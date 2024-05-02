Entries Released For 2024 Sydney Open & Unisport Nationals

2024 SYDNEY OPEN & UNISPORT NATIONALS
- Thursday, May 9th – Saturday, May 11th
- Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre
- LCM (50m)
While not an Olympic-qualifying competition, the 2024 Sydney Open & Unisport Nationals competition is an important stepping stone between last month’s Australian National Championships and next month’s Paris 2024 Trials.
A host of significant talent is set to descend upon the Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre over the course of the 4-day meet, giving us a glimpse into athletes’ preparation for the main event taking place just over a month from now.
The Campbell sisters and fellow speedsters Emma McKeon, Kaylee McKeown and Mollie O’Callaghan will not be traveling to New South Wales. However, former world record holder and Olympic medalist Zac Stubblety-Cook is indeed entered, as is 2023 world champion Cam McEvoy.
Look for daily recaps as the action unfolds from down under next week.
Key Entrants – Individual Events
- Ben Armbruster – 100m free, 100m fly
- Minna Atherton – 50m/100m/200m back
- Haig Buckingham – 50m/100m breast
- Hannah Casey – 50m/100m/200m free
- Lewis Clareburt (NZL) – 200m fly, 200m/400m IM
- Josh Conias – 50m/100m free, 50m fly
- Tamsin Cook – 50m/100m/200m/400m free, 50m/100m fly
- Marcus Da Silva – 50m fly
- Elizabeth Dekkers – 200m free, 50m/100m/200m fly
- Erika Fairweather (NZL) – 100m/200m/400m free
- Bowen Gough – 100m/200m fly
- Maddie Groves – 50m free, 50m/100m/200m fly
- Rikako Ikee (JPN) – 50m free, 50m/100m fly
- Milla Jansen – 50m/100m/200m free
- Luc Kroon (NED) – 50m/100m/200m/400m free
- Mitch Larkin – 50m/100m/200m back
- Cameron McEvoy – 50m free, 50m fly
- Leah Neale – 100m/200m/400m free
- Mark Nikolaev – 100m free, 50m/100m back
- William Petric – 200m/400m IM
- Enoch Robb – 100 free, 200m back, 100m fly
- Emily Seebohm – 100m/200m back
- Daiya Seto (JPN) – 200m fly, 200m/400m IM
- Flynn Southam – 50m/100m/200m/400m free
- Zac Stubblety-Cook – 50m/100m/200m breast
- Matt Temple – 50m/100m/200m free, 50m/100m fly
- Matt Wilson – 200m breast
- Bradley Woodward – 50m/100m/200m back
- Olivia Wunsch – 50m/100m/200m free, 50m fly
- William Yang -50m/100m free
