2024 Olympic Coaches Anthony Nesty, Todd DeSorbo on Prepping for an Olympic Year (PODCAST)

The leadup to the US Olympic Trials and Olympic Games has many ripple effects nationwide. Some student-athletes in the NCAA take Olympic redshirt seasons, many athletes switch training bases, and numerous college and high school programs start training and racing more in a 50-meter pool, the format that the Olympics are held in. We asked the 2024 Olympic swimming head coaches, Todd DeSorbo and Anthony Nesty, how they prepare their athletes for this unique event that comes just once every 4 years.

