NC State All-American Miriam Sheehan Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

NCAA qualifier Miriam Sheehan has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after one season at NC State University. Sheehan, a Puerto Rican Olympian, split her age group training between clubs in Arizona and Iowa.

She qualified for the NCAA Championships as a freshman via a 52.28 that she swam in the 100 backstroke in her very first collegiate dual meet on October 20th against Arizona State. She also had bonus swims from a 22.26 mid-season 50 free and a 52.41 in the 100 fly from the ACC Championships, though she wound up scratching the 100 fly at NCAAs last week.

Sheehan earned First Team All-America honors by splitting 21.91 on the anchor leg of NC State’s 7th-place 200 free relay.

She also swam the butterfly leg of NC State’s 3rd-place-finishing 200 medley relay that was disqualified when anchor Katharine Berkoff, who exchanged off Sheehan’s finish, left the block early.

Of those times for Sheehan, only the 50 free was a personal best at NC State.

Time Progression:

Best Pre-NC State Best At NC State 50 free 22.49 22.26 100 back 51.99 52.28 100 fly 51.67 52.41

At NCAAs, Sheehan finished 57th in the 50 free (22.55) and 42nd in the 100 back (52.96) individually.

Sheehan represents Puerto Rico internationally and holds or shares nine different Puerto Rican Records in swimming. At the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, she finished 38th in the 100 free and 31st in the 100 fly. She holds best times of 55.95 and 59.94 in those events in long course, respectively.

The NCAA Transfer Portal for Division I swimming & diving opened on Wednesday, March 13th, and most athletes have 45 days to enter in order to be eligible for next season. While a few big names went in the portal upon opening, the activity is expected to pick up after the conclusion of the NCAA Championship meets last weekend and this coming weekend for men.

Entering the portal does not guarantee a transfer; rather it allows student-athletes the opportunity to discuss the possibility of transferring with other programs. On rare occasion, we have seen student-athletes enter the portal and ultimately decide to stay with their programs.