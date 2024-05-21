Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Canadian Trials, US Meets, and Paris Podium Predictions | SWIMSWAM BREAKDOWN

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss the Canadian Olympic Trials, the Mid-May flurry of meets in the US, and if any of the swims this past weekend moved the needle on the Paris Podiums. See full list of topics below:

  • 0:00 SwimSwam Breakdown Introduction
  • 1:20 Canadian Trials
  • 18:10 US May Meets
  • 30:26 Who is a Lock for the US Olympic Team?

SINK or SWIM

Alice
34 minutes ago

1.Swim. Penny Oleksiak is really close to the A cut, just 0.05 away. Could definitely make that cut.
2.Sink. With McKeown, Smith, Masse, and Curzan/Berkoff, she doesn’t have a chance of making the podium. Her improvement from 59.12 to 58.53 is crazy, but it’s not enough to make the podium.

commonwombat
35 minutes ago

Agree with Coleman’s Tier 1 & Tier 2 locks and his supporting rationale. Would, however, have left it at Tier 2 without going onto Tier 2.5

Sink or Swims

  • Penny O A cut W100FR: tilting to Swim
  • Anderson makes W100BK podium: a call I’d prefer to make post AUS Trials but at this point Sink
  • Pickrem makes W200IM podium: similar to above, would prefer to wait until US Trials but for now Sink
  • Kharun beats Marchand in M200FLY: would prefer to wait until we know the scope of Marchand’s schedule but Sink for now.
About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

