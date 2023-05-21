Morgan Jenny to Bring Versatility to Penn State

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Morgan Jenny, a senior at North Gwinnett High School in Georgia, has committed to Penn State.

“I am so excited and blessed to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Penn State University!! Thank you to all of my family, friends, and coaches who have continually supported me along the way. I am thrilled to be a part of such an amazing team. Go Nittany Lions!💙🤍🦁”

At the 2023 Georgia 7A State Swimming and Diving Meet–the classification for the largest schools–Jenny finished 3rd in the 100 breast and 200 IM. She also competed as part of the winning 200 free relay and 200 medley relay, where she competed in the 2nd leg and the breaststroke leg, respectively.

Jenny also swims for SwimAtlanta. In November 2022, SwimAtlanta coach Chris Davis won Competitor Coach of the Month, in part because of his training of up-and-coming names like Jenny. Jenny has shown off her swimming abilities on the club side, as well: At the 2023 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East, she finished 16th in the 1650. And at the 2022 Georgia Senior Long Course Championships, Jenny finished 5th in the 100m breast, 7th in the 200m breast, 7th in the 400m free, and 9th in the 200m back.

Best short-course times:

500 free: 4:52.28

1000 free: 10:06.46

200 back: 2:01.14

100 breast: 1:03.96

200 breast: 2:21.25

200 IM: 2:04.57

Penn State is a member of the Big Ten Conference. At the 2023 women’s Big Ten Championships, Penn State finished 8th out of 12 teams. When she arrives in the fall, Jenny might focus on breaststroke or IM. With her best times, Jenny would’ve been the 3rd-fastest 200 breaststroker on the team for the 2022-23 season, and the 4th-fastest 100 breaststroker. Overall, Jenny would’ve been the 4th-fastest 200 IMer. However, she also shows some promise in the distance races–Jenny’s best time would’ve made her the 3rd-fastest 500 freestyler on the team last season.

For the class of 2027, Jenny joins freestyler/butterflier Ryleigh Collins, breaststroker Sienna Karp, and freestyler/breaststroker Kalin Wiltrout.

