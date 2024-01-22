The Hungry Swimmer: Lasagna Soup

While soup season is in full swing, I wanted to share one of my go-to soup recipes at the moment. I’m always on the lookout for new soup recipes, especially around this time of year. They’re not only delicious and comforting, but can make a great post-practice option. This recipe twists your classic lasagna dish and has you enjoying it in a warm, comforting bowl. I present to you… lasagna soup!

What is Lasagna Soup?

Lasagna soup is an innovative twist on the classic Italian lasagna dish. This recipe brings together the components of traditional lasagna, transforming it into a comforting and savory soup. Instead of layering pasta sheets and filling, lasagna soup combines ground meat, tomatoes, herbs, and broken lasagna noodles in a flavorful broth. The result is a hearty and satisfying dish that captures the essence of lasagna but in a more convenient form.

The base of this soup is a mixture of flavors – browned lean ground beef, sautéed onions, and a garlic infusion in olive oil. Then comes the lineup of ingredients: chicken broth, petite diced tomatoes, crushed tomatoes, and a medley of aromatic herbs including basil, oregano, rosemary, and thyme. The result? A hearty, flavorful broth.

The broken fragments of lasagna noodles create an interplay of textures. And to top it off, a blend of parmesan and ricotta cheeses combine in a mixing bowl, ready to turn the soup into a creamy and cheesy delight.

Why is this a Good Option for Swimmers?

Firstly, it provides a good source of carbohydrates through ingredients like lasagna noodles, which are essential for replenishing glycogen stores – crucial for swimmers engaging in intense training sessions. Carbohydrates serve as a primary energy source, helping athletes sustain their performance levels.

Additionally, the lean ground beef contributes high-quality protein. Protein is vital for muscle repair and growth, supporting swimmers in their recovery after strenuous workouts. The combination of different cheeses, such as mozzarella, parmesan, and ricotta, boosts the protein intake even more, providing a well-rounded amino acid profile.

Moreover, the broth and vegetables are rich in vitamins and minerals, promoting overall health and aiding in recovery. The variety of herbs and spices not only enhance the flavor but may also provide anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits.

Ingredients

For the Soup:

1 tsp. olive oil

1 lbs Italian sausage

1/2 extra-large yellow onion, chopped (about 3 c. chopped)

2 large garlic cloves, minced

1 tsp. dried oregano

1/4 tsp. kosher salt

1/8 tsp. ground black pepper

1/4 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes

2 T. tomato paste (add more for even deeper tomato flavor)

1 (14.5-oz.) cans fire-roasted diced tomatoes

1 bay leaves

3 c. low-sodium chicken stock

4 oz. Lasagna pasta (broken into bite size pieces)

1/4 c. fresh basil leaves, sliced thinly

For the Cheese mixture:

4 oz. ricotta

1/4 c. grated Parmesan cheese

1/8 tsp. kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Yield: 4 servings

Instructions

Heat up olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Toss in the sausage, breaking it into bite-sized pieces with a wooden spoon, and brown for about 3 minutes. Throw in the onion, garlic, oregano, salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes. Cook until the onion softens and the sausage turns golden brown, which should take about 7 minutes. Stir in tomato paste and let it cook for an additional 2 minutes. Add diced tomatoes, bay leaves, and chicken stock. Bring the mixture to a boil, then lower the heat and let it simmer for a good 15 minutes. While the soup is doing its thing, cook the pasta to al dente. Once done, drain it with a strainer. Right before serving, stir in some fresh basil. In a mixing bowl, combine the ricotta, parmesan, salt, and pepper. This cheese mixture brings the whole lasagna-in-a-bowl concept full circle… don’t skip it! To serve, add the cooked pasta to individual bowls and generously ladle the soup over it. Top it off with your ricotta/parmesan cheese mixture and a sprinkle of extra shredded mozzarella. Enjoy!

As always, if you decide to give this recipe a try, please tag me @rubyfaye99! I would love to see your end result and what you think.