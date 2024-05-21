Canadian Trials, US Meets, and Paris Podium Predictions | SWIMSWAM BREAKDOWN

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss the Canadian Olympic Trials, the Mid-May flurry of meets in the US, and if any of the swims this past weekend moved the needle on the Paris Podiums. See full list of topics below:
- 0:00 SwimSwam Breakdown Introduction
- 1:20 Canadian Trials
- 18:10 US May Meets
- 30:26 Who is a Lock for the US Olympic Team?
SINK or SWIM
- 38:57 Will Penny Oleksiak make the Olympic ‘A’ Cut?
- 41:54 Will Iona Anderson make the Paris Podium in the 100 Back?
- 44:10 Will Sydney Pickrem make the Paris Podium in the 200 IM?
- 47:57 Will Ilya Kharun beat Leon Marchand in the 200 Fly in Paris?
1.Swim. Penny Oleksiak is really close to the A cut, just 0.05 away. Could definitely make that cut.
2.Sink. With McKeown, Smith, Masse, and Curzan/Berkoff, she doesn’t have a chance of making the podium. Her improvement from 59.12 to 58.53 is crazy, but it’s not enough to make the podium.
Agree with Coleman’s Tier 1 & Tier 2 locks and his supporting rationale. Would, however, have left it at Tier 2 without going onto Tier 2.5
Sink or Swims