NCAA Champion Andrei Minakov To Stay At Stanford, Still Considering Olympic Redshirt

Andrei Minakov, the top college “free agent” during the offseason, will remain on The Farm.

Minakov confirmed to SwimSwam Thursday that he will remain at Stanford University despite entering the NCAA transfer portal in late April, though he is still considering sitting out of the 2023-24 season with an Olympic redshirt.

A Russian native, Minakov’s decision could hinge on whether or not there is any movement from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in potentially allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete at the 2024 Olympics as neutral athletes. However, the clock is ticking with the 2023-24 collegiate campaign set to commence in a number of weeks.

The most recent update from World Aquatics on the matter was that a decision would be made “later in the year.”

Minakov said he will make his decision by September 20.

Minakov’s decision to stay with the Cardinal comes after there was speculation he was headed to join the reigning NCAA champions at Cal. That speculation was warranted as Minakov recently re-entered the transfer portal listed under Cal, indicating at one point he (likely) intended to go to Berkeley.

The 21-year-old has two seasons of NCAA eligibility remaining, having started his academic career at Stanford during the 2020-21 season while studying remotely from Russia.

He’s since competed the last two seasons with the Cardinal, winning the 2022 NCAA title in the men’s 100 butterfly in a time of 43.71, a performance that ranks him #4 all-time, and he also placed third in the 100 free (41.09) at those championships.

This past season, Minakov won the Pac-12 title in the 100 fly and placed fourth at NCAAs, producing a time of 44.27. He also played an integral part on Stanford’s relays as the team finished eighth overall in the team standings.

A four-time World Junior Championship gold medalist (2017, 2019) and nine-time European Junior champion (2018, 2019), Minakov broke through on the senior international stage in 2019, winning silver in the men’s 100 fly at the World Championships while adding two relay medals in the men’s 400 free (silver) and 400 medley (bronze) relays.

Representing the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, he finished fourth in the 100 fly, 10th in the 100 free and swam on the ROC relays that finished fourth (men’s 400 medley) and seventh (men’s 400 free).

He also won six medals at the 2021 Short Course World Championships and three medals at the 2020 European Championships (in 2021).