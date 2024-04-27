Liberty Gains Commitment From U.S. Open Qualifier Carly Larson (2025)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Carly Larson of Green Bay, Wisconsin, has announced her verbal commitment to swim and study at Liberty University. Larson is currently a junior at De Pere High School, and will arrive in Lynchburg ahead of the 2025-2026 season next fall.

“I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue swimming and studying at Liberty University! I am so thankful for this amazing opportunity! I want to thank my coaches, team mates, family and especially God for supporting me through it all! GO FLAMES!”

Larson trains and competes year-round with the Fox Valley Wave Swim Team. She’s primarily a sprint freestyle and butterfly specialist, and this past fall won the 100 fly at the Wisconsin High School State Championships (Division I). She clocked a winning time of 53.77, which put her nearly two seconds under the best time that she owned entering the season.

Last summer Larson wrapped up her long course season, at the Futures Championships, where she advanced to finals in all three of her individual races. Her top swim was the 50m free, where she stopped the clock at 27.16 to hit a new personal best and secure 11th overall.

More recently, Larson competed at the NCSA Spring Championships, where she recorded her best finish in the 50 fly at 36th (25.52). She was also 43rd in the 100 fly (55.99), 88th in the 100 free (52.57), and 77th in the 50 free (24.20), all slightly off her personal bests.

Top SCY Times

50 free – 23.34

100 free – 50.98

200 free – 1:54.48

100 fly – 53.77

200 fly – 2:04.68

Liberty is currently led by head coach Jake Shellenberger, who has been in the role since the program began in 2009. This spring, the Flames decisively won the 2024 Atlantic Sun Championship (ASUN) title with a total of 897.5 points. Freshman Kamryn Cannings was the team’s lone NCAA qualifier, and she finished as high as 19th in the 100 fly (51.45).

Cannings won the ASUN title in the 100 fly with a time of 51.26, which put her over two seconds ahead of the rest of the field. Senior Abbie Shaw was the other finalist in the event, taking 4th overall with a 54.64. Larson’s current best time in the event would easily qualify her for the A-final, which should help Liberty maintain depth in the event.

Larson is joined by Gwyn Frick, Riley Leach, and Dakota Howard in Liberty’s incoming class for the 2025-2026 season.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.