Let’s Talk Numbers: Scoring Out The 2024 Women’s NCAA Psych Sheets

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Based on the official psych sheets released today, the Virginia women are projected to capture another NCAA title with 469.5 points while Texas (369.5) and Florida (366.5) are in a close battle for second.

It is important to note that these calculations do not include diving points and are solely based on the psych sheets.

Despite only having six individual swimmers invited to the meet, NC State is still projected to be 8th overall. USC (projected 5th) is the next smallest team projected to be in the top ten as USC has eight invited swimmers.

Big thank you to Andrew Mering for running the numbers.

Scored Psych Sheet Final Scores

Scored Psych Individual Points Relay Points Top 16 Individual Seeds Top 24 Individual Seeds Top 16 Relay Seeds 1 Virginia 469.5 275.5 194 22 29 5 2 Texas 369.5 233.5 136 21 26 5 3 Florida 366.5 212.5 154 15 20 5 4 Tennessee 294 154 140 13 18 5 5 Southern California 213.5 87.5 126 7 12 5 6 Stanford 213.5 149.5 64 15 20 5 7 California, Berkeley 201 101 100 10 14 5 8 North Carolina State 175 89 86 8 9 4 9 Louisville 169 81 88 8 12 5 10 Ohio State 160.5 68.5 92 11 15 5 11 Indiana 159 79 80 9 11 5 12 Georgia 140 102 38 11 12 3 13 Michigan 118 40 78 7 11 4 14 Wisconsin, Madison 84 56 28 7 11 4 15 Texas A&M 72.5 46.5 26 8 11 2 16 Arizona State 59 49 10 4 9 1 17 Auburn 53 13 40 1 8 3 18 Alabama 34 12 22 1 3 3 19 Duke 26 22 4 4 5 1 20 North Carolina, Chapel Hill 25.5 7.5 18 2 4 1 21 Pennsylvania 22 22 0 2 2 0 22 VA Tech 19 7 12 1 2 2 23 California, Los Angeles 18 18 0 2 5 0 24 South Carolina, Columbia 16 16 0 2 5 0 25 Louisiana State 14 0 14 0 0 2 26 Pittsburgh 11 11 0 2 2 0 27 Cincinnati 11 11 0 1 1 0 28 Princeton 9 9 0 3 3 0 29 Minnesota 9 9 0 1 3 0 30 Northwestern 5 5 0 1 2 0 31 California Baptist 4.5 4.5 0 1 1 0 32 Arizona 4 4 0 1 2 0 33 Nevada, Reno 4 4 0 1 1 0 34 Florida State 3 3 0 1 2 0 35 Washington State 3 3 0 1 2 0 36 Liberty 3 3 0 1 1 0 37 Nebraska 2 2 0 1 1 0 38 Akron 2 2 0 1 1 0 39 Arkansas 2 2 0 1 3 0 40 Miami (Ohio) 0.5 0.5 0 1 1 0

Projected Points Per Event

200 Medley Relay 800 Free Relay 500 Free 200 IM 50 Free 200 Free Relay 400 IM 100 Fly 200 Free 100 Breast 100 Back 400 Medley Relay 1650 Free 200 Back 100 Free 200 Breast 200 Fly 400 Free Relay Virginia 34 40 15 32 44 40 31 20 6 17.5 6 40 0 14 35 54 1 40 Texas 28 24 0 20 13 30 4 47.5 5 29 17 30 15 2 0 29 52 24 Florida 26 34 36 26 0 28 30 14.5 36 5 0 32 12 31 22 0 0 34 Tennessee 22 30 3 16 10 22 0 0 25 27 15 34 0 16 18 24 0 32 Southern California 30 28 0 0 0 14 14.5 0 17 17 12 28 0 0 14 13 0 26 Stanford 4 32 12 15 0 4 30.5 5 21 0 0 2 17 4 0 11 34 22 California, Berkeley 32 22 9 13 0 10 7 7 9 0 17 26 0 17 0 0 22 10 North Carolina State 24 0 0 3 16 32 0 11 0 0 31 22 0 13 14 1 0 8 Louisville 8 6 0 0 41 34 0 16 0 0 0 10 0 6 18 0 0 30 Ohio State 40 4 0 2 17.5 18 0 0 0 22 2 24 15 3 7 0 0 6 Indiana 2 26 6 0 6 26 0 0 15 0 16 8 19 0 13 4 0 18 Georgia 6 18 42 11 0 0 0 0 1 6 8 0 29 0 0 5 0 14 Michigan 12 14 8 0 1 24 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 13 0 14 28 Wisconsin, Madison 0 12 0 7 0 2 0 0 3 0 13 12 18 15 0 0 0 2 Texas A&M 0 8 0 0 0 0 4 1 13 0 14 18 1 13 0.5 0 0 0 Arizona State 0 10 15 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 0 0 0 14 0 Auburn 14 0 0 0 0 12 0 13 0 0 0 14 0 0 0 0 0 0 Alabama 10 0 0 0 0 6 0 0 0 12 0 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 Duke 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 4 0 0 0 9 5 0 North Carolina, Chapel Hill 18 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 0 1.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pennsylvania 0 0 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 0 0 0 0 0 VA Tech 0 0 0 0 0 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 0 0 0 4 California, Los Angeles 0 0 0 0 0 0 18 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Carolina, Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 9 0 0 7 0 Louisiana State 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Northwestern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 0 0 0 0 California Baptist 0 0 0 0 4.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 Nevada, Reno 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Florida State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Washington State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 Liberty 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nebraska 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 Akron 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Arkansas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.5 0 0 0

Projected Score Progression

Based on the numbers, Virginia will have a lead after night 1, potentially lose the lead at the start of night 2, but will end night 2 with a lead. Texas looks to trail Florida through almost the whole meet, until the final individual event, the 200 butterfly, which is projected to put the Longhorns ahead.

Cal and USC look to start the meet strong on night 1 but Tennessee is projected to pass both teams on night 2.

200 Medley Relay 800 Free Relay 500 Free 200 IM 50 Free 200 Free Relay 400 IM 100 Fly 200 Free 100 Breast 100 Back 400 Medley Relay 1650 Free 200 Back 100 Free 200 Breast 200 Fly 400 Free Relay Virginia 34 74 89 121 165 205 236 256 262 279.5 285.5 325.5 325.5 339.5 374.5 428.5 429.5 469.5 Texas 28 52 52 72 85 115 119 166.5 171.5 200.5 217.5 247.5 262.5 264.5 264.5 293.5 345.5 369.5 Florida 26 60 96 122 122 150 180 194.5 230.5 235.5 235.5 267.5 279.5 310.5 332.5 332.5 332.5 366.5 Tennessee 22 52 55 71 81 103 103 103 128 155 170 204 204 220 238 262 262 294 Southern California 30 58 58 58 58 72 86.5 86.5 103.5 120.5 132.5 160.5 160.5 160.5 174.5 187.5 187.5 213.5 Stanford 4 36 48 63 63 67 97.5 102.5 123.5 123.5 123.5 125.5 142.5 146.5 146.5 157.5 191.5 213.5 California, Berkeley 32 54 63 76 76 86 93 100 109 109 126 152 152 169 169 169 191 201 North Carolina State 24 24 24 27 43 75 75 86 86 86 117 139 139 152 166 167 167 175 Louisville 8 14 14 14 55 89 89 105 105 105 105 115 115 121 139 139 139 169 Ohio State 40 44 44 46 63.5 81.5 81.5 81.5 81.5 103.5 105.5 129.5 144.5 147.5 154.5 154.5 154.5 160.5 Indiana 2 28 34 34 40 66 66 66 81 81 97 105 124 124 137 141 141 159 Georgia 6 24 66 77 77 77 77 77 78 84 92 92 121 121 121 126 126 140 Michigan 12 26 34 34 35 59 59 59 63 63 63 63 63 63 76 76 90 118 Wisconsin, Madison 0 12 12 19 19 21 21 21 24 24 37 49 67 82 82 82 82 84 Texas A&M 0 8 8 8 8 8 12 13 26 26 40 58 59 72 72.5 72.5 72.5 72.5 Arizona State 0 10 25 31 31 31 31 31 31 31 31 31 45 45 45 45 59 59 Auburn 14 14 14 14 14 26 26 39 39 39 39 53 53 53 53 53 53 53 Alabama 10 10 10 10 10 16 16 16 16 28 28 34 34 34 34 34 34 34 Duke 0 0 0 4 4 4 4 4 4 8 8 12 12 12 12 21 26 26 North Carolina, Chapel Hill 18 18 18 18 18 18 18 24 24 25.5 25.5 25.5 25.5 25.5 25.5 25.5 25.5 25.5 Pennsylvania 0 0 9 9 9 9 9 9 9 9 9 9 22 22 22 22 22 22 VA Tech 0 0 0 0 0 8 8 8 8 8 8 8 8 15 15 15 15 19 California, Los Angeles 0 0 0 0 0 0 18 18 18 18 18 18 18 18 18 18 18 18 South Carolina, Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 9 9 9 16 16 Louisiana State 0 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 14 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 2 2 2 11 11 11 11 11 11 11 11 11 11 11 Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 11 11 11 11 11 11 11 11 Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 7 7 7 7 7 7 7 7 7 9 9 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 9 9 9 9 9 9 9 9 9 9 9 9 Northwestern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 5 5 5 5 California Baptist 0 0 0 0 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5 Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 4 Nevada, Reno 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 4 4 4 4 4 4 4 Florida State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 Washington State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 3 3 Liberty 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 Nebraska 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 2 2 2 2 Akron 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 Arkansas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 2 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.5 0.5 0.5 0.5

Scoring Per Swimmer Based On Psych Sheet

*Non-scoring events have been limited to the top 24 seeds, some athletes may have more events than these but are seeded outside of the top 24*

There are three swimmers seeded to win all three of their events. Florida freshman Bella Sims is the tops eed for the 500 free, 200 free, and 200 back. Virginia sisters Alex Walsh (senior) is the top seed in the 200 IM, 400 IM, and 200 breast while Gretchen Walsh (junior) is the top seed in the 50 free, 100 fly, and 100 free.

Seeded Points Top Event Top Time Top Event Place Second Event Time Place Third Event Time Place Sims, Bella Florida 60 500 Free 4:32.53 1 200 Free 1:40.90 1 200 Back 1:49.04 1 Walsh, Alex Virginia 60 200 Breast 2:02.24 1 200 IM 1:51.76 1 400 IM 4:00.52 1 Walsh, Gretchen Virginia 60 50 Free 20.57 1 100 Fly 48.25 1 100 Free 45.16 1 Ivey, Isabel Florida 50 100 Free 46.61 2 200 IM 1:52.50 2 200 Free 1:41.85 3 Berkoff, Katharine North Carolina State 50 100 Back 48.70 1 50 Free 21.14 3 100 Free 46.81 5 Pash, Kelly Texas 48 200 Fly 1:51.22 2 100 Fly 50.37 3 200 IM 1:53.18 4 Nocentini, Jasmine Virginia 48 50 Free 21.13 2 100 Breast 57.01 3 100 Free 46.75 4 Fuller, Josephine Tennessee 47 200 IM 1:52.58 3 200 Back 1:49.75 3 100 Back 50.59 4 Weyant, Emma Florida 45 400 IM 4:01.20 2 500 Free 4:34.25 3 1650 Free 15:54.62 7 Sticklen, Emma Texas 42 200 Fly 1:50.31 1 100 Fly 50.36 2 200 IM 1:54.94 12 Roghair, Aurora Stanford 41 1650 Free 15:46.35 2 500 Free 4:36.32 7 200 Free 1:42.44 7 Bricker, Caroline Stanford 41 400 IM 4:02.32 3 200 IM 1:53.31 5 200 Breast 2:06.85 8 Spink, Camille Tennessee 40 100 Free 46.69 3 200 Free 1:42.37 5 50 Free 21.74 8 Nelson, Ella Virginia 39 200 Breast 2:04.29 3 200 IM 1:53.60 7 400 IM 4:03.61 8 Albiero, Gabi Louisville 38 50 Free 21.61 5 100 Fly 50.68 7 100 Free 47.28 7 McSharry, Mona Tennessee 37 100 Breast 56.87 1 200 Breast 2:03.84 2 50 Free 21.97 22 Stadden, Isabelle California, Berkeley 34 100 Back 50.26 2 200 Back 1:49.21 2 McCulloh, Abby Georgia 31 1650 Free 15:40.96 1 500 Free 4:37.18 8 Bray, Olivia Texas 30.5 200 Fly 1:51.81 4 100 Fly 50.47 4 100 Back 51.70 16 Peplowski, Anna Indiana 30 200 Free 1:42.04 4 100 Free 47.45 9 500 Free 4:37.47 11 Bacon, Phoebe Wisconsin, Madison 30 200 Back 1:50.05 4 200 IM 1:54.29 10 Dobler, Kaitlyn Southern California 30 100 Breast 56.99 2 200 Breast 2:06.28 6 Jacoby, Lydia Texas 30 100 Breast 57.27 4 200 Breast 2:05.58 4 Looney, Lindsay Arizona State 29 500 Free 4:35.05 4 200 Fly 1:52.14 5 Elendt, Anna Texas 28 100 Breast 57.51 5 200 Breast 2:06.19 5 Bell, Lucy Stanford 27.5 400 IM 4:03.25 4 200 Fly 1:52.62 7 200 IM 1:55.67 16 Noble, Kennedy North Carolina State 27 200 Back 1:50.95 6 100 Back 50.79 8 200 IM 1:55.29 14 Grana, Miranda Texas A&M 27 100 Back 50.65 5 200 Back 1:51.06 7 100 Fly 51.32 16 Polonsky, Lea California, Berkeley 26 200 IM 1:53.58 6 400 IM 4:05.11 10 200 Fly 1:53.89 11 Regenauer, Christiana Louisville 25 50 Free 21.46 4 100 Free 47.52 11 100 Fly 51.20 13 Stege, Rachel Georgia 22 500 Free 4:32.87 2 1650 Free 15:58.57 12 Kalandadze, Anna Pennsylvania 22 1650 Free 15:54.53 6 500 Free 4:37.21 9 Hartman, Zoie Georgia 22 200 IM 1:53.65 8 100 Breast 58.56 11 200 Breast 2:07.12 12 Dixon, Zoe Florida 22 400 IM 4:03.33 6 200 IM 1:54.04 9 200 Fly 1:54.99 23 Klinker, Rachel California, Berkeley 20 200 Fly 1:51.74 3 500 Free 4:37.89 13 Abraham, Minna Southern California 20 200 Free 1:41.38 2 100 Free 47.69 14 Tiltmann, Reilly Virginia 20 200 Back 1:50.64 5 100 Back 51.39 11 Coetzee, Dune Georgia 19 500 Free 4:35.29 5 1650 Free 15:59.18 13 200 Free 1:43.70 16 Canny, Aimee Virginia 19 500 Free 4:36.26 6 200 Free 1:42.93 11 200 Breast 2:08.25 22 BALDUCCINI, STEPHANIE Michigan 17 100 Free 47.26 6 200 Free 1:43.30 13 Gan, Ching Hwee Indiana 16 1650 Free 15:48.70 3 McKenna, Kacey Indiana 16 100 Back 50.49 3 Sullivan, Erica Texas 15 1650 Free 15:52.90 4 500 Free 4:39.17 23 Berglund, Berit Texas 15 100 Back 50.77 6 200 Back 1:52.80 15 Kozan, Justina Southern California 14.5 400 IM 4:03.25 4 500 Free 4:38.47 17 Peoples, Olivia Florida 14.5 100 Fly 50.47 4 Motekaitis, Mia California, Berkeley 14 200 Free 1:42.89 9 500 Free 4:37.77 12 ERTAN, deniz Arizona State 14 1650 Free 15:53.23 5 500 Free 4:39.16 20 Fast, Emelie Tennessee 14 100 Breast 58.44 10 200 Breast 2:07.02 10 Stepanek, Chloe Texas A&M 13.5 200 Free 1:42.41 6 100 Free 47.77 16 Douthwright, Brooklyn Tennessee 13 200 Free 1:42.61 8 100 Free 47.76 15 200 IM 1:56.04 22 Cooper, Grace Texas 13 50 Free 21.66 6 100 Free 47.79 18 Lee, Meghan Auburn 13 100 Fly 50.66 6 Nordmann, Lillie Stanford 13 200 Fly 1:52.38 6 100 Fly 51.52 22 Bach, Hannah Ohio State 13 100 Breast 57.54 6 Gridley, Kaelyn Duke 13 200 Breast 2:06.92 9 100 Breast 58.74 13 Bellard, Hannah Michigan 12 200 Fly 1:53.21 8 500 Free 4:38.44 16 Maceachern, Paige California, Los Angeles 12 400 IM 4:03.47 7 200 IM 1:55.97 21 Wiseman, Avery Alabama 12 100 Breast 58.08 7 200 Breast 2:08.22 21 Dennis, Julia Louisville 12 50 Free 21.68 7 100 Free 47.84 20 Famous, Caroline Southern California 12 100 Back 50.78 7 Arens, Abby North Carolina State 12 100 Fly 50.72 8 200 Breast 2:07.57 16 Keating, Anna Virginia 12 200 Breast 2:06.74 7 Fulmer, Amy Ohio State 11.5 100 Free 47.48 10 50 Free 21.79 12 McKenna, Paige Wisconsin, Madison 11 1650 Free 15:54.95 8 Panitz, Josie Ohio State 11 100 Breast 58.36 9 200 IM 1:55.31 15 200 Breast 2:08.27 23 Choate, Catie Florida 11 200 Back 1:51.94 8 Yendell, Sophie Pittsburgh 11 100 Fly 50.87 9 50 Free 21.83 15 Buinaia, Vasilissa Southern California 11 100 Free 47.40 8 50 Free 21.95 20 Crye, Joleigh Cincinnati 11 100 Breast 58.24 8 Crom, Katelyn Michigan 10 500 Free 4:37.24 10 200 Fly 1:54.61 14 200 Free 1:43.93 19 Ivan, Teresa Ohio State 10 50 Free 21.74 8 Paegle, Kristina Indiana 10 50 Free 21.76 11 100 Free 47.65 13 Geringer, Maya Ohio State 9 1650 Free 15:56.28 9 Van Berkom, Megan Minnesota 9 400 IM 4:04.36 9 200 Fly 1:54.78 18 200 IM 1:55.88 18 Hook, Charlotte Stanford 9 200 Fly 1:53.23 9 Riordan, Amy South Carolina, Columbia 9 200 Back 1:52.05 9 200 Free 1:44.08 23 McCarty, Eboni Georgia 8 100 Back 51.14 9 Weber, Emma Virginia 7.5 200 Breast 2:07.08 11 100 Breast 58.81 15 Wilson, Kayla Stanford 7 200 Free 1:42.91 10 Waggoner, Maddie Wisconsin, Madison 7 1650 Free 15:57.36 10 Pelzek, Greta South Carolina, Columbia 7 200 Fly 1:53.43 10 Parker, Maxine Virginia 7 50 Free 21.75 10 100 Free 47.92 22 Bentz, Caroline VA Tech 7 200 Back 1:52.23 10 50 Free 21.99 23 Kragh, Mia California, Berkeley 7 100 Fly 50.89 10 Mannion, Natalie Stanford 6 200 Back 1:52.42 13 200 Free 1:43.67 15 Woodbury, Gwen Ohio State 6 1650 Free 15:58.37 11 Maluka, Ieva Arizona State 6 200 IM 1:54.43 11 200 Free 1:43.94 20 Murphy, Rosie California, Los Angeles 6 400 IM 4:06.00 11 200 IM 1:55.93 20 200 Back 1:53.13 21 Vannote, Ellie North Carolina, Chapel Hill 6 100 Fly 51.09 11 Hetrick, Paige Louisville 6 200 Back 1:52.33 11 200 Free 1:44.02 22 Gemmell, Erin Texas 5 200 Free 1:43.09 12 Spitz, Ayla Northwestern 5 200 Back 1:52.37 12 200 Free 1:43.80 17 Sun, Eleanor Princeton 5 400 IM 4:06.07 12 Peroni, Martina Duke 5 200 Fly 1:54.00 12 Mayne, Molly Florida 5 100 Breast 58.68 12 200 Breast 2:07.72 17 Cronk, Micayla Florida 5 100 Free 47.61 12 50 Free 21.85 17 200 Free 1:43.83 18 Johnson, Gigi Stanford 5 100 Fly 51.17 12 McConagha, Mackenzie Wisconsin, Madison 5 100 Back 51.46 12 Maksimova, Sofia California Baptist 4.5 50 Free 21.79 12 Foley, Sarah Duke 4 200 IM 1:55.12 13 Goerigk, Giulia Texas A&M 4 400 IM 4:06.79 13 Heimstead, Julia Arizona 4 200 Fly 1:54.57 13 Crawford, Brearna Indiana 4 200 Breast 2:07.25 13 Ferris, Scarlett Nevada, Reno 4 100 Back 51.49 13 Mrozinski, Julia Tennessee 3 500 Free 4:38.18 14 Carlson, Abby Wisconsin, Madison 3 200 Free 1:43.49 14 Denigan, Mariah Indiana 3 1650 Free 15:59.66 14 Stoll, Campbell Texas 3 400 IM 4:07.14 14 Huggins, Maddy Florida State 3 100 Breast 58.76 14 Lundgren, Emily Washington State 3 200 Breast 2:07.44 14 Marlin, Krista Ohio State 3 200 Back 1:52.49 14 Zenick, Katherine Ohio State 3 50 Free 21.81 14 100 Free 47.79 18 100 Fly 51.47 19 Kern, Emma Texas 3 100 Back 51.52 14 Cannings, Kamryn Liberty 3 100 Fly 51.26 14 Gormsen, Cavan Virginia 2 500 Free 4:38.43 15 1650 Free 16:07.50 23 Jorgenson, Gena Nebraska 2 1650 Free 16:01.72 15 Tucker, Dakota Princeton 2 400 IM 4:07.22 15 Daniel, Abby Akron 2 100 Fly 51.31 15 Funderburke, Nyah Ohio State 2 100 Back 51.66 15 Smithwick, Heidi Princeton 2 200 Fly 1:54.62 15 Ferraguti, Alessia Arkansas 2 200 Breast 2:07.53 15 100 Breast 58.99 18 Smith, Skyler North Carolina, Chapel Hill 1.5 100 Breast 58.81 15 Miller, Hayden Texas A&M 1 1650 Free 16:02.35 16 500 Free 4:39.16 20 Coe, Angie Texas 1 400 IM 4:07.45 16 200 IM 1:55.91 19 Harter, Abby Virginia 1 200 Fly 1:54.71 16 Kendall, Brady Michigan 1 50 Free 21.84 16 Barzelay, Aviv Texas A&M 1 200 Back 1:52.89 16 Maier, Nicole Miami (Ohio) 0.5 100 Free 47.77 16

