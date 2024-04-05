2024 NCAA Qualifier Miriam Sheehan Transferring From NC State To Arizona State

After entering the transfer portal last week, Miriam Sheehan will take her talents to Arizona State.

Sheehan told SwimSwam,

“I am extraordinarily grateful to both Arizona State University and swimming head coach Herbie Behm for the opportunity to pursue my academic and athletic aspirations at ASU in the Fall of 2024. Coach Behm has been a foundational influence on my development as both an athlete and a human being for which I will always be grateful and I am overjoyed at the prospect of continuing this developmental journey with him at the helm of ASU swimming. I would also like to offer my most sincere appreciation and well wishes for future success to the entire NC State University community”

Sheehan spent her freshman season at NC State and was the #13 ranked recruit coming out of high school. She is one of four NC State freshmen women to have entered the portal so far.

She finished her season at 2024 NCAAs as she swam in prelims of the 100 back (52.96, 42nd) and 50 free (22.55, 57th). She also swam on NC State’s 200 free relay with a 21.91 anchor split helping the team to a 7th place finish.

At ACCs, she did not swim the 50 free and instead swam the 100 fly and 100 back. She finished 8th in the 100 back (52.87) and 16th in the 100 fly (52.97). Her season best of a 52.41 in the 100 fly came in prelims at ACCs.

She swam a personal best time of a 22.26 at midseason in the 50 freestyle. Back in October at the start of the season, Sheehan swam her season best in the 100 back with a 52.28 in a dual meet against Arizona State.

Time Progression:

BEST PRE-NC STATE BEST AT NC STATE 50 free 22.49 22.26 100 back 51.99 52.28 100 fly 51.67 52.41

Sheehan will arrive this fall in Tempe with three years of eligibility remaining. Sheehan has experience training in Arizona as she split her time as an age grouper between Arizona (specifically Scottsdale) and Iowa. She represented Puerto Rico at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Her personal and season best times in all three of her primary events seen above would have been #1 for the Arizona State roster this past season. In addition, her 100 back personal and season best times would be an Arizona State school record as the current record stands at a 52.58 that Charli Brown swam at 2024 Pac-12s. The school record in the 50 free stands at a 22.07 while the 100 fly is a 51.68.

Sheehan is the first announced commit for the “Herbie Behm“-era as Bob Bowman departed the Sun Devils on Monday, April 1st to become the new Director of Swimming at Texas. Herbie Behm was promoted from within the ASU coaching staff and was appointed head coach on April 1st as well.

Shehan also sent the photo below to SwimSwam. Behm can be seen on the left.