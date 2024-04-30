NCAA ‘A’ Finalist Caroline Bentz Transferring to Arizona State As One Of Three Fifth Years

NCAA ‘A’ finalist Caroline Bentz, Penn State’s Mary Brinker, and Erin Milligan will all be on the Arizona State roster this fall.

Bentz spent her undergrad career at Virginia Tech and made NCAAs in all four seasons. She made the NCAA ‘B’ final of the 200 backstroke as a junior finishing 14th in a 1:52.74.

She had a huge senior season as she made the NCAA ‘A’ final in the 200 back as she swam a 1:51.81 in prelims. She went on to finish 7th in the final in a 1:52.39.

BENTZ’S TIME PROGRESSION:

FRESHMAN SOPHOMORE JUNIOR SENIOR 100 back 52.74 52.81 52.71 51.96 200 back 1:53.86 1:53.41 1:52.74 1:51.81

Bentz is a huge pick up for the team as the team only had one swimmer in either backstroke event at 2024 NCAAs as Charli Brown finished 31st in the 200 back. Bentz’s 12 individual points would have moved the team up from 24th to 22nd as a team. Bentz also is big for the team’s medley relays as Brown led off the team’s 400 medley relay that finished 19th in a 53.42.

The team also welcomes the arrival of Mary Brinker who spent her undergrad career with Penn State. This past season, Brinker finished 50th in the 50 free (23.67) and 51st in the 100 free (52.43) at Big Tens. Most of her best times come from her junior season as she swam a 22.69 in the 50 free and a 49.89 in a dual meet against Army in January 2023.

Brinker’s best times are:

50 free: 22.69

100 free: 49.89

200 free: 1:51.42

Brinker’s best time in the 50 free would have been #2 on the roster this past season for the Sun Devils as Erin Milligan led the way with a 22.30. Milligan has already announced her return to the team for another season.

Milligan returns after leading the team this past season in the 50 and 100 freestyles. She swam at 2024 NCAAs on the team’s 400 free, 400 medley, and 800 free relays. The team’s 800 free relay at NCAAs finished 12th, helping the team to a 24th place finish.

Milligan was one of the team’s highest scorers at Pac-12s as she scored 59 individual points, the 5th most on the team. The Sun Devils will enter the Big 12 this upcoming season under first-year head coach Herbie Behm. The team also welcomes the arrival of NCAA qualifier Miriam Sheehan who spent her freshman season with NC State.