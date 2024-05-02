Entries Released For 2024 Sydney Open & Unisport Nationals

2024 SYDNEY OPEN & UNISPORT NATIONALS

Thursday, May 9th – Saturday, May 11th

Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre

LCM (50m)

Meet Central

Start List

While not an Olympic-qualifying competition, the 2024 Sydney Open & Unisport Nationals competition is an important stepping stone between last month’s Australian National Championships and next month’s Paris 2024 Trials.

A host of significant talent is set to descend upon the Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre over the course of the 4-day meet, giving us a glimpse into athletes’ preparation for the main event taking place just over a month from now.

The Campbell sisters and fellow speedsters Emma McKeon, Kaylee McKeown and Mollie O’Callaghan will not be traveling to New South Wales. However, former world record holder and Olympic medalist Zac Stubblety-Cook is indeed entered, as is 2023 world champion Cam McEvoy.

Look for daily recaps as the action unfolds from down under next week.

Key Entrants – Individual Events