1 Arizona State vs. #2 Cal – Dual Meet Live Recap

#1/#16 Arizona State @ #2/#11 Cal
- January 20, 2024
- Spieker Aquatics Complex
- Berkeley, California
- Live Results available on Meet Mobile: “Cal vs ASU Co-Ed”
- SCY (25 yards)
- Livestream
Perhaps the most anticipated dual meet of the year is taking place today at 11:30am (PST), as the top-ranked ASU men will travel to take on #2 Cal in Berkeley. Cal won the 2023 NCAA title last March, and the ASU men finished in 2nd place. However, weeks prior, ASU walked away victorious at the PAC-12 Championships while Cal settled for the runner-up slot.
The Cal women are ranked 11th and the ASU women 16th, so two fun battles are slated to take place. At the PAC-12 Championships last year, the Cal women placed 3rd while the Sun Devil women took 5th overall. Come NCAAs, the Cal women checked-in at 11th while ASU placed 27th.
At this dual meet last year, ASU walked away with wins for both the men and the women. Notably, ASU wore technical racing suits while Cal chose to wear training suits. Both teams participated in meets yesterday, and the men took decisive wins. Cal defeated Arizona in both men’s and women’s team scoring, and the ASU men outscored Stanford. The ASU women fell to Stanford yesterday.
WOMEN’S 200-YARD MEDLEY RELAY
- NCAA Record – 1:31.73, Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, L. Cuomo, K. Douglass) (2023)
- 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:36.24
- 2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 1:37.00
Top 3:
MEN’S 200-YARD MEDLEY RELAY
- NCAA Record: 1:20.67 — NC State (K. Stokowski, M. Hunter, N. Korstanje, D. Curtiss) (2023)
- 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:23.71
- 2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 1:24.32
Top 3:
WOMEN’S 200-YARD FREE
- NCAA Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin, Cal (2015)
- 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:42.84
- 2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:45.31
Top 3:
MEN’S 200-YARD FREE
- NCAA Record: 1:29.15, Dean Farris, Harvard (2019)
- 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:31.74
- 2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:32.85
Top 3:
WOMEN’S 100-YARD BACK
- NCAA Record: 48.26, Gretchen Walsh, Virginia (2023)
- 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.88
- 2023 NCAA Invited Time: 52.36
Top 3:
MEN’S 100-YARD BACK
- NCAA Record: 43.35, Luca Urlando, Georgia (2022)
- 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.71
- 2023 NCAA Invited Time: 45.70
Top 3:
WOMEN’S 100-YARD BREAST
- NCAA Record: 55.73, Lilly King, Indiana (2019)
- 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 58.02
- 2023 NCAA Invited Time: 59.73
Top 3:
MEN’S 100-YARD BREAST
- NCAA Record: 49.69, Ian Finnerty, Indiana (2018)
- 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 51.10
- 2023 NCAA Invited Time: 51.90
Top 3:
WOMEN’S 200-YARD FLY
- NCAA Record: 1:49.51 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)
- 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:52.86
- 2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:55.92
Top 3:
MEN’S 200-YARD FLY
- NCAA Record: 1:37.35 – Jack Conger, Texas (2017)
- 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:40.16
- 2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:42.57
Top 3:
WOMEN’S 50-YARD FREE
- NCAA Record: 20.79 — Maggie MacNeil, Louisiana State (2023)/Gretchen Walsh, Virginia (2023)
- 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 21.63
- 2023 NCAA Invited Time: 22.15
Top 3:
MEN’S 50-YARD FREE
- NCAA Record: 17.63 — Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)
- 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 18.82
- 2023 NCAA Invited Time: 19.21
Top 3:
WOMEN’S 100-YARD FREE
- NCAA Record: 45.56 – Simone Manuel, Stanford (2017)
- 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 47.18
- 2023 NCAA Invited Time: 48.37
Top 3:
MEN’S 100-YARD FREE
- NCAA Record: 39.90 – Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)
- 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 41.50
- 2023 NCAA Invited Time: 42.32
Top 3:
WOMEN’S 200-YARD BACK
- NCAA Record: 1:47.24 – Beata Nelson, Wisconsin (2019)
- 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:50.50
- 2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:53.34
Top 3:
MEN’S 200-YARD BACK
- NCAA Record: 1:35.73 – Ryan Murphy, Cal (2016)
- 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:39.13
- 2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:40.62
Top 3:
WOMEN’S 200-YARD BREAST
- NCAA Record: 2:01.29 – Kate Douglass, Virginia (2023)
- 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 2:05.73
- 2023 NCAA Invited Time: 2:09.68
Top 3:
MEN’S 200-YARD BREAST
- NCAA Record: 1:46.91 – Leon Marchand, Arizona State (2023)
- 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:51.09
- 2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:52.94
Top 3:
WOMEN’S 500-YARD FREE
- NCAA Record: 4:24.06 — Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)
- 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 4:37.89
- 2023 NCAA Invited Time: 4:41.09
Top 3:
MEN’S 500-YARD FREE
- NCAA Record: 4:06.32 — Kieran Smith, Florida (2020)
- 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 4:10.74
- 2023 NCAA Invited Time: 4:14.36
Top 3:
WOMEN’S 100-YARD FLY
- NCAA Record: 48.46, Kate Douglass, Virginia (2023)
- Gretchen Walsh posted an unofficial 48.30 at the 2023 Tennessee Invite.
- 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.69
- 2023 NCAA Invited Time: 52.20
Top 3:
MEN’S 100-YARD FLY
- NCAA Record: 42.80, Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)
- 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.64
- 2023 NCAA Invited Time: 45.57
Top 3:
WOMEN’S 400-YARD IM
- NCAA Record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)
- 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:03.62
- 2023 NCAA Invited Time: 4:11.36
Top 3:
MEN’S 400-YARD IM
- NCAA Record: 3:28.82, Leon Marchand, Arizona State (2023)
- 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:38.90
- 2023 NCAA Invited Time: 3:42.99
Top 3:
WOMEN’S 400-YARD FREE RELAY
- NCAA Record: 3:05.84 – Virginia (Douglass, A. Walsh, Parker, G. Walsh) – 2023
- 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 3:14.10
- 2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 3:16.25
Top 3:
MEN’S 400-YARD FREE RELAY
- NCAA Record: 2:44.07 – Florida (Liendo, Chaney, Smith, McDuff) – 2023
- 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 2:50.44
- 2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 2:51.86
Top 3:
Stephanie Akakabota anchoring the Cal women’s C relay in a 21.6 shouldn’t be overlooked either, great swim for her
Live stream stop for anyone else?
yeah I guess we gotta try to sign up for a free Pac-12 Plus trial unless Santa Claus wants to drop in the chat with a stream
free fubo trial isn’t letting me watch Pac-12 Plus, anyone else have any ideas?
nvm stream back
It’s back
Cal is swimming MUCH faster than they typically do in January. 20.2 back leadoff for Bjorn, 19.8 for Dare, 23.1 for Bell, and 18.4 for Alexy. INSANE splits compared to how they typically swim this time of year
sub 20 50 back at NCAAs incoming
and 1:19 200 medley relay from ASU
Cal men doing a complete 180 from last year and resting for a January dual meet
damn what a start on the men’s side lol
What was the split on cals lead off backstroke? Blasted that
20.22 / 23.17 / 19.84 / 18.44 for Cal, 21.01 / 23.22 / 19.29 / 18.25 for ASU
Anyone have a link to a heat sheet or results?
Live stream is much appreciated!
https://pac-12.com/live/university-california-4
NCAA record from Kharun incoming?
dropped a little in the 50 fly split, maybe he’s got some more in the individual races too