Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

NCAA ‘A’ Finalist Caroline Bentz Transferring to Arizona State As One Of Three Fifth Years

Comments: 1

NCAA ‘A’ finalist Caroline Bentz, Penn State’s Mary Brinker, and Erin Milligan will all be on the Arizona State roster this fall.

Bentz spent her undergrad career at Virginia Tech and made NCAAs in all four seasons. She made the NCAA ‘B’ final of the 200 backstroke as a junior finishing 14th in a 1:52.74.

She had a huge senior season as she made the NCAA ‘A’ final in the 200 back as she swam a 1:51.81 in prelims. She went on to finish 7th in the final in a 1:52.39.

BENTZ’S TIME PROGRESSION:

FRESHMAN SOPHOMORE JUNIOR SENIOR
100 back 52.74 52.81 52.71 51.96
200 back 1:53.86 1:53.41 1:52.74 1:51.81

Bentz is a huge pick up for the team as the team only had one swimmer in either backstroke event at 2024 NCAAs as Charli Brown finished 31st in the 200 back. Bentz’s 12 individual points would have moved the team up from 24th to 22nd as a team. Bentz also is big for the team’s medley relays as Brown led off the team’s 400 medley relay that finished 19th in a 53.42.

The team also welcomes the arrival of Mary Brinker who spent her undergrad career with Penn State. This past season, Brinker finished 50th in the 50 free (23.67) and 51st in the 100 free (52.43) at Big Tens. Most of her best times come from her junior season as she swam a 22.69 in the 50 free and a 49.89 in a dual meet against Army in January 2023.

Brinker’s best times are:

  • 50 free: 22.69
  • 100 free: 49.89
  • 200 free: 1:51.42

Brinker’s best time in the 50 free would have been #2 on the roster this past season for the Sun Devils as Erin Milligan led the way with a 22.30. Milligan has already announced her return to the team for another season.

Milligan returns after leading the team this past season in the 50 and 100 freestyles. She swam at 2024 NCAAs on the team’s 400 free, 400 medley, and 800 free relays. The team’s 800 free relay at NCAAs finished 12th, helping the team to a 24th place finish.

Milligan was one of the team’s highest scorers at Pac-12s as she scored 59 individual points, the 5th most on the team. The Sun Devils will enter the Big 12 this upcoming season under first-year head coach Herbie Behm. The team also welcomes the arrival of NCAA qualifier Miriam Sheehan who spent her freshman season with NC State.

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Long Strokes
35 minutes ago

I assume she’s going there for the nice weather

1
-1
Reply

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022 and 2023 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. Currently, Anya is pursuing her B.A. in Economics and a minor in Government & Law at …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!