NC State Women’s 200 Medley Relay Gets Disqualified At NCAAs, Would Have Been Third

On the opening night of the 2024 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships, the NC State women were disqualified from the 200 medley relay due to an early takeoff from anchor Katharine Berkoff.

The Wolfpack quarter of Kennedy Noble (23.58), Abby Arens (26.59), Miriam Sheehan (22.96), and Berkoff (20.35) combined for a time of 1:33.49 and originally placed third, which would have earned them 32 points. However, Berkoff had a reaction time of -0.17 seconds — well over the minimum reaction time of -0.05 needed for a relay exchange not to be considered a false start.

Notably, Berkoff’s freestyle split would have been a career-best and the fifth-fastest 50 free relay split in history.

All-Time Women’s 50 Free Relay Split Performances (Flying)

A DQ like this could majorly impact NC State’s overall placement at NCAAs. The Wolfpack are projected to finish eighth overall, but the teams projected to finish ninth through 12th all have projected scores within 35 points of them. Assuming that results turn out similarly to the psych sheets, a DQ like this could be what pushes NC State out of the top ten.

This year isn’t the first year that a DQ impacted NC State’s results. At the 2023 NCAA Championships, the team’s 200 free relay was DQed for yet again an early take-off after originally placing fifth. The Wolfpack finished that meet in fifth place, 25 points behind Louisville, but would have been fourth without that DQ.

Princeton’s 200 medley relay had also been DQed on Wednesday night for a false start, but they were set to finish last anyways.