Olympic Gold Medalist, NCAA Champion Brooks Curry Joins Cal Training Group

Olympic gold medalist Brooks Curry has a new training base, announcing his move to the University of California, Berkeley on Tuesday after spending the past four seasons racing collegiately at LSU.

Curry, 22, revealed last month that he was moving on from LSU and would turn pro and join an established post-grad group elsewhere, though SwimSwam has reached out to Curry to confirm that he is not using his fifth year of eligibility with the Bears (he’s not listed on their 2023-24 roster).

A native of Dunwoody, Ga., Curry really made a name for himself right away during his collegiate career with the Tigers, winning the 2020 SEC title in the men’s 100 free as a freshman while also placing second in the 200 free and sixth in the 50 free.

He then broke through in long course at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials, placing fourth in the 100 free to qualify for the men’s 400 free relay at the Tokyo Olympics, going on to win gold as a prelim member of the U.S. team.

Curry went on to win the 2022 NCAA title in both the 50 and 100 free as a junior, and wrapped up his LSU career with fourth-place finishes in the 50 and 200 free and a fifth-place showing in the 100 free at the 2023 NCAA Championships.

Internationally, he followed up his Olympic breakout by earning an individual spot in the 100 free at the 2022 World Championships, finishing fifth overall after clocking a personal best time of 47.90 in the semi-finals. He also won three medals in Budapest, including a gold in the men’s 400 free relay.

This past summer, Curry placed ninth in the 100 free (48.26) and 200 free (1:46.39) at the U.S. National Championships, missing a spot on the Worlds team, and followed up by reeling off three podium finishes in the sprint free events at the U.S. Pro Championships in late July.

Earlier this month, he was among the 36 swimmers named to the U.S. roster for the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, which will run in late October.

Curry will join a strong group of sprint freestylers at Cal, including 2023 World Championship 100 free silver medalist Jack Alexy, men’s 400 free relay Worlds team member and bronze medalist Destin Lasco, and Swedish speedster Bjorn Seeliger.

That trio, along with Matthew Jensen, placed second in the 400 free relay at the 2023 Men’s NCAA Championships for the Bears, .01 back of Florida as the two teams produced the fastest times in history.

Hunter Armstrong and Ryan Murphy, two backstroke specialists who are also top-tier 100 freestylers, are also training at Berkeley.