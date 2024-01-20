1 Arizona State vs. #2 Cal – Dual Meet Live Recap

#1/#16 Arizona State @ #2/#11 Cal

January 20, 2024

Spieker Aquatics Complex Berkeley, California

Live Results available on Meet Mobile: “Cal vs ASU Co-Ed”

SCY (25 yards)

Livestream

Perhaps the most anticipated dual meet of the year is taking place today at 11:30am (PST), as the top-ranked ASU men will travel to take on #2 Cal in Berkeley. Cal won the 2023 NCAA title last March, and the ASU men finished in 2nd place. However, weeks prior, ASU walked away victorious at the PAC-12 Championships while Cal settled for the runner-up slot.

The Cal women are ranked 11th and the ASU women 16th, so two fun battles are slated to take place. At the PAC-12 Championships last year, the Cal women placed 3rd while the Sun Devil women took 5th overall. Come NCAAs, the Cal women checked-in at 11th while ASU placed 27th.

At this dual meet last year, ASU walked away with wins for both the men and the women. Notably, ASU wore technical racing suits while Cal chose to wear training suits. Both teams participated in meets yesterday, and the men took decisive wins. Cal defeated Arizona in both men’s and women’s team scoring, and the ASU men outscored Stanford. The ASU women fell to Stanford yesterday.

WOMEN’S 200-YARD MEDLEY RELAY

NCAA Record – 1:31.73, Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, L. Cuomo, K. Douglass) (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:36.24

2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 1:37.00

Top 3:

MEN’S 200-YARD MEDLEY RELAY

NCAA Record: 1:20.67 — NC State (K. Stokowski, M. Hunter, N. Korstanje, D. Curtiss) (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:23.71

2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 1:24.32

Top 3:

WOMEN’S 200-YARD FREE

NCAA Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin, Cal (2015)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:42.84

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:45.31

Top 3:

MEN’S 200-YARD FREE

NCAA Record: 1:29.15, Dean Farris, Harvard (2019)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:31.74

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:32.85

Top 3:

WOMEN’S 100-YARD BACK

NCAA Record: 48.26, Gretchen Walsh, Virginia (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.88

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 52.36

Top 3:

MEN’S 100-YARD BACK

NCAA Record: 43.35, Luca Urlando, Georgia (2022)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.71

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 45.70

Top 3:

WOMEN’S 100-YARD BREAST

NCAA Record: 55.73, Lilly King, Indiana (2019)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 58.02

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 59.73

Top 3:

MEN’S 100-YARD BREAST

NCAA Record: 49.69, Ian Finnerty, Indiana (2018)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 51.10

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 51.90

Top 3:

WOMEN’S 200-YARD FLY

NCAA Record: 1:49.51 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:52.86

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:55.92

Top 3:

MEN’S 200-YARD FLY

NCAA Record: 1:37.35 – Jack Conger, Texas (2017)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:40.16

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:42.57

Top 3:

WOMEN’S 50-YARD FREE

NCAA Record: 20.79 — Maggie MacNeil, Louisiana State (2023)/Gretchen Walsh, Virginia (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 21.63

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 22.15

Top 3:

MEN’S 50-YARD FREE

NCAA Record: 17.63 — Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 18.82

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 19.21

Top 3:

WOMEN’S 100-YARD FREE

NCAA Record: 45.56 – Simone Manuel, Stanford (2017)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 47.18

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 48.37

Top 3:

MEN’S 100-YARD FREE

NCAA Record: 39.90 – Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 41.50

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 42.32

Top 3:

WOMEN’S 200-YARD BACK

NCAA Record: 1:47.24 – Beata Nelson, Wisconsin (2019)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:50.50

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:53.34

Top 3:

MEN’S 200-YARD BACK

NCAA Record: 1:35.73 – Ryan Murphy, Cal (2016)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:39.13

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:40.62

Top 3:

WOMEN’S 200-YARD BREAST

NCAA Record: 2:01.29 – Kate Douglass, Virginia (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 2:05.73

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 2:09.68

Top 3:

MEN’S 200-YARD BREAST

NCAA Record: 1:46.91 – Leon Marchand, Arizona State (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:51.09

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:52.94

Top 3:

WOMEN’S 500-YARD FREE

NCAA Record: 4:24.06 — Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 4:37.89

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 4:41.09

Top 3:

MEN’S 500-YARD FREE

NCAA Record: 4:06.32 — Kieran Smith, Florida (2020)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 4:10.74

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 4:14.36

Top 3:

WOMEN’S 100-YARD FLY

NCAA Record: 48.46, Kate Douglass, Virginia (2023) Gretchen Walsh posted an unofficial 48.30 at the 2023 Tennessee Invite.

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.69

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 52.20

Top 3:

MEN’S 100-YARD FLY

NCAA Record: 42.80, Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.64

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 45.57

Top 3:

WOMEN’S 400-YARD IM

NCAA Record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:03.62

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 4:11.36

Top 3:

MEN’S 400-YARD IM

NCAA Record: 3:28.82, Leon Marchand, Arizona State (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:38.90

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 3:42.99

Top 3:

WOMEN’S 400-YARD FREE RELAY

NCAA Record: 3:05.84 – Virginia (Douglass, A. Walsh, Parker, G. Walsh) – 2023

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 3:14.10

2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 3:16.25

Top 3:

MEN’S 400-YARD FREE RELAY

NCAA Record: 2:44.07 – Florida (Liendo, Chaney, Smith, McDuff) – 2023

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 2:50.44

2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 2:51.86

Top 3: