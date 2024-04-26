World Record Holder Regan Smith Withdraws Name From Transfer Portal

Regan Smith entered the NCAA transfer portal in the middle of March but is now listed as “withdrawn.” Athletes in the portal are designated under an “active” or “withdrawn” status. Smith had been designated “active” but now is listed as “withdrawn.”

Smith spent her freshman season in 2021-2022 with the Stanford Cardinal. As a freshman, Smith won the NCAA title in the 200 backstroke and was 2nd in the 200 fly and 3rd in the 100 back. She scored 53 individual NCAA points helping the team to a 3rd place finish.

After finishing her season, she went pro during the summer 2022. She moved to train under Bob Bowman at Arizona State University.

Bowman has since taken the job of Director of Swimming with the Texas Longhorns where Smith has continued to train with Bowman.

Smith was the biggest name to enter the portal this offseason and she did so on the second day of the portal window which opened March 13th. That window closes today. She had been marked with a “do not contact” designation.

Now, being listed as withdrawn answers any potential questions that may have been needed if Smith had decided to return to NCAA competition such as her status of being ‘pro’ as well as how many years of eligibility that she would have had left.

She most recently competed at Pro Swim-San Antonio where she won the 100 back, 200 back, and 200 fly. She also was 4th in the 100 fly. In San Antonio, Smith made it clear of her goals and desire to “show up” this summer at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Last summer, she won silver at the World Championships behind Kaylee McKeown of Australia.