquatics USA F $2,500 $500 $1,500 $0 $4,500
26 Mona McSharry Tennessee Aquatics IRL F $4,500 $0 $0 $0 $4,500
26 Kylie Masse Canada CAN F $4,500 $0 $0 $0 $4,500
26 Summer MCINTOSH Sarasota Sharks USA F $0 $4,500 $0 $0 $4,500
30 Leah HAYES Fox Valley Park District Ripti USA F $0 $0 $4,000 $0 $4,000
30 Bjorn SEELIGER California Aquatics USA M $1,000 $0 $500 $2,500 $4,000
30 Kayla Han La Mirada Armada $0 $0 $0 $4,000 $4,000
33 Lyubomir EPITROPOV Bulgaria USA M $3,000 $0 $500 $0 $3,500
33 Claire Weinstein Sandpipers Of Nevada USA F $1,500 $2,000 $0 $0 $3,500
33 Ella Jansen Canada CAN F $2,000 $1,500 $0 $0 $3,500
33 Jake Foster Mason Manta Rays $0 $0 $0 $3,500 $3,500
37 Lydia JACOBY Unattached (Texas) USA F $0 $0 $3,000 $0 $3,000
37 Carson FOSTER Unattached (Texas) USA M $0 $0 $3,000 $0 $3,000
37 Jack ALEXY California Aquatics USA M $500 $0 $2,500 $0 $3,000
37 Katharine BERKOFF NC State University USA F $1,500 $0 $1,500 $0 $3,000
37 Gabriel Jett Unattached USA M $1,500 $0 $0 $1,500 $3,000
37 Jillian Cox Longhorn Aquatic $0 $0 $0 $3,000 $3,000
37 Kelly Pash Longhorn Aquatic $0 $0 $0 $3,000 $3,000
44 Dylan CARTER Indiana Swim Club USA M $0 $2,750 $0 $0 $2,750
45 Anna PEPLOWSKI Indiana University USA F $0 $0 $2,500 $0 $2,500
45 Beatriz DIZOTTI Brazil USA F $0 $0 $2,500 $0 $2,500
45 Beata NELSON Wisconsin Aquatics USA F $0 $0 $2,500 $0 $2,500
45 Charlie CLARK Ohio State University USA M $500 $0 $2,000 $0 $2,500
45 Will LICON Longhorn Aquatics USA M $0 $1,500 $1,000 $0 $2,500
45 Daniel Diehl YMCA of Cumberland USA M $2,500 $0 $0 $0 $2,500
45 Matthew RICHARDS Wales USA M $0 $2,500 $0 $0 $2,500
45 Ilya KHARUN Sandpipers Of Nevada USA M $0 $2,500 $0 $0 $2,500
45 Tommy COPE Club Wolverine USA M $2,000 $500 $0 $0 $2,500
45 Brandon Fischer Tri Valley Aquatics USA M $1,000 $0 $0 $1,500 $2,500
45 David Johnston Longhorn Aquatic $0 $0 $0 $2,500 $2,500
45 Hugo Gonzalez California Aquat $0 $0 $0 $2,500 $2,500
57 Siobhan Bernadette HAUGHEY Hong Kong USA F $0 $2,250 $0 $0 $2,250
57 Youssef Ramadan Virginia Tech-VA $0 $0 $0 $2,250 $2,250
59 Anna ELENDT Unattached (Texas) USA F $0 $0 $2,000 $0 $2,000
59 Erin GEMMELL Nation’s Capital Swim Club USA F $500 $0 $1,500 $0 $2,000
59 Anastasya GORBENKO Israel Swimming Association USA F $0 $0 $2,000 $0 $2,000
59 Miranda Tucker Texas Ford Aquatics USA F $2,000 $0 $0 $0 $2,000
59 Finlay Knox Canada CAN M $1,500 $500 $0 $0 $2,000
59 Tess Cieplucha Canada CAN F $500 $500 $0 $1,000 $2,000
59 Kaitlyn Dobler Trojan Swim Club $0 $0 $0 $2,000 $2,000
59 Rhyan White Univ of Alabama- $0 $0 $0 $2,000 $2,000
59 Dare Rose California Aquat $0 $0 $0 $2,000 $2,000
68 Simone Manuel Sun Devil Aquatics USA F $1,000 $0 $0 $750 $1,750
69 Hubert KOS Unattached – Sun Devil USA M $0 $0 $1,500 $0 $1,500
69 Denis PETRASHOV University of Louisville USA M $0 $0 $1,500 $0 $1,500
69 Kristel KOBRICH Chile USA F $0 $0 $1,500 $0 $1,500
69 Guilherme SANTOS Brazil USA M $1,500 $0 $0 $0 $1,500
69 Henry McFadden Jersey Wahoos USA M $1,500 $0 $0 $0 $1,500
69 Sophie Angus Canada CAN F $1,500 $0 $0 $0 $1,500
69 Luke Miller NC State USA M $1,500 $0 $0 $0 $1,500
69 David Curtiss NC State USA M $1,500 $0 $0 $0 $1,500
69 Miguel de Lara ANV Puebla MEX M $1,500 $0 $0 $0 $1,500
69 Clement Secchi Missouri FRA M $1,500 $0 $0 $0 $1,500
69 Michael Houlie Tennessee RSA M $1,500 $0 $0 $0 $1,500
69 Andrej Barna Cardinal Aquatics SRB M $1,500 $0 $0 $0 $1,500
69 Jay Litherland Sun Devil Aquatics USA M $1,000 $500 $0 $0 $1,500
69 Imogen CLARK Great Britain USA F $0 $1,500 $0 $0 $1,500
69 Alberto MESTRE Unattached GTSA USA M $0 $1,500 $0 $0 $1,500
69 Jack Dahlgren Team Triumph-MV $0 $0 $0 $1,500 $1,500
69 Keaton Jones Swim Neptune-AZ $0 $0 $0 $1,500 $1,500
69 Alec Enyeart Tsunami Swim Tea $0 $0 $0 $1,500 $1,500
87 Katerine SAVARD Canada USA F $0 $1,250 $0 $0 $1,250
87 Emilie BECKMANN Denmark USA F $0 $1,250 $0 $0 $1,250
89 Jorge IGA Unattac hed USA M $0 $0 $1,000 $0 $1,000
89 Gabi ALBIERO University of Louisville USA F $0 $0 $1,000 $0 $1,000
89 Joao LUIZ GOMES JUNIOR Esporte Club Pinheiros USA M $0 $0 $1,000 $0 $1,000
89 Luke HOBSON Unattached (Texas) USA M $0 $0 $1,000 $0 $1,000
89 Annie LAZOR Indiana Swim Club USA F $0 $500 $500 $0 $1,000
89 Cody MILLER Sandpipers Of Nevada USA M $0 $500 $500 $0 $1,000
89 Lindsay LOONEY Unattached – Sun Devil USA F $0 $0 $1,000 $0 $1,000
89 Jokubas KEBLYS Lithuania USA M $0 $0 $1,000 $0 $1,000
89 Katherine ZENICK Ohio State University USA F $0 $0 $1,000 $0 $1,000
89 Finn BROOKS Indiana University USA M $0 $0 $1,000 $0 $1,000
89 Eric FRIESE Unattached USA M $0 $0 $1,000 $0 $1,000
89 Lainey Mullins Suburban Swim Club USA F $1,000 $0 $0 $0 $1,000
89 Alexis Yager Tennessee Aquatics USA F $1,000 $0 $0 $0 $1,000
89 Charlotte Crush Lakeside Swim Team USA F $1,000 $0 $0 $0 $1,000
89 Josephine Fuller Tennessee USA F $1,000 $0 $0 $0 $1,000
89 Lorne WIGGINTON Canada USA M $0 $1,000 $0 $0 $1,000
89 Anton MCKEE Pinnacle Racing USA M $0 $1,000 $0 $0 $1,000
89 Medi HARRIS Wales USA F $0 $1,000 $0 $0 $1,000
89 Kasia WASICK Team Rebel Aquatics USA F $0 $1,000 $0 $0 $1,000
89 Kelsey WOG Canada USA F $0 $1,000 $0 $0 $1,000
89 Lauren COX Great Britain USA F $0 $1,000 $0 $0 $1,000
89 Kara HANLON Great Britain USA F $0 $1,000 $0 $0 $1,000
89 Maria Sophie HARVEY Canada USA F $0 $1,000 $0 $0 $1,000
89 Dakota Luther Longhorn Aquatic $0 $0 $0 $1,000 $1,000
89 Michael Cotter TAC Titans-NC $0 $0 $0 $1,000 $1,000
89 Matthew Jensen California Aquat $0 $0 $0 $1,000 $1,000
89 Charlotte Brown Sun Devil Swimmi $0 $0 $0 $1,000 $1,000
89 Yigit Aslan Wisconsin Aquati $0 $0 $0 $1,000 $1,000
89 Alicia Wilson Mission Viejo Na $0 $0 $0 $1,000 $1,000
89 Katarzyna Wasic Team Rebel Aquat $0 $0 $0 $1,000 $1,000
89 Coby Carrozza Longhorn Aquatic $0 $0 $0 $1,000 $1,000
120 Kregor ZIRK Estonia USA M $0 $0 $500 $0 $500
120 Giulia GOERIGK Texas A & M University USA F $0 $0 $500 $0 $500
120 Matthew KING Texas Ford Aquatics USA M $0 $0 $500 $0 $500
120 Emma STICKLEN Unattached (Texas) USA F $0 $0 $500 $0 $500
120 Izzy IVEY Unattached USA F $0 $0 $500 $0 $500
120 Baturalp UNLU Turkey USA M $0 $0 $500 $0 $500
120 Ching Hwee GAN Indiana University USA F $0 $0 $500 $0 $500
120 Tommylee CAMBLONG France USA M $0 $0 $500 $0 $500
120 Madi MINTENKO Pikes Peak Athletics USA F $0 $0 $500 $0 $500
120 Arsenio BUSTOS NC State University USA M $0 $0 $500 $0 $500
120 Zalan SARKANY Unattached – Sun Devil USA M $0 $0 $500 $0 $500
120 Michael Brinegar Ohio State USA M $500 $0 $0 $0 $500
120 Sara Stotler Tennessee USA F $500 $0 $0 $0 $500
120 Nicolas Albiero Cardinal Aquatics USA M $500 $0 $0 $0 $500
120 Marina Spadoni Unattached ESA F $500 $0 $0 $0 $500
120 Javier Acevedo Canada CAN F $500 $0 $0 $0 $500
120 Maria Jose MATA COCCO Mexico USA F $0 $500 $0 $0 $500
120 Grant SANDERS Tampa Bay  Aquatics USA M $0 $500 $0 $0 $500
120 Erika PELAEZ Eagle Aquatics USA F $0 $500 $0 $0 $500
120 Daniel JERVIS Wales USA M $0 $500 $0 $0 $500
120 Michaela MATTES Sarasota Sharks USA F $0 $500 $0 $0 $500
120 Paige Downey Gold Medal Swim- $0 $0 $0 $500 $500
120 Piper Enge Bellevue Club Sw $0 $0 $0 $500 $500
120 Bailey Hartman Crow Canyon Shar $0 $0 $0 $500 $500
120 Skyler Smith Univ North Carol $0 $0 $0 $500 $500
120 Lucy Bell Unattached-PC $0 $0 $0 $500 $500
120 Baylor Nelson Aggie Swim Club- $0 $0 $0 $500 $500
120 Isabelle Odgers Trojan Swim Club $0 $0 $0 $500 $500
120 Justina Kozan Trojan Swim Club $0 $0 $0 $500 $500
120 Grant House Sun Devil Swimmi $0 $0 $0 $500 $500
120 Jonathan Kulow Sun Devil Swimmi $0 $0 $0 $500 $500
151 Natalie HINDS Gator Swim Club USA F $0 $250 $0 $0 $250
151 Luiz ALTAMIR Brazil USA M $0 $250 $0 $0 $250
151 Rachel BERNHARDT Team Charlotte Swimming USA F $0 $250 $0 $0 $250

Peter M
10 minutes ago

Weitzel is back

bakerfan
15 minutes ago

Congrats Abbey!

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder/co-owner of SwimSwam.com.

