High-Level International Meets For September 2023

The 2023 World Junior Championships begin this month, with the action kicking off from Netanya, Israel on September 4th.

Also on the agenda for September are the Australian Short Course Championships and the 19th edition of the Asian Games, postponed from last year due to COVID-19 concerns within the nation of China.

Please let me know in the comments of any meets I may have inadvertently missed.

08/31 – 09/03 99th Japan Student Championships (JPN)

09/01 – 09/03 NSW Senior State Age SC Championships (AUS)

09/01 – 09/03 Victorian Age SC Championships (AUS)

09/04 – 09/09 World Junior Championships (ISR)

09/05 – 09/09 CSIT World Sports Games (ITA)

09/13 – 09/16 Australian Short Course Championships (AUS)

09/15 – 09/17 World Junior Championships – Open Water (ISR)

09/16 – 09/20 South American Juvenile Championships (ARG)

09/21 – 09/23 Swedish Grand Prix (SWE)

09/22 – 09/24 Special National Athletic Meet (JPN)

09/24 – 09/29 19th Asian Games (CHN)

09/27 – 09/29 2023 Tri Series (NZL)

09/30 – 10/01 Budapest Cup (HUN)