SwimSwam’s Official 2023-2024 College Preview Index

As we get ready for the 2023-2024 NCAA season, we will be previewing the top 12 men’s and women’s Division I teams. The ranking is based on how the teams finished at the 2023 NCAA Championships.

Previews go up regularly, and you can keep track of all of them–and how the teams stack up against each other–with the table below. In case you don’t know how our ranking system works, we’ve got an explainer for that as well.

This index will update as we keep counting up to the #1 teams. After we’ve done previews for last year’s top 12, we’ll release our preseason rankings for the 2023-2024 season.

Grading Criteria

Over the years, we’ve gone back and forth on how to project points, ranging from largely subjective rankings to more data-based grading criteria based on ‘projected returning points.’ We like being as objective as possible, but we’re going to stick with the approach we’ve adopted post-Covid. The “stars” will rely heavily on what swimmers actually did last year, but we’ll also give credit to returning swimmers or freshmen who have posted times that would have scored last year.

Since we only profile the top 12 teams in this format, our grades are designed with that range in mind. In the grand scheme of college swimming and compared to all other college programs, top 12 NCAA programs would pretty much all grade well across the board. But in the interest of making these previews informative, our grading scale is tough – designed to show the tiers between the good stroke groups, the great ones, and the 2015 Texas fly group types.

5 star (★★★★★) – a rare, elite NCAA group projected to score 25+ points per event

4 star (★★★★) – a very, very good NCAA group projected to score 15-24 points per event

3 star (★★★) – a good NCAA group projected to score 5-14 points per event

2 star (★★) – a solid NCAA group projected to score 1-4 points per event

1 star (★) – an NCAA group that is projected to score no points per event, though that doesn’t mean it’s without potential scorers – they’ll just need to leapfrog some swimmers ahead of them to do it

We’ll grade each event discipline: sprint free (which we define to include all the relay-distance freestyle events, so 50, 100 and 200), distance free, IM, breaststroke, backstroke, butterfly and diving. Use these grades as a jumping-off point for discussion, rather than a reason to be angry.

Also, keep in mind that we are publishing many of these previews before teams have posted finalized rosters. We’re making our assessments based on the best information we have available at the time of publication, but we reserve the right to make changes after publication based on any new information that may emerge regarding rosters. If that does happen, we’ll make certain to note the change.

Women

Team Sprint Free Distance Free Backstroke Breaststroke Butterfly IM Diving Relays Total Stars #10 UNC Tar Heels ★ ★ ★★ ★★ ★★ ★ ★★★★ ★★ 15/40 #11 Cal Bears ★★ ★★ ★★★★ ★ ★★½ ★★★½ ★ ★★★ 19/40 #12 USC Trojans ★½ ★★ ★ ★★★½ ★★ ★★ ★★★ ★★★ 18/40

Men