Hunter Armstrong Sweeps the Men’s 100 Backstroke at the 2023 Pro Series

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – MISSION VIEJO

The Magic Man has performed his latest trick. During the final session of the 2023 Mission Viejo Pro Series, Hunter Armstrong won the men’s 100 backstroke, securing a sweep of the event across the entire 2023 Pro Swim Series.

The 22-year-old Olympian won the event at each of the four Pro Swim stops this year: Knoxville, Ft. Lauderdale, Westmont, and Mission Viejo.

One of the most impressive parts of the feat is his in-season consistency. Take a look at his four winning times below.

Hunter Armstrong‘s Winning Times, 2023 Pro Series

Meet Knoxville – January 2023 Ft Lauderdale – March 2023 Westmont – April 2023 Mission Viejo – May 2023 Winning Time 52.68 52.95 52.59 52.82

Armstrong posted 52-points at each stop. His fastest came in Westmont with a 52.59, and his slowest was the 52.95 he swam in Ft. Lauderdale. That’s a spread of just .36 seconds across the five months of Pro Series meets–a strong sign for Armstrong, who turned pro and moved to train at Cal just over a year ago.

Ryan Murphy finished second to Armstrong at each of the stops. Armstrong also beat Justin Ress, Shaine Casas, and Daniel Diehl, all of whom he’ll be competing against for a spot on the U.S. Worlds Team in about six weeks in Indianapolis. While these in-season swims are often used more as a personal check-in, it’s still sure to be a confidence boost for Armstrong headed into a selection meet in his first full season as a pro.

At U.S. World Trials last year, Armstrong won the 100 backstroke in 52.20 to punch his ticket to Budapest. That was his first long-course meet of the season, as he was coming off his final NCAA season and Trials were in April. He eventually earned bronze in Budapest as part of the fastest 100 back podiums in history. To win his medal, Armstrong dipped under 52 for the first time in his career with a lifetime best 51.98.