South Carolina High School State Champion Adair Shaw Sends Verbal To Ohio State (2025)

Adair Shaw has announced her verbal commitment to further her academic and athletic career at the Ohio State University. Shaw is from Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, where she attends Lucy Beckham High School and trains with the Wahoo Aquatic Club. She’s currently a junior, and will arrive on campus next fall for the 2025-2026 season.

Shaw follows in the footsteps of her parents, who were both collegiate athletes, as well as her sister Gil Shaw, who is a sophomore swimmer at UNCW.

Shaw’s stroke specialities range from mid-distance freestyle to butterfly and IM. She is a two-time South Carolina High School State champion in the 100 fly, as she clocked a 56.48 in the event this past fall to defend her title from 2022.

This winter, Shaw competed at the Winter Juniors – East, where she recorded her highest finish of the meet in the 200 free at 29th (1:49.81). She also set personal best times in the 400 IM (4:21.35) and 500 free (4:54.65), but lowered both further as the season progressed.

Highlighting her spring was the South Carolina Senior State Championships in February and the Best of the South meet in March. At the Senior State, Shaw won the 100 fly and 200 IM in best times of 55.75 and 2:03.36, respectively, while in the 500 she dropped over two seconds to post a 4:52.13. At the Best of the South meet, she improved her 200 IM again (2:03.22) and knocked off over a second in the 200 fly for a 1:59.99.

Top SCY Times

200 free – 1:48.53

500 free – 4:52.13

100 fly – 55.75

200 fly – 1:59.99

200 IM – 2:03.22

400 IM – 4:19.58

The Buckeyes recently finished 2nd at the 2024 Big Ten Championships after winning the title the previous four years. Shaw is currently within Big Ten scoring range in the 200 fly and 200 free, where it took times of 2:01.80 and 1:48.95 to qualify for the C-final this year.

This year, Amy Fulmer was the team’s top finisher in the 200 free at 6th (1:44.77), while Kyra Sommerstad led the way in the 200 fly with a 4th place finish (1:56.39). The 200 fly was the stronger of the two events for Ohio State, as Sommerstad was joined by Jessica Eden in the A-final (1:58.48). Eden will overlap with Shaw for one season in Columbus.

With her commitment, Shaw joins KK LeBlanc, Sienna Rodgers, Carrie Furbee, Taya Hutchison, Abigail Perry, Lorin Tobler, and Emmy Therrien in Ohio State’s future class of 2029.

