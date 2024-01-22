Brooks Curry Is In the Transfer Portal, But Not Planning to Swim at Cal

Olympian and NCAA Champion Brooks Curry set the collegiate swimming world aflutter when he entered the NCAA Transfer Portal last week, but is not planning to transfer to Cal, at least for this season.

Curry swam his first four years of eligibility at LSU, where in 2022 he was the NCAA Champion in the 50 yard free (18.56) and 100 yard free (40.84). He still has one year of eligibility remaining in theory because of the bonus 5th year of COVID eligibility awarded to all swimmers who participated in the 2020-2021 collegiate season.

Curry began his LSU career training under head coach Dave Geyer. After making the 2021 US Olympic Team, where he won gold on the 400 free relay, Rick Bishop became the Tigers’ head coach. Curry would win three relay medals at the 2022 World Aquatics Championships and qualify for the individual 100 free final as well.

At the 2023 US World Championship Trials, he didn’t make the final in either the 100 or 200 freestyle, though he wound up winning the “B” Final of both races. His “B” Final time in the 200 free would have made the team in the 800 free relay if he had done it in the fast heat.

After that miss, Curry moved to Berkeley to train with Cal ahead of this summer’s Olympic Games. After the Golden Bears’ tied with Arizona State on Saturday, the primary challengers for Cal to defend the NCAA title, Curry’s presence for the already sprint-loaded Golden Bears could have been enough to swing the title in their favor come March, as he’s worth a minimum of 40-45 individual points, plus would have a big relay impact.

While that doesn’t mean that Curry is unable to compete in the NCAA next season (he didn’t respond to a request for comment on that), his entry into the portal allowed him to have a conversation with Cal coaches about competing for the Golden Bears without violating NCAA tampering rules. The conclusion of that conversation was that focusing on the Olympic Trials and Paris Olympic Games are his best path forward over the next six months.

The Cal men have four meets remaining on their regular season schedule. Next Friday they’ll send a partial squad to the UCSD Triton Invitational while their main roster swims head-to-head with USC in Los Angeles before both a full-squad dual against UCSD on February 3. Cal will end their regular season on February 24 with a showdown against their tradtiional rivals from Stanford.

The Pac-12 Championships for diving begin on February 28th while the men’s swimming portion kicks off on March 6th at the King County Aquatic Center in suburban Seattle.