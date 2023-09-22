St. Bonaventure Scores Commitment From Futures Qualifier Quinn Borchers (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Quinn Borchers of Medfield, Massachusetts, has announced his verbal commitment to further his education and swimming career at St. Bonaventure University. Borchers is a senior at Medfield High School, and will arrive on campus next fall ahead of the 2024-2025 season.

Borchers trains and competes year-round with the Bluefish Swim Club, located in the Attleboro area. He swims events ranging from fly, back, and IM, and currently owns Futures cuts in the 100 back, 200 back, 200 IM, 400 IM, and 200 fly.

Borchers raced at the Futures Championships in West Fargo this summer, where he finished as high as 13th in the 100m backstroke. He stopped the clock at 59.07, which marked a new personal time by just under a tenth of a second.

More recently, Borchers opened his 2023-2024 short course season with a slew of best times at the Charles River Aquatics August Invite. He dropped over two seconds in the 100 fly to hit a 51.35, while in the 200 fly he knocked off almost four seconds from December to post a 1:51.61. Borchers also came away with a 1st-place finish in the 400 IM, where he touched at 4:02.95, putting him a few seconds shy of his personal best.

Top SCY Times:

100 back – 50.90

200 back – 1:49.89

100 fly – 51.35

200 fly – 1:51.61

200 IM – 1:53.24

400 IM – 4:00.77

St. Bonaventure, located in New York, competes in the Atlantic-10 Conference, where they finished 6th this past season. The Bonnies were led by Max Murray on the swimming side of things, who took 2nd in the 500 and 3rd in the 1650.

With his current best times Borchers would have qualified for the B-final in the 400 IM and 200 backstroke this year. Luigi Termine was the team’s lone finalist in the 200 back, as he took 14th with a 1:48.09 in finals. Josh Bannon and Mikołaj Synowiec both swam in the B-final of the 400 IM, where they finished 11th (3:59.75) and 16th (4:02.11), respectively. Of this group, Borchers will overlap with Termine and Synowiec.

Borchers joins North Carolina native Connor Peck and Pennsylvania native Mark Cattron in the Bonnies’ class of 2028. Peck swims distance free and IM, while Cattron specializes in sprint free.

