Tufts Adds Futures Qualifier Campbell McFall To Class of 2028

Campbell McFall of Glastonbury, Connecticut has announced his commitment to further his education and swimming career at Tufts University this fall. McFall is a senior at Glastonbury High School, and trains year-round with the Indian Valley Family YMCA. McFall credits Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days, as his inspiration for getting into swimming.

“I’m thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to the admissions process at Tufts University to further my academic and athletic career! Thank you to my family, all of my coaches – past and present, and my teammates for all of their support through this journey. A special thank you to the Tufts coaches for giving me this incredible opportunity. GO JUMBOS!!”

McFall specializes in freestyle, specifically in the events ranging from the 100 up to the 500. He recently wrapped up his short course season at the YMCA National Championships. His top swim was the 500 freestyle, where he clocked a season best time of 4:39.40 en route to a 23rd place finish. He also notched a personal best in the 50 free at 21.44, which is nearly three tenths faster than his previous best.

McFall represented his high school at the Connecticut High School State Championships this spring. He finished as high as 4th in the 200 free with a time of 1:41.37, which is just a few tenths shy of the best time that he had set a week prior.

Top SCY Times

50 free – 21.44

100 free – 46.19

200 free – 1:40.95

500 free – 4:36.84

Tufts is a Division III program located in Medford, Massachusetts. The team is currently under the direction of head coach Adam Hoyt, who took over in 2004. This season, the men finished 2nd as a team at theNew England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) Championships and 9th at the 2024 NCAA Division III Championships.

McFall should be an immediate scorer at the conference level for Tufts, as his best times in the 100, 200 and 500 all would have qualified for finals according to this year’s results. Rafae Shafi was the team’s top performer this season in the 200 (1:38.80) and 500 (4:25.12), with his swim in the 500 earning him the runner-up spot at the NESCAC Championships. Shafi is a rising sophomore and will overlap with McFall for three years.

He’s joined by Timmy Brady, Ron Lyubman, Nicolas Montfort, Sam Harris, Alp Hosgor, and Nicolas Tudoras in Tufts’ incoming class this fall.

