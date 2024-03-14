World Record Holder Regan Smith Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

US Olympian and World Record holder Regan Smith has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, opening up the possibility of competing in the NCAA again less than a season after turning pro.

Smith, who swam as a freshman at Stanford, currently trains at Arizona State University under Bob Bowman, where she has been racing well. Last week at the Westmont stop of the Pro Swim Series, she swam 57.64 in the 100 back, 2:03.99 in the 200 back, a personal best of 56.36 in the 100 fly, and 2:04.80 in the 200 fly. That included a new US Open Record in the 100 back as the fastest swim on American soil, and just .07 seconds shy of her own American Record.

Now there is a possibility that Smith returns to the NCAA system and competing for Arizona State.

As a freshman at Stanford, she won the NCAA title in the 200 back, was 2nd in the 200 fly, and 3rd in the 100 back. scoring 53 individual points for the Cardinals. After winning two gold medals at that summer’s World Championships, she announced that she was turning pro and forgoing the remainder of her collegiate eligibility.

Under new NIL rules, ‘turning pro’ for a swimmer doesn’t mean what it used to. Smith is allowed to maintain her endorsements as a collegiate athlete, though prize money is treated differently.

USA Swimming, though, like most nations, have found workarounds for student-athletes to receive prize money funneled through National Olympic Committees which can often make that moot as well.

It’s unclear how many seasons of eligibility Smith would have remaining. She has run two years off her five-year eligibility clock while training as a pro, so that would imply two seasons remaining, barring any special relief from the NCAA like granting an Olympic waiver.

Entering the transfer portal also doesn’t guarantee that she is going to transfer. We’ve seen at least one other US Olympian, Brooks Curry, enter the portal this season and ultimately decide not to race for the varsity side of his new training group at Cal.

The women’s side of the NCAA Division I swimming & diving transfer portal opened on Wednesday, and student-athletes have 45 days to enter the portal in order to be eligible to compete next season. Once entered, there is no limit on how much time they can take to make a decision. Smith’s entry is labeled with a “do not contact” mark, implying that she already has an idea of where she would swim.

Smith already deferred enrollment at Stanford to prepare for the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. She is currently 22, and would be 24-or-25 at her last NCAA Championship meet, depending on how much eligibility she has remaining.

Her presence would be a jump-start for the Sun Devil women, who are graduating their highest-profile swimmer Lindsay Looney at the end of this season. While the men’s program are the favorites to win this year’s NCAA title, the Arizona State women are projected to finish around 16th.

SwimSwam has reached out to Smith’s representatives for comment but have not heard back as of publishing.