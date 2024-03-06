Let’s Talk Numbers: Scoring Out The 2024 Women’s NCAA Psych Sheets

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 20-23, 2024
- Gabrielsen Natatorium, Athens, Georgia
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
- Official Psych Sheets (with cutlines)
- Invited swimmers by team (not including relay swimmers)
- Alternates list
- Eligible Relays
Based on the official psych sheets released today, the Virginia women are projected to capture another NCAA title with 469.5 points while Texas (369.5) and Florida (366.5) are in a close battle for second.
It is important to note that these calculations do not include diving points and are solely based on the psych sheets.
Despite only having six individual swimmers invited to the meet, NC State is still projected to be 8th overall. USC (projected 5th) is the next smallest team projected to be in the top ten as USC has eight invited swimmers.
Big thank you to Andrew Mering for running the numbers.
Scored Psych Sheet Final Scores
|Scored Psych
|Individual Points
|Relay Points
|Top 16 Individual Seeds
|Top 24 Individual Seeds
|Top 16 Relay Seeds
|1
|Virginia
|469.5
|275.5
|194
|22
|29
|5
|2
|Texas
|369.5
|233.5
|136
|21
|26
|5
|3
|Florida
|366.5
|212.5
|154
|15
|20
|5
|4
|Tennessee
|294
|154
|140
|13
|18
|5
|5
|Southern California
|213.5
|87.5
|126
|7
|12
|5
|6
|Stanford
|213.5
|149.5
|64
|15
|20
|5
|7
|California, Berkeley
|201
|101
|100
|10
|14
|5
|8
|North Carolina State
|175
|89
|86
|8
|9
|4
|9
|Louisville
|169
|81
|88
|8
|12
|5
|10
|Ohio State
|160.5
|68.5
|92
|11
|15
|5
|11
|Indiana
|159
|79
|80
|9
|11
|5
|12
|Georgia
|140
|102
|38
|11
|12
|3
|13
|Michigan
|118
|40
|78
|7
|11
|4
|14
|Wisconsin, Madison
|84
|56
|28
|7
|11
|4
|15
|Texas A&M
|72.5
|46.5
|26
|8
|11
|2
|16
|Arizona State
|59
|49
|10
|4
|9
|1
|17
|Auburn
|53
|13
|40
|1
|8
|3
|18
|Alabama
|34
|12
|22
|1
|3
|3
|19
|Duke
|26
|22
|4
|4
|5
|1
|20
|North Carolina, Chapel Hill
|25.5
|7.5
|18
|2
|4
|1
|21
|Pennsylvania
|22
|22
|0
|2
|2
|0
|22
|VA Tech
|19
|7
|12
|1
|2
|2
|23
|California, Los Angeles
|18
|18
|0
|2
|5
|0
|24
|South Carolina, Columbia
|16
|16
|0
|2
|5
|0
|25
|Louisiana State
|14
|0
|14
|0
|0
|2
|26
|Pittsburgh
|11
|11
|0
|2
|2
|0
|27
|Cincinnati
|11
|11
|0
|1
|1
|0
|28
|Princeton
|9
|9
|0
|3
|3
|0
|29
|Minnesota
|9
|9
|0
|1
|3
|0
|30
|Northwestern
|5
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|31
|California Baptist
|4.5
|4.5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|32
|Arizona
|4
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|33
|Nevada, Reno
|4
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|34
|Florida State
|3
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|35
|Washington State
|3
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|36
|Liberty
|3
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|37
|Nebraska
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|38
|Akron
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|39
|Arkansas
|2
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|40
|Miami (Ohio)
|0.5
|0.5
|0
|1
|1
|0
Projected Points Per Event
|200 Medley Relay
|800 Free Relay
|500 Free
|200 IM
|50 Free
|200 Free Relay
|400 IM
|100 Fly
|200 Free
|100 Breast
|100 Back
|400 Medley Relay
|1650 Free
|200 Back
|100 Free
|200 Breast
|200 Fly
|400 Free Relay
|Virginia
|34
|40
|15
|32
|44
|40
|31
|20
|6
|17.5
|6
|40
|0
|14
|35
|54
|1
|40
|Texas
|28
|24
|0
|20
|13
|30
|4
|47.5
|5
|29
|17
|30
|15
|2
|0
|29
|52
|24
|Florida
|26
|34
|36
|26
|0
|28
|30
|14.5
|36
|5
|0
|32
|12
|31
|22
|0
|0
|34
|Tennessee
|22
|30
|3
|16
|10
|22
|0
|0
|25
|27
|15
|34
|0
|16
|18
|24
|0
|32
|Southern California
|30
|28
|0
|0
|0
|14
|14.5
|0
|17
|17
|12
|28
|0
|0
|14
|13
|0
|26
|Stanford
|4
|32
|12
|15
|0
|4
|30.5
|5
|21
|0
|0
|2
|17
|4
|0
|11
|34
|22
|California, Berkeley
|32
|22
|9
|13
|0
|10
|7
|7
|9
|0
|17
|26
|0
|17
|0
|0
|22
|10
|North Carolina State
|24
|0
|0
|3
|16
|32
|0
|11
|0
|0
|31
|22
|0
|13
|14
|1
|0
|8
|Louisville
|8
|6
|0
|0
|41
|34
|0
|16
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0
|6
|18
|0
|0
|30
|Ohio State
|40
|4
|0
|2
|17.5
|18
|0
|0
|0
|22
|2
|24
|15
|3
|7
|0
|0
|6
|Indiana
|2
|26
|6
|0
|6
|26
|0
|0
|15
|0
|16
|8
|19
|0
|13
|4
|0
|18
|Georgia
|6
|18
|42
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|8
|0
|29
|0
|0
|5
|0
|14
|Michigan
|12
|14
|8
|0
|1
|24
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0
|14
|28
|Wisconsin, Madison
|0
|12
|0
|7
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|13
|12
|18
|15
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Texas A&M
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|13
|0
|14
|18
|1
|13
|0.5
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona State
|0
|10
|15
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0
|Auburn
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alabama
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duke
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|9
|5
|0
|North Carolina, Chapel Hill
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|1.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pennsylvania
|0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|VA Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|4
|California, Los Angeles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Carolina, Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|7
|0
|Louisiana State
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|California Baptist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|Nevada, Reno
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Liberty
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.5
|0
|0
|0
Projected Score Progression
Based on the numbers, Virginia will have a lead after night 1, potentially lose the lead at the start of night 2, but will end night 2 with a lead. Texas looks to trail Florida through almost the whole meet, until the final individual event, the 200 butterfly, which is projected to put the Longhorns ahead.
Cal and USC look to start the meet strong on night 1 but Tennessee is projected to pass both teams on night 2.
|200 Medley Relay
|800 Free Relay
|500 Free
|200 IM
|50 Free
|200 Free Relay
|400 IM
|100 Fly
|200 Free
|100 Breast
|100 Back
|400 Medley Relay
|1650 Free
|200 Back
|100 Free
|200 Breast
|200 Fly
|400 Free Relay
|Virginia
|34
|74
|89
|121
|165
|205
|236
|256
|262
|279.5
|285.5
|325.5
|325.5
|339.5
|374.5
|428.5
|429.5
|469.5
|Texas
|28
|52
|52
|72
|85
|115
|119
|166.5
|171.5
|200.5
|217.5
|247.5
|262.5
|264.5
|264.5
|293.5
|345.5
|369.5
|Florida
|26
|60
|96
|122
|122
|150
|180
|194.5
|230.5
|235.5
|235.5
|267.5
|279.5
|310.5
|332.5
|332.5
|332.5
|366.5
|Tennessee
|22
|52
|55
|71
|81
|103
|103
|103
|128
|155
|170
|204
|204
|220
|238
|262
|262
|294
|Southern California
|30
|58
|58
|58
|58
|72
|86.5
|86.5
|103.5
|120.5
|132.5
|160.5
|160.5
|160.5
|174.5
|187.5
|187.5
|213.5
|Stanford
|4
|36
|48
|63
|63
|67
|97.5
|102.5
|123.5
|123.5
|123.5
|125.5
|142.5
|146.5
|146.5
|157.5
|191.5
|213.5
|California, Berkeley
|32
|54
|63
|76
|76
|86
|93
|100
|109
|109
|126
|152
|152
|169
|169
|169
|191
|201
|North Carolina State
|24
|24
|24
|27
|43
|75
|75
|86
|86
|86
|117
|139
|139
|152
|166
|167
|167
|175
|Louisville
|8
|14
|14
|14
|55
|89
|89
|105
|105
|105
|105
|115
|115
|121
|139
|139
|139
|169
|Ohio State
|40
|44
|44
|46
|63.5
|81.5
|81.5
|81.5
|81.5
|103.5
|105.5
|129.5
|144.5
|147.5
|154.5
|154.5
|154.5
|160.5
|Indiana
|2
|28
|34
|34
|40
|66
|66
|66
|81
|81
|97
|105
|124
|124
|137
|141
|141
|159
|Georgia
|6
|24
|66
|77
|77
|77
|77
|77
|78
|84
|92
|92
|121
|121
|121
|126
|126
|140
|Michigan
|12
|26
|34
|34
|35
|59
|59
|59
|63
|63
|63
|63
|63
|63
|76
|76
|90
|118
|Wisconsin, Madison
|0
|12
|12
|19
|19
|21
|21
|21
|24
|24
|37
|49
|67
|82
|82
|82
|82
|84
|Texas A&M
|0
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|12
|13
|26
|26
|40
|58
|59
|72
|72.5
|72.5
|72.5
|72.5
|Arizona State
|0
|10
|25
|31
|31
|31
|31
|31
|31
|31
|31
|31
|45
|45
|45
|45
|59
|59
|Auburn
|14
|14
|14
|14
|14
|26
|26
|39
|39
|39
|39
|53
|53
|53
|53
|53
|53
|53
|Alabama
|10
|10
|10
|10
|10
|16
|16
|16
|16
|28
|28
|34
|34
|34
|34
|34
|34
|34
|Duke
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|8
|8
|12
|12
|12
|12
|21
|26
|26
|North Carolina, Chapel Hill
|18
|18
|18
|18
|18
|18
|18
|24
|24
|25.5
|25.5
|25.5
|25.5
|25.5
|25.5
|25.5
|25.5
|25.5
|Pennsylvania
|0
|0
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|22
|22
|22
|22
|22
|22
|VA Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|15
|15
|15
|15
|19
|California, Los Angeles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|18
|18
|18
|18
|18
|18
|18
|18
|18
|18
|18
|South Carolina, Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|9
|9
|16
|16
|Louisiana State
|0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|14
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|11
|11
|11
|11
|11
|11
|11
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|11
|11
|11
|11
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|9
|9
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|California Baptist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4.5
|4.5
|4.5
|4.5
|4.5
|4.5
|4.5
|4.5
|4.5
|4.5
|4.5
|4.5
|4.5
|4.5
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4
|Nevada, Reno
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Florida State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Washington State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|3
|Liberty
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.5
|0.5
|0.5
|0.5
Scoring Per Swimmer Based On Psych Sheet
*Non-scoring events have been limited to the top 24 seeds, some athletes may have more events than these but are seeded outside of the top 24*
There are three swimmers seeded to win all three of their events. Florida freshman Bella Sims is the tops eed for the 500 free, 200 free, and 200 back. Virginia sisters Alex Walsh (senior) is the top seed in the 200 IM, 400 IM, and 200 breast while Gretchen Walsh (junior) is the top seed in the 50 free, 100 fly, and 100 free.
|Seeded Points
|Top Event
|Top Time
|Top Event Place
|Second Event
|Time
|Place
|Third Event
|Time
|Place
|Sims, Bella
|Florida
|60
|500 Free
|4:32.53
|1
|200 Free
|1:40.90
|1
|200 Back
|1:49.04
|1
|Walsh, Alex
|Virginia
|60
|200 Breast
|2:02.24
|1
|200 IM
|1:51.76
|1
|400 IM
|4:00.52
|1
|Walsh, Gretchen
|Virginia
|60
|50 Free
|20.57
|1
|100 Fly
|48.25
|1
|100 Free
|45.16
|1
|Ivey, Isabel
|Florida
|50
|100 Free
|46.61
|2
|200 IM
|1:52.50
|2
|200 Free
|1:41.85
|3
|Berkoff, Katharine
|North Carolina State
|50
|100 Back
|48.70
|1
|50 Free
|21.14
|3
|100 Free
|46.81
|5
|Pash, Kelly
|Texas
|48
|200 Fly
|1:51.22
|2
|100 Fly
|50.37
|3
|200 IM
|1:53.18
|4
|Nocentini, Jasmine
|Virginia
|48
|50 Free
|21.13
|2
|100 Breast
|57.01
|3
|100 Free
|46.75
|4
|Fuller, Josephine
|Tennessee
|47
|200 IM
|1:52.58
|3
|200 Back
|1:49.75
|3
|100 Back
|50.59
|4
|Weyant, Emma
|Florida
|45
|400 IM
|4:01.20
|2
|500 Free
|4:34.25
|3
|1650 Free
|15:54.62
|7
|Sticklen, Emma
|Texas
|42
|200 Fly
|1:50.31
|1
|100 Fly
|50.36
|2
|200 IM
|1:54.94
|12
|Roghair, Aurora
|Stanford
|41
|1650 Free
|15:46.35
|2
|500 Free
|4:36.32
|7
|200 Free
|1:42.44
|7
|Bricker, Caroline
|Stanford
|41
|400 IM
|4:02.32
|3
|200 IM
|1:53.31
|5
|200 Breast
|2:06.85
|8
|Spink, Camille
|Tennessee
|40
|100 Free
|46.69
|3
|200 Free
|1:42.37
|5
|50 Free
|21.74
|8
|Nelson, Ella
|Virginia
|39
|200 Breast
|2:04.29
|3
|200 IM
|1:53.60
|7
|400 IM
|4:03.61
|8
|Albiero, Gabi
|Louisville
|38
|50 Free
|21.61
|5
|100 Fly
|50.68
|7
|100 Free
|47.28
|7
|McSharry, Mona
|Tennessee
|37
|100 Breast
|56.87
|1
|200 Breast
|2:03.84
|2
|50 Free
|21.97
|22
|Stadden, Isabelle
|California, Berkeley
|34
|100 Back
|50.26
|2
|200 Back
|1:49.21
|2
|McCulloh, Abby
|Georgia
|31
|1650 Free
|15:40.96
|1
|500 Free
|4:37.18
|8
|Bray, Olivia
|Texas
|30.5
|200 Fly
|1:51.81
|4
|100 Fly
|50.47
|4
|100 Back
|51.70
|16
|Peplowski, Anna
|Indiana
|30
|200 Free
|1:42.04
|4
|100 Free
|47.45
|9
|500 Free
|4:37.47
|11
|Bacon, Phoebe
|Wisconsin, Madison
|30
|200 Back
|1:50.05
|4
|200 IM
|1:54.29
|10
|Dobler, Kaitlyn
|Southern California
|30
|100 Breast
|56.99
|2
|200 Breast
|2:06.28
|6
|Jacoby, Lydia
|Texas
|30
|100 Breast
|57.27
|4
|200 Breast
|2:05.58
|4
|Looney, Lindsay
|Arizona State
|29
|500 Free
|4:35.05
|4
|200 Fly
|1:52.14
|5
|Elendt, Anna
|Texas
|28
|100 Breast
|57.51
|5
|200 Breast
|2:06.19
|5
|Bell, Lucy
|Stanford
|27.5
|400 IM
|4:03.25
|4
|200 Fly
|1:52.62
|7
|200 IM
|1:55.67
|16
|Noble, Kennedy
|North Carolina State
|27
|200 Back
|1:50.95
|6
|100 Back
|50.79
|8
|200 IM
|1:55.29
|14
|Grana, Miranda
|Texas A&M
|27
|100 Back
|50.65
|5
|200 Back
|1:51.06
|7
|100 Fly
|51.32
|16
|Polonsky, Lea
|California, Berkeley
|26
|200 IM
|1:53.58
|6
|400 IM
|4:05.11
|10
|200 Fly
|1:53.89
|11
|Regenauer, Christiana
|Louisville
|25
|50 Free
|21.46
|4
|100 Free
|47.52
|11
|100 Fly
|51.20
|13
|Stege, Rachel
|Georgia
|22
|500 Free
|4:32.87
|2
|1650 Free
|15:58.57
|12
|Kalandadze, Anna
|Pennsylvania
|22
|1650 Free
|15:54.53
|6
|500 Free
|4:37.21
|9
|Hartman, Zoie
|Georgia
|22
|200 IM
|1:53.65
|8
|100 Breast
|58.56
|11
|200 Breast
|2:07.12
|12
|Dixon, Zoe
|Florida
|22
|400 IM
|4:03.33
|6
|200 IM
|1:54.04
|9
|200 Fly
|1:54.99
|23
|Klinker, Rachel
|California, Berkeley
|20
|200 Fly
|1:51.74
|3
|500 Free
|4:37.89
|13
|Abraham, Minna
|Southern California
|20
|200 Free
|1:41.38
|2
|100 Free
|47.69
|14
|Tiltmann, Reilly
|Virginia
|20
|200 Back
|1:50.64
|5
|100 Back
|51.39
|11
|Coetzee, Dune
|Georgia
|19
|500 Free
|4:35.29
|5
|1650 Free
|15:59.18
|13
|200 Free
|1:43.70
|16
|Canny, Aimee
|Virginia
|19
|500 Free
|4:36.26
|6
|200 Free
|1:42.93
|11
|200 Breast
|2:08.25
|22
|BALDUCCINI, STEPHANIE
|Michigan
|17
|100 Free
|47.26
|6
|200 Free
|1:43.30
|13
|Gan, Ching Hwee
|Indiana
|16
|1650 Free
|15:48.70
|3
|McKenna, Kacey
|Indiana
|16
|100 Back
|50.49
|3
|Sullivan, Erica
|Texas
|15
|1650 Free
|15:52.90
|4
|500 Free
|4:39.17
|23
|Berglund, Berit
|Texas
|15
|100 Back
|50.77
|6
|200 Back
|1:52.80
|15
|Kozan, Justina
|Southern California
|14.5
|400 IM
|4:03.25
|4
|500 Free
|4:38.47
|17
|Peoples, Olivia
|Florida
|14.5
|100 Fly
|50.47
|4
|Motekaitis, Mia
|California, Berkeley
|14
|200 Free
|1:42.89
|9
|500 Free
|4:37.77
|12
|ERTAN, deniz
|Arizona State
|14
|1650 Free
|15:53.23
|5
|500 Free
|4:39.16
|20
|Fast, Emelie
|Tennessee
|14
|100 Breast
|58.44
|10
|200 Breast
|2:07.02
|10
|Stepanek, Chloe
|Texas A&M
|13.5
|200 Free
|1:42.41
|6
|100 Free
|47.77
|16
|Douthwright, Brooklyn
|Tennessee
|13
|200 Free
|1:42.61
|8
|100 Free
|47.76
|15
|200 IM
|1:56.04
|22
|Cooper, Grace
|Texas
|13
|50 Free
|21.66
|6
|100 Free
|47.79
|18
|Lee, Meghan
|Auburn
|13
|100 Fly
|50.66
|6
|Nordmann, Lillie
|Stanford
|13
|200 Fly
|1:52.38
|6
|100 Fly
|51.52
|22
|Bach, Hannah
|Ohio State
|13
|100 Breast
|57.54
|6
|Gridley, Kaelyn
|Duke
|13
|200 Breast
|2:06.92
|9
|100 Breast
|58.74
|13
|Bellard, Hannah
|Michigan
|12
|200 Fly
|1:53.21
|8
|500 Free
|4:38.44
|16
|Maceachern, Paige
|California, Los Angeles
|12
|400 IM
|4:03.47
|7
|200 IM
|1:55.97
|21
|Wiseman, Avery
|Alabama
|12
|100 Breast
|58.08
|7
|200 Breast
|2:08.22
|21
|Dennis, Julia
|Louisville
|12
|50 Free
|21.68
|7
|100 Free
|47.84
|20
|Famous, Caroline
|Southern California
|12
|100 Back
|50.78
|7
|Arens, Abby
|North Carolina State
|12
|100 Fly
|50.72
|8
|200 Breast
|2:07.57
|16
|Keating, Anna
|Virginia
|12
|200 Breast
|2:06.74
|7
|Fulmer, Amy
|Ohio State
|11.5
|100 Free
|47.48
|10
|50 Free
|21.79
|12
|McKenna, Paige
|Wisconsin, Madison
|11
|1650 Free
|15:54.95
|8
|Panitz, Josie
|Ohio State
|11
|100 Breast
|58.36
|9
|200 IM
|1:55.31
|15
|200 Breast
|2:08.27
|23
|Choate, Catie
|Florida
|11
|200 Back
|1:51.94
|8
|Yendell, Sophie
|Pittsburgh
|11
|100 Fly
|50.87
|9
|50 Free
|21.83
|15
|Buinaia, Vasilissa
|Southern California
|11
|100 Free
|47.40
|8
|50 Free
|21.95
|20
|Crye, Joleigh
|Cincinnati
|11
|100 Breast
|58.24
|8
|Crom, Katelyn
|Michigan
|10
|500 Free
|4:37.24
|10
|200 Fly
|1:54.61
|14
|200 Free
|1:43.93
|19
|Ivan, Teresa
|Ohio State
|10
|50 Free
|21.74
|8
|Paegle, Kristina
|Indiana
|10
|50 Free
|21.76
|11
|100 Free
|47.65
|13
|Geringer, Maya
|Ohio State
|9
|1650 Free
|15:56.28
|9
|Van Berkom, Megan
|Minnesota
|9
|400 IM
|4:04.36
|9
|200 Fly
|1:54.78
|18
|200 IM
|1:55.88
|18
|Hook, Charlotte
|Stanford
|9
|200 Fly
|1:53.23
|9
|Riordan, Amy
|South Carolina, Columbia
|9
|200 Back
|1:52.05
|9
|200 Free
|1:44.08
|23
|McCarty, Eboni
|Georgia
|8
|100 Back
|51.14
|9
|Weber, Emma
|Virginia
|7.5
|200 Breast
|2:07.08
|11
|100 Breast
|58.81
|15
|Wilson, Kayla
|Stanford
|7
|200 Free
|1:42.91
|10
|Waggoner, Maddie
|Wisconsin, Madison
|7
|1650 Free
|15:57.36
|10
|Pelzek, Greta
|South Carolina, Columbia
|7
|200 Fly
|1:53.43
|10
|Parker, Maxine
|Virginia
|7
|50 Free
|21.75
|10
|100 Free
|47.92
|22
|Bentz, Caroline
|VA Tech
|7
|200 Back
|1:52.23
|10
|50 Free
|21.99
|23
|Kragh, Mia
|California, Berkeley
|7
|100 Fly
|50.89
|10
|Mannion, Natalie
|Stanford
|6
|200 Back
|1:52.42
|13
|200 Free
|1:43.67
|15
|Woodbury, Gwen
|Ohio State
|6
|1650 Free
|15:58.37
|11
|Maluka, Ieva
|Arizona State
|6
|200 IM
|1:54.43
|11
|200 Free
|1:43.94
|20
|Murphy, Rosie
|California, Los Angeles
|6
|400 IM
|4:06.00
|11
|200 IM
|1:55.93
|20
|200 Back
|1:53.13
|21
|Vannote, Ellie
|North Carolina, Chapel Hill
|6
|100 Fly
|51.09
|11
|Hetrick, Paige
|Louisville
|6
|200 Back
|1:52.33
|11
|200 Free
|1:44.02
|22
|Gemmell, Erin
|Texas
|5
|200 Free
|1:43.09
|12
|Spitz, Ayla
|Northwestern
|5
|200 Back
|1:52.37
|12
|200 Free
|1:43.80
|17
|Sun, Eleanor
|Princeton
|5
|400 IM
|4:06.07
|12
|Peroni, Martina
|Duke
|5
|200 Fly
|1:54.00
|12
|Mayne, Molly
|Florida
|5
|100 Breast
|58.68
|12
|200 Breast
|2:07.72
|17
|Cronk, Micayla
|Florida
|5
|100 Free
|47.61
|12
|50 Free
|21.85
|17
|200 Free
|1:43.83
|18
|Johnson, Gigi
|Stanford
|5
|100 Fly
|51.17
|12
|McConagha, Mackenzie
|Wisconsin, Madison
|5
|100 Back
|51.46
|12
|Maksimova, Sofia
|California Baptist
|4.5
|50 Free
|21.79
|12
|Foley, Sarah
|Duke
|4
|200 IM
|1:55.12
|13
|Goerigk, Giulia
|Texas A&M
|4
|400 IM
|4:06.79
|13
|Heimstead, Julia
|Arizona
|4
|200 Fly
|1:54.57
|13
|Crawford, Brearna
|Indiana
|4
|200 Breast
|2:07.25
|13
|Ferris, Scarlett
|Nevada, Reno
|4
|100 Back
|51.49
|13
|Mrozinski, Julia
|Tennessee
|3
|500 Free
|4:38.18
|14
|Carlson, Abby
|Wisconsin, Madison
|3
|200 Free
|1:43.49
|14
|Denigan, Mariah
|Indiana
|3
|1650 Free
|15:59.66
|14
|Stoll, Campbell
|Texas
|3
|400 IM
|4:07.14
|14
|Huggins, Maddy
|Florida State
|3
|100 Breast
|58.76
|14
|Lundgren, Emily
|Washington State
|3
|200 Breast
|2:07.44
|14
|Marlin, Krista
|Ohio State
|3
|200 Back
|1:52.49
|14
|Zenick, Katherine
|Ohio State
|3
|50 Free
|21.81
|14
|100 Free
|47.79
|18
|100 Fly
|51.47
|19
|Kern, Emma
|Texas
|3
|100 Back
|51.52
|14
|Cannings, Kamryn
|Liberty
|3
|100 Fly
|51.26
|14
|Gormsen, Cavan
|Virginia
|2
|500 Free
|4:38.43
|15
|1650 Free
|16:07.50
|23
|Jorgenson, Gena
|Nebraska
|2
|1650 Free
|16:01.72
|15
|Tucker, Dakota
|Princeton
|2
|400 IM
|4:07.22
|15
|Daniel, Abby
|Akron
|2
|100 Fly
|51.31
|15
|Funderburke, Nyah
|Ohio State
|2
|100 Back
|51.66
|15
|Smithwick, Heidi
|Princeton
|2
|200 Fly
|1:54.62
|15
|Ferraguti, Alessia
|Arkansas
|2
|200 Breast
|2:07.53
|15
|100 Breast
|58.99
|18
|Smith, Skyler
|North Carolina, Chapel Hill
|1.5
|100 Breast
|58.81
|15
|Miller, Hayden
|Texas A&M
|1
|1650 Free
|16:02.35
|16
|500 Free
|4:39.16
|20
|Coe, Angie
|Texas
|1
|400 IM
|4:07.45
|16
|200 IM
|1:55.91
|19
|Harter, Abby
|Virginia
|1
|200 Fly
|1:54.71
|16
|Kendall, Brady
|Michigan
|1
|50 Free
|21.84
|16
|Barzelay, Aviv
|Texas A&M
|1
|200 Back
|1:52.89
|16
|Maier, Nicole
|Miami (Ohio)
|0.5
|100 Free
|47.77
|16
Tennessee women are seeded to finish 4th. Unfortunately, this feels like a movie we’ve seen before.
The TX/FL battle for 2nd and the elite California trio team battles will be fun to watch play out.
So Texas has a real chance?? Looks like their divers scored 50+ last year. Also I feel like they have 10-20 points to gain in their relays. Also Erin gemmell is seeded to score 5 points, if she can swim to her potential she can be in 2 a finals. Others like Erica Sullivan seems seeded low. Also the uva studs (Walshes and nocenti) don’t really have room to move up? Pretty much maxed out on seeded points. At a quick glance Ella Nelson, Maxine Parker and Reilly tiltmann seem to have the most to gain point wise. Not saying it’s likely but like…it’s possible.
Interesting point regarding Gemmell but I still don’t see it. TX really hasn’t shown much spark this year
Can divers score 100 pts to make it close? Possible yes, probable no.
49 returning dive points from last year. 2 Good freshmen, nearly full roster.
Check again after zone meet next week.
Wow the Lady Vol is posted to hoist a trophy from NCAAs! Exciting times for them if they do not fall off at the big meet.
I think they have gone flat before. I expect them to drop
This is great! FYI- you can’t see (at least on my screen) the right side of the projected points per event as the “more 2024 NCAA” links are there..Anya- do you think you can look into this?
I can’t see it either. it’s a formatting issue on SwimSwam’s end – blocked by the articles’ links on the right side.
Swim nerd heaven!