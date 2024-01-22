Concordia University Irvine Adds Paige Tattersall and Ryan Martines to Coaching Staff

Typically at this time of year we hear about additions to the athlete roster, but Concordia University Irvine has made two midseason additions to their coaching staff. Paige Tattersall and Ryan Martines have both joined the Golden Eagles on deck.

Concordia University Irvine is a co-ed Division II program that competes in the Pacific Collegiate Swim and Dive Conference (PCSC). Before adding Tattersall and Martines, they had two coaches for a roster of 52 swimmers.

“We are so blessed to bring to Irvine two individuals who possess excellent credentials as competitors, leaders and coaches,” said head coach Bert Bergen. “Paige and Ryan have already impacted our program with their knowledge, enthusiasm and experience. We are a very cooperative staff and each of us is empowered to mentor and instruct the team members and we have already seen very positive results from what these two individuals have brought to our on-deck, classroom, and recruiting efforts.”

Tattersall graduated from Pepperdine University in 2023, where she was a team captain. She helped the Waves to their first PCSC championship in 2021-22, then to their second title the following year. he is a part of their program record 400 freestyle relay and owns two program top-10 times. Tattersall earned nine All-PCSC first team honors. She was named a PCSC All-Academic team three times and a Pepperdine Scholar Athlete all four years.

Martines is a Golden Eagles alum. He returns to the team after graduating in 2023. Martines owns 2nd fastest 100 breaststroke in program history (55.72) after competing in Irvine for three years. He co-captained the Golden Eagles to their 2nd PCSC Conference title in 2021-2022. He was a part of the school’s 2nd fastest 200- and 400-medley relays in program history.

In 2023, the Golden Eagle men finished 3rd at their conference meet with 515 points. The women finished 6th (685.5 points).

Tattersall and Martines are both listed as graduate assistants. Prior to their addition, the program was working with 52 coaches and only two staff members, including assistant coach Chadd Maurer. Bergen says the plan is to add another coaching spot in fall of 2024.