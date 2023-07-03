The Hungry Swimmer: Strawberry Pretzel Jello Dessert

When it comes to summer desserts, Strawberry Pretzel Jello Dessert is always at the top of my family’s list. The dish is always gone by the end of the day. There’s nothing quite like the refreshing combination of fruity sweetness and creamy goodness!

If you’re searching for a show-stopping treat that will leave your taste buds wanting more, look no further than this strawberry pretzel goodness. This dessert is a medley of tangy strawberries, crunchy pretzel crust, and a smooth cream cheese/cool whip layer, all brought together with strawberry Jello.

The Perfect Harmony of Sweet and Salty:

At the heart of the dish lies an irresistible combination of sweet and salty. The base is composed of a buttery, pretzel crust, which provides a delightful crunch that contrasts with the luscious layers on top. The subtle saltiness of the pretzel adds a unique dimension to the dessert, enhancing the overall flavor profile.

Layered with Creamy Goodness:

The next layer of this treat features smooth cream cheese Cool Whip. This layer brings a light and creamy texture, providing a pleasant contrast to the sweet strawberry flavors. The Cool Whip layer acts as a bridge between the crust and the fruity jello, adding depth and complexity to each bite.

Bursting with Fresh Strawberry Flavor:

No Strawberry Pretzel Jello Dessert would be complete without the star of the show – the vibrant strawberries! Sliced strawberries are mixed with strawberry flavored gelatin, creating a refreshing, fruity layer.

Creating your own Strawberry Pretzel Jello Dessert may sound like a complex task, but fear not! With the 4th of July right around the corner, this dessert would be the perfect crowd pleaser. The recipe is straightforward and doesn’t require advanced baking skills. The process typically involves preparing the pretzel crust, followed by the Cool Whip layer, and finally the jello layer. Each layer needs time to set before the next is added, resulting in a visually stunning dessert that is as fun to make as it is to eat.

Ingredients:

6 oz strawberry Jello

2 cups boiling water

2 ½ cups salted pretzels

¼ cup granulated sugar

8 tbsp unsalted butter

8 oz package package cream cheese, softened

½ granulated sugar

8 oz cool whip, thawed in the fridge

1 lb fresh strawberries, sliced

These ingredients create the base flavors and textures of the Strawberry Pretzel Jello Dessert. Feel free to modify or add additional ingredients to suit your preferences or experiment with variations, such as incorporating other fruits or adding a sprinkle of chopped nuts on top!

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 F. Combine strawberry Jello with 2 cups boiling water and stir until the mixture is completely dissolved. Set aside to cool. Crush the pretzels in a gallon sized Ziploc bag, using a rolling pin. In a medium saucepan, melt the 8 tbsp of butter. Once melted, add ¼ cup of sugar and stir until combined and remove from heat. Mix in crushed pretzels. Transfer to a 13×9 glass casserole dish, pressing the pretzel mixture evenly over the bottom of the dish. Bake for 10 minutes, then let cool to room temperature. Using an electric hand mixer, beat the cream cheese and ½ cup sugar on medium/high speed until fluffy and white. Then, fold in 8oz of Cool Whip. Spread the cream cheese mixture over the cooled pretzels and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes. While this chills, slice 1 Ib strawberries and stir into the jello. Pour and spread the strawberry Jello mixture evenly over your cooled cream cheese layer. Immediately put back in the fridge and refrigerate until the Jello has set (3-4 hours). Sliced and enjoy!

As always, if you decide to give this recipe a try, please tag me @rubyfaye99 ! I would love to see your end result and what you think!