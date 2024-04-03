NC State’s Keelan Cotter, Abby Arens (Graduate), Teagan Steinmetz In Transfer Portal

NC State has another three athletes on the women’s side in the NCAA transfer portal as freshman Keelan Cotter, senior Abby Arens, and freshman Teagan Steinmetz have entered this week.

Cotter joins her brother Michael Cotter in the portal as Michael told SwimSwam that he already had plans to enter. Keelan arrived on campus early last January and has spent the last year and a half with the Wolfpack.

PB Before NC State PB At NC State 200 free 1:46.92 1:47.08 500 free 4:47.69 4:45.75 200 fly 1:59.22 1:58.13 400 IM 4:18.76 4:13.89

Keelan made the ‘C’ final of the 500 free, 400 IM, and 200 fly at ACCs although all of her times were off her season-best times. She swam personal best times in the 500 free and 200 fly this season at mid-season before swimming faster in the 200 fly at the dual meet against UNCW at the beginning of February, just three weeks before ACCs.

Fellow freshman Teagan Steinmetz has also entered the portal. Out of the nine freshmen on the women’s team this season, four of them have entered the portal as Miriam Sheehan and Maddie Hebert have also already entered.

Steinmetz did not swim at ACCs but swam at the Bulldog Last Chance meet. There she swam a personal best in the 200 breast with a 2:14.81, dropping from her old best time of a 2:14.82 from March 2021.

PB Before NC State PB At NC State 100 breast 1:02.79 1:03.03 200 breast 2:14.82 2:14.81 200 IM 2:01.24 2:03.11

The final entry for NC State is Abby Arens who is in as a graduate transfer. Arens just finished up her senior season at NCAAs, swimming a personal best in the 50 free with a 21.94 in prelims. She had a swim-off for first-alternate and swam a 21.93 in the swim-off.

Arens also just missed the NCAA ‘A’ final of the 100 fly as she swam a 51.10 in prelims for 9th before swimming a 51.55 for 15th in finals. She also swam in prelims of the 200 breast with a 2:12.06.

Arens also made NCAAs last year and made the B final of the 100 fly, 200 fly, and 200 IM, showing a great change in line-up in the past year. She made NCAAs in both her freshman and sophomore seasons, swimming in prelims in both seasons.

Arens best SCY times are:

50 free: 21.93

100 breast: 58.74

200 breast: 2:07.56

200 IM: 1:54.93

100 fly: 50.60

200 fly: 1:52.91

Entering the portal does not guarantee a transfer; rather it allows student-athletes the opportunity to discuss the possibility of transferring with other programs. On rare occasions, we have seen student-athletes enter the portal and ultimately decide to stay with their programs.