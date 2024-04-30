St. Peters Western Opening Doors For Olympic Simulation Event

The storied Australian swim club that is St. Peters Western will be opening its doors to the public for the first time in 4 years.

On Saturday, May 11th, head coach Dean Boxall will be coaching a simulated Paris 2024 Olympic competition, complete with a marshaling room, event board and team room for all participants.

Corridors inside the pool will be set up to give swimmers the feeling, energy and nerves they could experience entering the Paris 2024 Stadium.

The morning will consist of several simulated racing sets, all timed and with squad staff acting as officials.

Per the SPW description, “We’re looking to have an MC in place who will explain to the crowd what is happening in the water. And we are organising a row of VIP attendees which will include swimmer families and importantly, well-known people from the world of swimming, considered “swimming royalty” worldwide.”

SPW is home to Olympic champion and world record holder Ariarne Titmus and world champion Elijah Winnington among others.

The club’s Facebook post details the following:

Get up close with Dean Boxall and his world beating high performance squad for their final training session before they head off for the 2024 Paris Olympics swimming trials.

This is a rare opportunity to come into the SPW aquatic centre – normally closed off to the public – and watch Dean and his squad lay down the final training block in their preparations for the 2024 Olympic trials. Sitting close to the action, you will see all of SPW’s Olympic and World Champions together, suited up, and in full race simulation mode.

You will feel the heat, hear the breathing, absorb the energy, and be part of the Olympic pool action as Dean re-creates the Paris atmosphere right here in Brisbane.

The full squad will be there – Kai Taylor, Ariarne Titmus, Mollie O’Callaghan, Elijah Winnington , Shayna Jack, Brianna Throssell, Jack Cartwright, Kiah Melverton, Abbey Harkin, Jenna Forrester and more.

Because all swimmers will be deep in training and race mode, there will not be an opportunity to meet the swimmers or take individual photos or get autographs. But you will be up close with them and witness these athletes in their home environment behind the curtain where the magic happens.

Spectator seating is close to the pool and the starting blocks, and so gates will open at 6am sharp with spectators required to take their seats no later than 6.25am. Dean will start his simulated Paris racing at 6.30am with the session going for approximately 2 hours.