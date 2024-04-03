NC State’s Keelan Cotter, Abby Arens (Graduate), Teagan Steinmetz In Transfer Portal

NC State has another three athletes on the women’s side in the NCAA transfer portal as freshman Keelan Cotter, senior Abby Arens, and freshman Teagan Steinmetz have entered this week.
Cotter joins her brother Michael Cotter in the portal as Michael told SwimSwam that he already had plans to enter. Keelan arrived on campus early last January and has spent the last year and a half with the Wolfpack.
|PB Before NC State
|PB At NC State
|200 free
|1:46.92
|1:47.08
|500 free
|4:47.69
|4:45.75
|200 fly
|1:59.22
|1:58.13
|400 IM
|4:18.76
|4:13.89
Keelan made the ‘C’ final of the 500 free, 400 IM, and 200 fly at ACCs although all of her times were off her season-best times. She swam personal best times in the 500 free and 200 fly this season at mid-season before swimming faster in the 200 fly at the dual meet against UNCW at the beginning of February, just three weeks before ACCs.
Fellow freshman Teagan Steinmetz has also entered the portal. Out of the nine freshmen on the women’s team this season, four of them have entered the portal as Miriam Sheehan and Maddie Hebert have also already entered.
Steinmetz did not swim at ACCs but swam at the Bulldog Last Chance meet. There she swam a personal best in the 200 breast with a 2:14.81, dropping from her old best time of a 2:14.82 from March 2021.
|PB Before NC State
|PB At NC State
|100 breast
|1:02.79
|1:03.03
|200 breast
|2:14.82
|2:14.81
|200 IM
|2:01.24
|2:03.11
The final entry for NC State is Abby Arens who is in as a graduate transfer. Arens just finished up her senior season at NCAAs, swimming a personal best in the 50 free with a 21.94 in prelims. She had a swim-off for first-alternate and swam a 21.93 in the swim-off.
Arens also just missed the NCAA ‘A’ final of the 100 fly as she swam a 51.10 in prelims for 9th before swimming a 51.55 for 15th in finals. She also swam in prelims of the 200 breast with a 2:12.06.
Arens also made NCAAs last year and made the B final of the 100 fly, 200 fly, and 200 IM, showing a great change in line-up in the past year. She made NCAAs in both her freshman and sophomore seasons, swimming in prelims in both seasons.
Arens best SCY times are:
- 50 free: 21.93
- 100 breast: 58.74
- 200 breast: 2:07.56
- 200 IM: 1:54.93
- 100 fly: 50.60
- 200 fly: 1:52.91
Entering the portal does not guarantee a transfer; rather it allows student-athletes the opportunity to discuss the possibility of transferring with other programs. On rare occasions, we have seen student-athletes enter the portal and ultimately decide to stay with their programs.
Keelan had a fantastic year for a freshman when you look across the board. Intriguing that despite some major time drops for Keelan, and NCAA invitations for Miriam Sheehan who is also in the portal, they both are seeking new homes. Best of luck to all of the freshmen in the portal! It has got be difficult to pour into a program for multiple years prior after committing so young, only for things to not work out as expected.
Sheesh! Arens seeking graduate potential is one thing, but over half of the freshman swimmers in the portal? No doubt they will make a comeback with the powerhouse of a class coming in next year, but there must be something bigger going on with that team. At least on the women’s side.
Welcome to Austin #HookemHorns
Abby Arens would be the kind of Swiss Army knife Florida needs to replace Ivey’s points.
Typical NC state
what about all of the GW swimmers in the portal 👀
They upset about losing their pool?
what’s happening at GW?
I heard there are up to 10 of them in the portal. Not sure if it’s bc of their pool or if there’s speculation about Brian leaving
I hate how my brain read that as “Gretchen Walsh swimmers”
Well graduate transfers I take with a grain of salt. Many good reasons for them to transfer for post swimming opportunities ( while getting another year of college swimming in). Freshmen transfers – with the current portal rules – must be at an all time high but 4 of 9 in the first year seems high.
Arens is a big pick up for anyone. Texas maybe?
She’s a potential NCAA scorer in six different events and can help on relays. Pretty sure there’s a school about 90 miles up US 29 looking for versatility to potentially replace an all-American (or two) who might not come back for a fifth year.
South Carolina one of the best for grad schools in the country
190 miles, but your point remains.
It’s difficult to swim for a competitor (esp your No. 1 rival in the pool). But they have a good pitch — Jasmine Nocentini. Came in 21.59/47.76/58.31, in seven months set PBs at 21.10/46.75/56.09 — two of those times coming in NCAA A-Finals — while finishing 3/4/1 and being a key cog in relays that went 4 for 4.
Arens could be a beast 50 free / 100 breast / 200 breast performer who could do free and fly (or breast) on relays.
I’ve always been very impressed with her.
She could go 29N and detour 460W! Go Hokies!
I have no idea what her academic interest is and that probably makes a bigger difference for a fifth year.